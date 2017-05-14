Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – LT Alejandro Villanueva – Stock Up

    By Matthew Marczi May 14, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: LT Alejandro Villanueva

    Stock Value: Up

    Here’s an obvious one for you. Alejandro Villanueva? Yeah, stock up. No player in recent Steelers history has awarded them year-upon-year with greater return on investment than the former Army Ranger, and that trend has only continued.


    In 2014, the team signed him to their practice squad as a defensive end and converted him to tackle. They invested that year in him and they rewarded him the following year by emerging as a competent swing tackle who showed spot-starter capability at worst.

    The next season—that is, last year—he was given competition for the starting left tackle job, which he admitted took a toll on him, but he won the spot and developed tremendously over the course of the season to the point in which he is legitimately in the discussion as a top-10, maybe even top-five player at his position.

    So yeah, his stock value is way up and has climbed significantly every year. And perhaps by the end of the summer his actual stocks will rise in value as well, since the team has reportedly been motivated to, at some point this year, work out a long-term extension with him after demonstrating the capacity to be a franchise left tackle.

    It certainly doesn’t hurt that he is a tremendous locker-room influence and a humble and intelligent figure in the locker room, not to mention an ambassador for not just the team, but for the league. Even talking about his size, he’s almost exactly everything you would want to write up as a player for the position—outside of his age anyway, in terms of maximizing access to his prime years.

    But ultimately, there really isn’t much that needs to be said here. Villanueva has been on a solidly upward trajectory for nearly three years now and he has done nothing to indicate that that trend will reverse, or even plateau. There is still meat on the bone for him to get even better in terms of consistency and aggressiveness, and his contract will probably reflect that—while also taking into consideration the fact that he is just a third-year player.

    • AndyR34

      Normally, Matthew, I think your assessments are correct, but in this case I am uncertain. Villy’s age, coupled with the FO’s apparent belief that Hawk is LT starter-capable may give AR2 reason to take the cheap way out…holding on to Villy this year and next at essentially RFA prices, then letting him walk and receiving a fairly high comp draft pick in 2019. Hope not…but this possibility has been in the back of my mind.

    • Jaybird

      Villy was a free agent. I’m not sure we get a comp pick for him if he leaves, do we?

    • george

      Is he under contract thru 2018? I thought this was his last year.

    • Rocksolid20

      He has earned his keep , a very nice surprise . Unless
      Hawk is a future HOF LT , I say keep the army ranger .

    • Conserv_58

      What makes AV’s story so compelling is the fact that he was signed by the right team, with the right offensive line coach, (Mike Munchak) that could bring out the best in him. Of course, much of the credit goes to AV’s attitude and desire, but he landed in the best possible place he could have wanted to be in in order to accomplish his dream of playing in the NFL. There is no doubt that getting as far as the AFCCG is incentive enough for him and the rest of the team to be even hungrier and determined to get back there and advance further, hopefully getting a seventh Lombardi.

    • Alan Tman

      I give a lot of credit to Kevin Colbert for seeing AV78 as a LT. Especially, after missing on Mike Adams, and then giving him the real shot to replace Beachum. AV78 is a great athlete, and very intelligent, and I’m glad he’s on our team.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Compensatory picks don’t factor in how the player was originally acquired as long as they were that team’s free agent.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Until he makes it into this season without a contract extension I’m working under the assumption that he is going to be getting one according to previous reports, which even Bob Labriola has echoed, and he loves to talk about how many reports are nonsense.

    • Jaybird

      Thanks, is there something out there that shows the formula for comp picks. Or is it top secret.

    • Jaybird

      Hell yeah, keep him. I look at it this way – we might have a back up with starting talent , and we got him for three more years. How many teams have three goodbye tackles? It’s a nice problem to have.

    • Matthew Marczi

      No, there isn’t. Even the team’s don’t know exactly how it works, and they hire multiple people to try to figure it out. The Steelers said that had two different people tell them two different things, and neither of them said they would get a third-rounder.