2017 Offseason Questions: Would Steelers Use Sean Davis In The Slot?

    By Matthew Marczi May 29, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Could the Steelers use Sean Davis as a coverage safety out of the slot in sub-packages?

    One of the things that the Steelers liked best about Maryland safety Sean Davis when they drafted him in the second round last year was the fact that he had versatility as a defensive back who got time both at safety and cornerback, and they viewed him as a safety with coverage skills.


    Now, that goes without saying, considering that they let him open his rookie season as the nickel slot defender. But he ended up in the starting lineup at strong safety in the second half of the season, and that will be his role for the next decade if everything goes according to plan.

    But could there be a wrinkle thrown into the mix that utilizes his coverage skills more directly? The Steelers have coveted the ability to play a bigger defensive back body up in the box in coverage in their ‘quarter’ or ‘big nickel’ defenses, but haven’t had the personnel or timing to do it much.

    Combined with the departure of Lawrence Timmons and the questions about Vince Williams’ ability to play in coverage, they may be inclined to exploring more options, even getting creative. One possibility would be putting a third safety on the field to play Davis’ role while allowing Davis to roll into the slot or cover a tight end or running back.

    This could come out of either the quarter package, with three cornerbacks and three safeties, or the big nickel, with two cornerbacks and three safeties. Of course, by rote, there will be times when he is covering in the slot anyway, but what I’m talking about here is a deliberate tactical decision.

    The Steelers didn’t hesitate to put a lot in his plate as a rookie, and he is much further along this May than last, so I don’t think it would be too much to ask of him if it’s something they are considering. If it isn’t, then perhaps they should, at least to see how it looks. Either Robert Golden or Jordan Dangerfield should be suitable to play in this scarce sub-package look.

    • Steve Johnson

      I have no confidence in Tomlin or Keith Butler when it comes to schemes. Why in the (H) would they use three safeties? Besides Sean Davis, name one other safety that’s worth a Damm in coverage? Robert Golden? They tried that for two years, no good. Dangerfield? Better than Golden, but still not good in coverage. Why not focus on getting those two Rookies on the field (Brian Allen & Cameron Sutton) and play more Dime? When the Hell will Tomlin & Colbert realize, besides Sean Davis, they don’t have a safety that can cover the field. Mitchell? Lol. Great hotter, that’s about it.

    • Thomas

      Why would this be a desirable option? He’s our starting strong safety, we have nooo depth at that position. Having him practice it takes reps away from those who need them who we actually want to play the position. He’s playing strong safety only.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wouldn’t because I don’t want Golden anywhere on the field, but say we sign Revis and move Mitchell to SS I would do it. I think eventually Davis would have been great in the slot.

    • Delboka

      Above this post section you can click on an article about a baby that was abandoned at a burger king 27 years ago.

      You wont believe what happens when they finally meet after all this time. Click above for your free trojan horse.

    • SilverSteel

      Why do we assume Danger can’t cover. Just cause he hits hard does not mean he is a liability in coverage. I haven’t seen him get badly burnt ever.. yet. Maybe you could direct me to a game or film where he was beaten all day so I can go back and watch it. I think Danger is a solid player but Davis and MM are a little better so he sits for now.

    • Jaybird

      I think you kind of answered your own question SilverSteel. MM is not exactly good in coverage. And if MM is a “little better” than Dangerfield , then what does that say about Danger?

    • Guest12

      Well if Sutton is as good as they think he is then it could work or Sutton would just man the slot. Also depends what Golson really brings to the table, if anything. Will Gay could play the saftey spot while Davis mans the slot. There are a few different options on the table, IF, Sutton pans out cause he can also play some safety

    • SilverSteel

      Hmm. I begrudgingly accept that explanation. 😡😡 but it does seem if your a thumper we automatically think they can’t cover if you noticed.

    • I hope not.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      It weakens two positions if he is in the slot. He’s going to be a great SS. Hopefully Sutton or Senequez can fill-in if Willie G cannot maintain the position

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I think they could if they signed Marcus Gilchrist or traded for Clavin Pryor.
      Since the chances of that are slim and none, I’m going with a strong no. It wouldn’t put your best players on the field.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Both Golden and Dangerfield put in quality starts last season yet we have no depth?

    • Matthew Marczi

      Do you want Golson lining up against tight ends?

    • Matthew Marczi

      They’ll have to figure out something if Vince Williams isn’t among your best players in obvious passing situations. If Davis is a better cover option than anybody else, which they seem to think is the case, I think it makes sense.

    • SfSteeler

      sNOT