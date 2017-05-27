Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Will Defense Utilize 4-Linemen Front?

    By Matthew Marczi May 27, 2017 at 01:27 pm


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will the Steelers make use of a four-man front with their defensive linemen this year?

    It has been a topic that has been bandied about for years now, and has been an especial topic of conversation during the offseason leading up to the actual workouts, but this year seems as good as any to talk about it once again: will the Steelers actually use their four-down-linemen look a statistically meaningful portion of the time?


    They have only done so literally a handful of times over the past few years, so to do so this year would not only be a contrast, but it would be significant. Yet they might actually have the components to run it this year—and maybe they even had that in mind?

    Ever since Casey Hampton retired, the Steelers have been looking for that penetrating nose tackle, and they’ve found him in Javon Hargrave, who can play in the nickel. They also just brought in Tyson Alualu, who has already done the whole 4-3 defensive tackle thing.

    Add Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward on the outside and you would have on paper a seemingly stout front four group that you can actually use as a sub-package that would hold up against the run, but also offer something against the pass rush.

    Now, I haven’t heard or seen or read anything that would actually give an indication that this is something that the Steelers would hope to do this year. To the best of my knowledge, nobody on the coaching staff has either spoken about it or been asked about it. But I know I’m not the only one wondering.

    And it’s not like they’ve never done it before. And it’s not like they don’t realize what they’ve done by adding Hargrave and Alualu over the course of the past two offseasons. At the very least, it’s enough to think about the hypothetical. Which is what May and June is really all about.

    • RASTA

      100% agree on all counts. 4-man fronts can disrupt the QB faster; which is needed these pass-happy days…and we finally have what looks like the personnel to not only run it, but to run it really well (possibly also the reason why no ILB in this draft).

      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • Kevin Artis

      I’m not sold on Tuitt and Heyward being those passing rushing DEs you need to run a four man front successfully. They are good but don’t possess the speed edge rusher you need to fulfill what you need. IMO.

    • How would this work against up-tempo or no-huddle offenses when sub-packages can’t get on-field? In other words, if the Steelers had to put these four linemen on the field for entire drives–essentially playing a 4-3-4 or 4-2-5, what would it look like and with what personnel?

    • Steve Johnson

      I agree with Heyward, not so sure about Tuitt though.

    • dillon degroot

      The Steelers are by no means prepared personnel wise to run a 4-3, even if only for nickel packages. Heyward and Tuitt are not 4-3 DEs. They are not fast, not agile, and don’t have pass rush moves to win quickly on the outside. The Steelers have built their defense, just like they have for a long damn time, to be a 3-4 defense. Big DEs who can stuff the run, and push the pocket, and athletic OLBs to rush the passer. The only “non traditional” player on this defense is Hargrave, everyone else fits the mold of a 3-4 defense.

    • dillon degroot

      No we don’t have the personnel to run a 4-3…We have literally been building this team for well over a decade to run a 3-4.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      First thing first; one of the defensive ends in this alignment would absolutely be Bud Dupree(who possesses the size to be a traditional 4-3 end and can rush the passer from the outside). The other DE is the tough spot to fill. I’d probably use Hayward, but he is not an ideal fit. I think I’d use Hargrave and Alualu as my defensive tackles. Tuitt may be the odd man out in this alignment. If i wanted to run this front in a nickel formation then I wouldn’t need to change the backers, but I do think Watt is capable of being a SAM in a 4-3. Obviously Shazier is a perfect WILL backer in a 4 man front. He is probably better suited to play there than he is in our 3-4 defense to be quite honest. In the end, though, this is not a great look for the D. There is nobody to adequately fill the roll of an agile, pass rushing DE opposite Dupree. Also, Stephon Tuitt is probably your most talented defensive lineman and he does not at all fit this style of defense. Could it possibly be done? Yes. Will it? I have my serious doubts about that.

    • Rusted Out

      You’d take Cam Hayward, the best defensive player on the Steeler’s, off the field while using a 4 man front? You sir are fired. You are no longer the arm chair defensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    • Rusted Out

      Technically every team in the NFL has the personnel to run a 4-3. The objective is to run it effectively. More teams run a 3-4 now than ever before, and the Steelers aren’t going to be playing 4-3 as a base anytime in the near future. They will however line up in a 4 man front (which they’ve done many times) where an OLB has his hand in the dirt. No big change in personel, and it can really be thought of as a subpackage.
      I think what Marczi is getting at in the article is that the Steelers can now viably line up in a true traditional 4-3 while adding Alualu on the interior, paired with Hargrave, and Tuitt and Hayward as your DE’s, and presumably removing an ILB. Unfortunately, I only think we may see this as a goaline package.