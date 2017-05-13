Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Does Justin Hunter Control His Own Fate For The 53?

    By Matthew Marczi May 13, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Does Justin Hunter hold his own fate in his hands toward a spot on the 53-man roster?

    While we have in the past extensively documented the history of the Steelers and their propensity to roster the players that they have brought in during free agency, that hasn’t ever stopped fueling the furnaces that drive the offseason chatter about whether or not they will make the team. Many thought Steven Johnson wouldn’t make it—and he kind of didn’t initially—but he ultimately did make the team and remains with the team, likely looking at another year in Pittsburgh.


    The free agent discussion this year centers around former second-round draft pick Justin Hunter, the tall, fast wide receiver who most recently was catching touchdowns in Buffalo. And, to be fair, he might have the least-compelling case for a spot on the 53-man roster that a free agent has had in recent years.

    A lot of that has nothing to do with him. The Steelers signed him before they knew what would happen with Martavis Bryant, who has recently been reinstated conditionally. Then they used a second-round draft pick on JuJu Smith-Schuster. Outside of them and Antonio Brown, not much is locked up, but is Hunter in a position in which he can just make the roster by doing well, or does he need help?

    Part of the discussion centers around the fact that he is a fairly one-dimensional player who doesn’t offer anything on special teams. Others, such as Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates, and especially Darrius Heyward-Bey, could all serve a role in the third phase of the game.

    I can’t help but wonder, however, if Hunter’s roster spot will have to be contingent upon the failure of others. If Coates proves to be an unreliable receiver, for example, and a no-better-than-average gunner. Will another player have to demonstrate a shortcoming in order to open the door for Hunter, or can he open it himself simply by playing well? While technically the obvious answer is yes, I would like to focus on the most realistic scenarios, and not all possible outcomes, since there can technically be a scenario in which no receivers currently on the roster make the team.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Ichabod

      If Coates plays well, and assuming Rogers, AB, JJSS, and MB stay healthy, then we have Cobi, Ayers, DHB, and Hunter. They are all serviceable.
      If he has a great camp, might it be possible to trade hunter for ILB, safety, or draft pick. Of course we would need a team that would desire him.
      I would hate to lose DHB.

    • Conserv_58

      Matthew, the answer to the thread’s question is obvious since it applies to every player. Of course Justine Hunter controls his destiny, as does every player.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Coates, Ayers and Hamilton are the most vulnerable. It has been said more than a few times Coates has depth perception problems. So hopefully he either gets contacts or he will continue to have problems.

    • Big Joe

      He does from a certain perspective as everyone fights for a spot. However, I think he has to show that he’s more valuable than Rogers or DHB. A lot talk about Coates but I do not believe the coaches have given up on him. They know his injury situation last year better than any of us. Hunter is a known commodity and what has been shown thus far is that he’s a one-trick pony who has value but not at the expense of those who have more potential. He still doesn’t run good routes so that shows a lack of willingness to learn to do more than he did in college, his hands are still somewhat unreliable per tape from last year, and I still question whether he actually wants to be a professional football player who immerses himself into his work to make himself better. So, from that perspective, I’d take the time in camp to see what he’s done since last year and to see if the others can stay healthy then cut him if they do. They want guys who want to be in football and I’m not positive he does. I think they just signed him as a break glass back up plan if Bryant wasn’t allowed back into the league.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I cant believe that… Depth perception problems? How does he make it through the combine medicals, how can you not know this before drafting him? If he has mangled fingers and depth perception issues then he is about as valuable and an electrician in the middle of Amish Country.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I said that lol

    • Michael Mosgrove

      It may not have been an issue beforehand. I’ve always had terrible vision but I had to get my rx changed because of a problem that developed.

    • Steve Johnson

      Justin Hunter is more reliable catching the ball than Coates.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      To an extent, every player controls their own destiny. I’m interested to see what this guy looks like with a HOF QB as he’s never had a good one.

    • John

      My guess is like with Justin Gilbert they liked him coming out in the draft and cannot believe he has done so little. They likely think they can coach him up and he provides speed and red zone help. Worth a shot. He does have talent but your rermarks about wanting to be a professional are very apt.

    • Pat Knotts

      True that Bj

    • Michael Conrad

      Running at full speed and gauging the speed and angle of a football and where you are on the field is reserved for pro’s. Sammie is learning but will he improve time will tell.

      The question is what does Hunter have. We will find out if he catches the ball consistently he has a chance to unseat someone.

    • LucasY59

      Maybe? if he is playing as well as everybody hopes Bryant will be, then he would be hard to keep off the roster

      IF the team is planning on keeping 6 WRs (which I think is a real possiblity since they added more WRs to the roster when it already seemed like they had more than they need) I could see him making the roster (but again he has to show he is a useful weapon on O, he doesnt do much for STs so he isnt the guy they typically want as a #4-6 WR, but if Coates S-S (and maybe Rogers as a PR) are playing on STs then Justin wouldnt need to, I could also see the team keeping a guy like Ayers or DHB over Hunter (again because of their ST contributions)

      as far as fate, I think if Bryant and Coates are able to do the things on Offense (big plays) that they have previously done, It makes it so there is little need for Hunter and so as much as he can control his own fate, it will also be decided by the other WRs on the roster as well

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Coates and Hunter are competing for what I call the ‘Martavis insurance’ roster spot. I would like to see them keep Hunter. I think he most closely matches Bryant’s skill set. I’ve seen what Coates offers last season and it wasn’t enough to enthrall me. Furthermore, I think Coates may have some trade value. He might help net you a safety or ILB from someone. I know Coates is a decent special teamer, but Hunter is a red zone threat. I can find someone else to be a gunner. This team needs red zone help. Badly! I do not believe that this will be the case, but I’m hoping to keep Hunter and trade Coates.