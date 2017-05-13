Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – QB Landry Jones – Stock Down

    By Matthew Marczi May 13, 2017 at 09:30 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: QB Landry Jones

    Stock Value: Down

    Let’s make one thing clear before we dig in here. Yes, the drafting of quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft saw the stock value of fifth-year veteran Landry Jones take a hit, but that in no way means that his position in the pecking order of the depth chart is in any sort of serious jeopardy at the moment.


    What we’re really talking about here is about a long-term investment. The Steelers signed Jones to a two-year contract after he completed the four years on his rookie contract, but with the introduction of Dobbs into the mix, one would have to presume that they anticipate him at the very least emerging as the backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger upon the conclusion of Jones’ most recent contract.

    In other words, the drafting of Dobbs takes a shot at the prospect of Jones being viewed right now as a long-term backup, and as somebody that they wanted to try to improve upon. Whether or not that experiment ends up being successful with Dobbs, who had more accuracy issues but who did finish his college career strong, is a question that we will have to revisit well down the road.

    Jones’ stock value is down, but his actual value to the team remains tremendous, as he is the first in line behind Roethlisberger, and the man who will come in if there is an injury. He has improved every season since his rookie year, and had a nice game against the Browns to close out the season, including a comeback victory—even if it was against Cleveland.

    They believe he is a quarterback who has their system down and who is capable of running it and making the necessary throws if given the opportunities, and they have seen him grow when given more opportunities to demonstrate that growth.

    But that won’t stop them from turning to Dobbs, say, in 2018, for the backup role should he outperform him. The Steelers wanted to see Jones command the backup role by his second season and he failed to do so. Perhaps Dobbs will have more success in accomplishing that task. Or perhaps not.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Xclewsive

      Landry was a systematic QB at OU. Landry’s best quality is his preparation as his physical skillset lacks across the board. As far as backup is concerned this is the first time the Steelers have developed their backup QB instead of signing a veteran. Landry place on the depth chart depends on how Dobbs developes. If Dobbs proves to be a quick, studios and also apply that to the field/practice/games Landry could potentially be #3.

    • Lee Foo Young

      And, if Dobbs doesn’t develop and Ben retires, Landry could be our starting QB? Time will tell.

    • Ken

      i was one of those demanding we get a real backup, but the last few years Landry has been solid. Like Matthew said he keeps getting better. Chances are he will be back in the lineup this year for another evaluation.

    • SteelerFanInMD

      I disagree that Landry’s stock is down. I say it went up immensely when the Steelers re-signed him and did not sign a more experienced Batch or Gradkowski-type of QB to be the #2. Landry is that experienced QB on the roster now, while Dobbs will be the developmental #3 QB. If they had signed a veteran QB to go along with drafting Dobbs, then I would agree that Landry’s stock is down.