    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – CB Ross Cockrell – Stock Up

    By Matthew Marczi May 16, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: CB Ross Cockrell

    Stock Value: Up

    It has been an interesting year for fourth-year Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell, who in that span of time completed his first season as a full-time starter and subsequently was given a restricted free agent tender, which he eventually signed.


    He is expected to continue to play in the starting lineup as an outside cornerback for the Steelers this year, but it could have gone a different way. The Steelers were reportedly actively pursuing leads near the top of the cornerback class in free agency, but they were probably a couple million dollars shy of the market value. Still, it’s about as close as they’ve gotten in years.

    Pittsburgh also missed out on some of the top targets at the cornerback position during the NFL Draft—a draft that was deemed uncommonly deep at the position—such that they were unable to draft one until late in the first round, and that cornerback will be fortunate to be starting in the slot by the end of the season.

    Many were quick to argue that the fact that the Steelers gave Cockrell only an original-round tender—meaning a team would have had to give up a fourth-round draft pick to sign him if Pittsburgh did not match a contract offer—indicated that they did not value him.

    Following the draft, others were quick to point out that Pittsburgh would have been more aggressive at addressing the cornerback position if they so poorly valued Cockrell. They could have taken Kevin King in the first round. They could have traded up just a few spots in the second round to take Chidobe Awuzie. In the case of the latter, they instead took a wide receiver.

    Like it or not, Cockrell’s stock value has only gone up since the draft in spite of the fact that the Steelers drafted not one, but two cornerbacks. It is highly unlikely that either rookie is going to provide him serious competition for his starting job, and if the team really wanted to provide him with serious competition, they had opportunities over the past few months to do so.

    Matthew Marczi
    Matthew Marczi
    • Ben Saluri

      He is the Willie Gay of 6 years ago, in the mind of some fans..

    • francesco

      Didn’t Cockrell sign his tender before the draft??? If anything Cockrell is considered a body. The value of that body is less than a fourth rounder. On most teams Cockrell is a practice squad player.

    • Smitty 6788

      Your post was ridiculous.. Lmbo

    • george

      I have a gut feeling he is going to surprise alot of people.

    • Rocksolid20

      I was very high on him coming out of Duke ,
      today I consider him an average but not great
      CB .

    • Gizmosteel

      He’s one of the better corners we have, if not #1. Wish the bar were higher however.

    • falconsaftey43

      On most teams, he’s a starting CB.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Good CB solid in coverage nothing flashy. The thing to keep in mind is that the Steelers have shown they can win with him.

    • AndyR34

      All of his posts are ridiculous! Negative Nancy or troll…can’t decide which.

    • AndyR34

      Thus why Ryan was trying to sequester him for a year on the Bills PS…and we got a chance to benefit from Ryan’s ‘mistake’.

    • AndyR34

      Great observation!

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d list reasons why this is incorrect, but it’s early so I’ll just have to say: Umm, no.

      On a serious note. I can certainly understand your frustration with him at times but he is a fairly GOOD CB. He’s never going to make a PB but he’s a starter caliber in this league and at worst a 3rd CB on a team that’s stacked at the position.

    • Brieon Brown

      I don’t like it in my opinion. Cause the coaches said they wanted mix up coverages more next year and play more man coverage. But Cockrell is a zone corner and can only play zone. But I’m not the coaches so whatever.

    • falconsaftey43

      Cockrell has successfully played man in the past, like last year. Biggest reason they couldn’t play more man last year was all players outside of Burns, Cockrell and Shazier. Gay (and rest of their other CBs), Timmons, Mitchell are all not very well suited to match up in man coverage.

    • WreckIess

      The whole offseason they’ve been looking for guys who can play in the slot so I’d say his stock has been going up for a while now. I don’t think they were ever really looking to replace him.

    • blue

      Cockrell has the skinniest legs on the team.

    • Steve Johnson

      Kevin King? I thought they would have taken King at #30. I guess they had a higher value on T.J Watt. If Watt doesn’t pan out, Colbert will be hearing about it until? Forever