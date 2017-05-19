Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – TE Ladarius Green – Stock Sold

    By Matthew Marczi May 19, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: TE Ladarius Green

    Stock Value: Sold

    Well, this is new territory for the column, which we began doing just last year. The Steelers essentially sold low yesterday on the stock value of tight end Ladarius Green after buying high a year ago. They went into a four-year, $20 million deal with him, though with only $6 million committed through the first season, and that is ultimately what he will have cost the team.


    But that price comes at a rate of $1 million per game, because he was limited to just six game due to a combination of an ankle injury and a concussion that caused him to miss 13 games between the regular season and the playoffs.

    Pittsburgh was hoping to find in Green a starting tight end who would serve as a dynamic presence between the hash marks and could stretch the seams. That is what he showed that he was capable of doing when he did finally recover from the ankle injury that saw him spent the first eight weeks of the season on the PUP List, but his season, and perhaps his career, ended on a scary note before the year was through.

    After completing an important catch against the Bengals that essentially sealed a comeback victory and set up a crucial Christmas Day match against the Ravens the following week, Green braced for head-to-head impact with Cincinnati’s George Iloka, also subsequently hitting his head on the ground, suffering a concussion.

    It was his fourth confirmed, and clearly the most severe, concussion documented over the course of his professional football career, and it was presumably the trigger for his failed physical yesterday, which resulted in him being released.

    One could easily draw the conclusion that he will retire after this, although it is not a guarantee. Many other players with lengthy concussion histories have attempted to continue to play despite their better judgement, with Austin Collie arguably the most famous case.

    They did get out of him arguably one of the better receiving games out of a tight end in franchise history against the Giants, at least, which was nice. With his stock off the market now, however, we will subsequently see a rise in value across the board at the tight end position, which I’ll get to in the coming days.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think JuJu’s stock just went up. I see a lot of 4 WR sets coming.

    • Dorian James

      This is Jessie and Xaviers opportunity.
      For our sake I hope they make the most of it

    • capehouse

      Highly doubt that. In fact I’d bet against it. What’d they run, a dozen 4WR sets the entire year last season? It just doesn’t work. It’s about mismatches, and Green gave you that, when healthy. WRs can be matched up with DBs. Move TEs are much harder to account for, and it’s why they’re so in vogue, and defenses are looking for those hybrid players to defend them.

    • SilverSteel

      We should be going 4 wide anyway. Exploit other teams ILB just like they do to us

    • capehouse

      Teams don’t go 4-wide with 4 WRs. They use TEs.

    • Dave

      A good reason to stay with the tried and true strategy of building through the draft. The James Farrior’s of the FA world are quite uncommon.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yes, ideally a big move TE is better, but they don’t have that. It’s about getting your best weapons on the field. Last year they had trouble fielding more than 2 WRs. Now they’ve added JuJu and Bryant back, 4 WR sets with AB, Bryant, JuJu, Rogers would be very difficult to defend because most teams don’t have that many quality DBs. Not to mention Bell is still a real threat to either run (with 4 wide, can only really have 5 guys in the box) or catch out of he backfield.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Combination of AB, MB, ER, and JJ/SC (healthy) sounds a lot more appealing than AB, CH, DHB/DA, & SC (injured) of last year sounds to be fair.

    • capehouse

      Believe what you want but it’s about mismatches. Steelers will be using a TE on just about every offensive play. Guarantee it.

    • capehouse

      This is not Madden. It’s reality. History backs that up.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I understand that. I am just saying I guarantee you will be seeing more than 10 instances of the set being used.

    • capehouse

      Ok maybe 2 dozen times this year. I’d believe that.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m not saying they will run it, but they should. How does 4 WR not give you mismatches? If the defense doesn’t go dime, then you’re throwing to whichever WR is not covered by a CB. If they go dime you have AB on side, MB the other, you really have to keep a safety overtop of both of them or else Ben’s going to throw to the single covered guy. If you keep those safeties back, it only leaves 5 guys in the box and Bell will eat that up on shotgun hand offs or option routes against the LB.

      How does putting JJ on the field get you better mismatches than that? They’ll play nickle, have the extra LB around the LOS to help with the run, LB can cover JJ easily enough, and he’s not that great of a blocker.

    • capehouse

      Defenses will go Dime. It’s how you defend it.

    • falconsaftey43

      And I just explained how it presents a lot of mismatches vs. a dime defense…

    • capehouse

      Like I said it’s about mismatches and confusing the defense. Sending 4WRs out there doesn’t do that. You play Dime. It’s predictable. It’s why you don’t see 4WR sets. JuJu is not going to change that.

    • falconsaftey43

      Ok, so how does 11 personnel present mismatches and confuse the defense with the Steelers current personnel?

    • walter

      He may want to keep playing but it would be common sense to pass protocol before signing with another team. But maybe common sense doesnt apply when a huge contact is dangling in front of you. However i doubt he will get another huge contract.

    • capehouse

      Simple. It’s less predictable. That’s why they use it the most.

    • falconsaftey43

      You have to actually explain the mismatch, as in which players in that set represent a mismatch, what are you exploiting.

      Green was a mismatch. He was too big for CBs, too fast for S or LB. He could block vs a DB well enough to be able to run vs. dime etc. James doesn’t offer that, so a large part of the mismatch is removed. You simply play nickel against Steelers 11 personnel now, their isn’t any additional confusion.

      So I’d argue it’s better to go with the more talented package and swap JuJu for James.

    • RickM

      For what it’s worth, PFF says only 1.43% of NFL plays are run with 4-receiver sets. Only one team used it over 10% of the time, Arizona, coming it at over 15% of their O plays.

    • falconsaftey43

      Thanks Rick, I’m not saying it’s run a lot or even expect it, I just want capehouse to actually explain why he thinks it’s so obvious it doesn’t work. I laid out points supporting my side, he simply says it doesn’t work. Just looking for some actual reasons.

    • RickM

      I think it has the possibility to be a limited benefit. Cheers. I’ll let you two discuss it further.

    • capehouse

      I don’t have to actually explain anything. I’m just saying I bet you won’t see 4 WR sets lol. Teams don’t use 4 WR sets a lot. It’s predictable. You match up WRs with DBs. I don’t know how to make that any more clear to you.

    • capehouse

      I think it’s obvious it doesn’t work because that’s what you see in the NFL. He just posted 1.43% of NFL plays are 4 WR sets. That surprises me that it’s even that low.

    • falconsaftey43

      And I’m asking how is 11 personnel, with the Steelers players, less predictable. You match up with nickel.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m looking Steelers specific, not NFL wide. How often can it be argued that a teams has 4 legit WRs and not much of a TE?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I truly thought you were joking about a “stock sold” article in yesterday’s comment!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      If he planned to retire, why was he recently working out during voluntary workouts?

    • mem359

      Or not even 4 WR sets, but just having JuJu run the routes that the TE would usually do for the short-middle of the field.

    • mem359

      Maybe planning to retire if he wasn’t feeling better / able to pass the physical after trying the voluntary workouts?