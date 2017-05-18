Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – CB William Gay – Stock Down

    By Matthew Marczi May 18, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: CB William Gay

    Stock Value: Down

    Let me say in advance that this is not a hit piece on William Gay, nor is it an admonishment of his abilities, but rather an attempt to accurately portray the value of his role within the organization and within the defense as reflected by recent developments, with the draft in particular.


    I do think it is accurate to say that Gay’s value has decreased of late, and of course it goes back to a year ago when the Steelers drafted Artie Burns. Gay lost his starting job as an outside cornerback around midseason and he may never play there again.

    There are questions as to whether or not he will start in the slot this year, assuming 2015 second-round pick Senquez Golson is ever able to take the field, or if rookie third-round draft pick Cameron Sutton proves to be as quick a study as he seems, a player who seems to be made for the slot.

    The team has now used a third-round pick or higher on a cornerback in each of the past three drafts. One would think that they would like to have at least two of them playing regular snaps, and Ross Cockrell is going to be the other guy.

    So even though, according to Pro Football Focus, Gay gave up the fewest yards per coverage snap in the division, at just .67 yards (Cockrell was second on the team and fourth in the division with .87 yard per snap in coverage) it’s quite possible that he finds himself spending quite a bit of his time on the sideline. It’s not altogether improbable that he actually fails to make the team, though I don’t expect that to happen.

    There could still be a role for him. He could evolve into a dime player as the sixth defensive back, which is something that they have wanted to incorporate more in recent years, and may be more likely to do this year. Or he could fend off his challengers and continue his work in the slot, even though the team is looking for somebody who is more adept at playing man coverage.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Rocksolid20

      Anyone besides me , tired of hearing about Golson ,
      the guy just doesn’t have the body to withstand an NFL
      season . Let him go and lets move on . I know it’s hard for
      the FO to admit a mistake , but it’s time .

    • Matt Correll

      Aside from Mike Mitchell, this is shaping up to be an incredibly young and inexperienced secondary group (Davis, Burns, Cockrell, Sutton, Golson, Allen). Even though Sensabaugh is a veteran, he will be brand new to the Steelers system and scheme. I think Gay could be a good situational player who could provide some good leadership for these young guys. He did seem to be losing a step last year though, so I do think his days of getting a lot of snaps are behind him.

    • falconsaftey43

      He’ll get this preseason to show what he has, no reason not too, it cost them nothing.

    • Milliken Steeler

      We haven’t even seen him play yet though rock. What if he’s healthy? He’s definitely going to know the play book and what if he turns into a beast? It would help our defense tremendously. Lets have a look see and if he’s healthy, just hope for the best.

    • Lambert58

      If he proves unreliable this year, I will agree with you.

    • Milliken Steeler

      I would like to see big play, Willie Gay, take one more pick to the house before he retires. I think this is his last year and if our other guys continue their maturation process, he might be a dime guy like you stated.

    • VaDave

      Maybe so Rocky, but I’m still intrigued, much like I was with Spence. No doubt, it’s well past show me time. Keep in mind the Rooney’s have long let guys hang around, their generosity showing.

    • AndyR34

      And it has paid off in many ways…Rocky Bleier anyone?

    • VaDave

      Matt-Others, Since you mentioned the likely secondary players, does anybody else have a feeling based on our draft that Sensabaugh is somewhat expendable? Maybe not on the initial 53, but a potential midseason cut as one of these rookies mature? I know we never cut an FA, and we rarely loose players of our PS ( which I’m convinced that’s because of the quality of the average player we put there), but those two corners we drafted look really promising. Just a thought.

    • falconsaftey43

      Eh, I doubt it. I think Gay might be more likely, since he’s so much older, to be let go mid season to call up a guy from the PS. Not sure that’s ever happened before though, usually PS call ups are due to injury. (just a general note, I don’t think many teams have guys signed off their PS, just doesn’t happen that often).

    • Delboka

      You’re saying the Rooneys keep players around cause of generosity? The NFL is not a business of just giving millions away because of sympathy.

      Colbert and Tomlin are making the choices of the roster, because that’s what they are paid for.

      Just because they kept Spence around, with his cheap contract, doesn’t mean that the Rooney’s make a habbit of this.

    • Delboka

      They released Blounte.

    • Delboka

      Bro Golson headlines are what I live for. Especially the ones which involve him bringing a pistol on a plane and then using the excuse, ” i forgot a 2lb pistol was in my carry on.” What a putz.

    • Delboka

      So the argument is that Gay has veteran presence, yet anytime he makes a play he dances or taunts and gets a dumb personal foul. He even when he makes a tackle after they gain 7 yards.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Don’t be surprised if Sensabaugh doesn’t make the team.

    • StolenUpVotes

      There is no point in cutting him yet. He is still on a cheap rookie deal. Sometimes your patience is rewarded.

    • VaDave

      Agreed, not all the time, but certainly they have in the past and there is no reason to think that they haven’t in this case. I think the classic story came out of Dan Rooney’s eulogy. A fringe player found out through his agent that they had agreed on a new contract, but suffered a career ending injury before he could sign it. He stopped by Dan Rooney’s office to tell him he was injured, done for, and to say good bye.. Dan asked him if he had signed the contract. When the player said no, Dan told him he’d better sign the contract quick, and then honored it. I’m fairly certain that there are tons of untold stories in this regard. Blier is another one. Stupid with their money, absolutely not, but they really do care about their players and will go to great lengths to take care of them.

    • VaDave

      One of my pet peeves…Showboating does not = entertainment.