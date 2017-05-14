Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: How Much Man Coverage Will We Actually See?

    By Matthew Marczi May 14, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How much will the Steelers actually utilize man cover in the 2017 season compared to recent years?

    It has been alluded to from multiple sources over the course of the offseason that the Steelers are aiming to become a more flexible defense going forward with respect to the variety of coverages that they employ in the secondary.


    Given that they rely above specific zone schemes as much as any defense in the league, it goes without saying that the effort to diversify their coverages comes relative to the extent to which they intend to incorporate more man-coverage principles.

    We have heard it from the head coach and the defensive backs coach—probably others too. After taking each cornerback, it was talked about in the context of how they will be able to help the Steelers execute more man coverage packages in order to diversify their looks.

    But what will this actually all mean come September? What will it look like in the playoffs? Pittsburgh used man coverage rather sparsely, to say the least, last season. As a percentage of their total snaps, what sort of increase could we expect to see?

    It doesn’t have to be significant, even if we will have to wait and see to get the answer. The Steelers not so much want to become a man-coverage team as they want to become a team that is more capable of utilizing man coverage in the situations that lend itself to that style.

    If Pittsburgh is better able to defend certain in-game scenarios because they are better able to execute man coverages, and that only happens on, say, 15 or 20 percent of their defensive coverage snaps, then they no doubt will consider the process a success.

    Still, I can’t help but be curious to see how and when they use it. Ike Taylor was allowed to do a lot of press-man because they knew he was capable of doing it. Will they start to throw Artie Burns more responsibility in man coverage this year as a stylistic choice?

    • Rob H

      Although I believe it is important to be able to play man on the outside with Burns, I think where it is really needed is on the underneath routes, and basically anywhere in the middle of the field. That is where the good QB’s could kill us with the quick hit routes, then if we rolled the zone coverage into that area, they would kill us outside. And, it’s not just playing more man, the zone we play has to be more aggressive, zone doesn’t have to mean “soft zone.” Lake and Tomlin both talked about having corners that can run with, and “stay closer” to the receivers in any coverage, and disrupt those routes, which can at least give your pass rush another second or two to get home.
      I think you saw them acquire players with that capability in Sutton, Sensabaugh, Allen, and they already have it in Burns, Davis, Shazier, and hopefully Golson.
      Unlike last year, they now have multiple options for covering receivers, tight ends, and running backs in their sub packages, we just have to hope that most (if not all) of them play to their potential, and the coaches put them in the right positions and schemes.

    • Steve Johnson

      Well, after listening to this article, I think it’s safe to say they will employ it more than they did last year. Looks like the 3rd and 5th Rd Draft picks are clise to being locks as well. Could it be the Coaching Staff thinks Sutton and Allen play Man-To-Man better than most of the players currently on the roster? At least, that is my perception after reading the article. But don’t you have to practice it to perfect it? I hope Tomlin doesn’t wait to use it until he plays the Patriots though. They can’t afford to be too predictable either.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I hope we play a nice amount of man coverage, but I also hope we play more to a teams weaknesses were we game plan for it and have the ability to change accordingly and affectively. I’m really excited for it and Sutton may very well be the key in the slot. Just watching his tape where he recovered so well I just can’t help but feel we added a good player!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      By the way, that​ Photo of Burns pass swat was so nice! It it were a little lower he may one hand grab that!

    • Steeler-Drew

      Hopefully they implement man coverage from day 1 and increase it over the course of the season. They would be playing to Burns strength. The question will be how will Cockrell and whoever wins the slot position will do. Cockrell competes, is a smart player, and uses good technique. I’m just not sure he is physical enough and has the raw skills of a Burns to do it. If they are looking for man coverage out of the gate from the slot my money is on either Sutton or Sensabaugh to start the year at that position. I think it’s pretty safe to say Gay won’t be playing any man coverage and Golson who is a long shot to begin with was originally drafted for his zone abilities than his man coverage abilities.

      Obviously they recognize some changes needed to be made. It’s going to be real interesting to see what changes they are going to make to the defense. How much man will they use? How much dime coverage will they use? How are they going to handle replacing Williams in passing situations? Lot of questions to be answered. Hopefully they have the answers and injuries don’t derail their plans.

    • Uncle Rico.

      All the discussion about man and zone, I think misses the larger issue. Whatever coverage they use, they need to be more physical/disruptive. Rerouting and throwing off the timing/spots, and giving false presnap reads. As the Seahawks show, you can play a physical brand of zone. And as the Steelers have shown, you can play a man coverage that’s as soft as any zone.

    • Big Joe

      I think they’ll play it a bit more but probably not until Sutton gets more comfortable in the defense and is ready to contribute more on field later in the year. Beyond that, Burns may play some press but won’t know until camp.

    • Ni mo

      Shazier is not good in coverage gholson might not even make the team

    • Josh Knepshield

      Shazier is not good in coverage? That’s some stupid Pro Football Focus talk. He’s a little reckless sometimes, but no other linebacker has his range in coverage.

    • Steven Calimer

      Thats far from true . Shazier is capable of covering any TE in the NFL .

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      I hope that we do see more man to man than we have in past seasons. My hope is that the guys will be able to acclimate themselves to the man cover schemes quickly. I also understand that there will be growing pains in watching these guys playing man d as there will be blown coverages from time to time, but I figure it has to be better than the blown coverages that have been played using the zone schemes. All this also depends on how well the front 6 or 7 can get to the QB, so we’ll all have to wait and see how it all pans out.

    • 2winz

      what games are you watching? he gives up underneath stuff in zone coverage every now and then but he closes very fast. I think they did a article on how brady attacked the ilb. timmons and shazier both had given up nearly the same amount of catches. i think it was about 9 for timmons and 8 for shazier but Timmons gave up something upward of 80 yards and shazier gave up i think it was 27. So 8 catches for 27 yards. I say thats really good coverage! You can catch the ball for 3 yards but you wont get much after that

    • Rob H

      Shazier is the best coverage linebacker they have. He may not show the best technique all the time, but that will continue to improve the more he plays, and he already has the speed to run with anyone, and to recover quickly, which is why his YPC is low.
      As for Gholson, you’ll notice I used the word “hopefully,” which means I acknowledged that he can’t be counted on.
      On top of that, I’m not sure what relevance your reply even had to what I was saying in my post, other than being an attempt to nitpick.

    • Matthew Marczi

      That may have been previously true during most of his first two seasons, but he started coming around in that department by the end of his second season, and he has continued to improve. The only period of last season in which he had struggles in coverage was when he was injured.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Maybe not better than Burns and Cockrell, but the rest of their DBs? Definitely yes. Sutton is clearly the best option in terms of talent to execute man coverage from the slot position.

    • Matthew Marczi

      With these cornerbacks, I’m not holding my breath.

    • Uncle Rico.

      Then man, zone, won’t making a crappin bit of difference.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I don’t blame you for your attitude. I think Burns has the potential to develop into more of a press player at this level. Cockrell has been trying, but he really talked that up last year and we didn’t see it, so I’m not expecting much improvement.