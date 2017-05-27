Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – WR Demarcus Ayers – Stock Down

    By Matthew Marczi May 27, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: WR Demarcus Ayers

    Stock Value: Down

    Demarcus Ayers was just a seventh-round pick last season, and the primary reason that they drafted him was because they thought that he might offer something as a punt returner. So to say that his stock is down is really more about what happened in the offseason than at the end of last season.


    It should be kept in mind that Ayers did not make the 53-man roster last year—and not only that, he was not the first wide receiver that they called up from the practice squad when injuries piled up. They chose instead to promote a wide receiver that they only added to the 90-man roster in training camp, rather than a player who had been in the system since the draft.

    But facts are facts, and he did finish the season on the 53-man roster. Not only that, but he made meaningful contributions, though he didn’t log a ton of playing time outside of the meaningless regular season finale against the Browns, a game in which he scored a touchdown.

    Be that as it may, the Steelers didn’t really lose anybody who wasn’t perpetually injured from a year ago, and they added some very, very significant players in the process, including, most notably, getting Martavis Bryant back from suspension.

    Right now, Pittsburgh is looking at a group of nine wide receivers who are all rosterable, eight of whom aside from their rookie second-round draft pick have all already spent time on 53-man rosters, either with the Steelers or elsewhere.

    So suffice it to say that Ayers is going to have a tremendous battle on his hands trying to make the roster, although I might say that he is currently seventh in line in the imaginary pecking order. It’s certainly possible that he climbs his way to sixth and manages to make the roster, but it will take an extremely good summer, and probably strong work in the return game as well.

    And don’t get me wrong, I like Ayers. But the simple fact of the matter is that this is potentially a very deep group of wide receivers, and it would be hard for any player who isn’t a starter to crack the Steelers’ depth chart there.

    • NCSteel

      Decent reciever. Will not make the team. Just too much in front of him.
      Could see him re-emerge at some point with a team like the Ravens.

    • RickM

      Yes, he’s a definite longshot. One other minor thing in his favor is that he’ll be with us through 2019. There’s going to be an exodus of WR’s in FA after 2018 given AB’s contract and the Steelers’ ‘2nd contract’ history at the position. If they see potential in Ayers, he has a better long-term view than DHB, Hunter or Hamilton. But the favorite remains DHB because of his ST play.

    • steelburg

      I like Ayers just as much as the next man but he will not make this roster unless injuries hit early this year. He was originally drafted as a punt return specialist he has shown little to nothing in that area with Eli Rogers backing up Brown in that area during the regular season. I think with Sutton added he bumps down another spot on the punt return depth chart. There is just to many players ahead of him for him to make the roster this year. Most are going to take this as me not liking Ayers but that couldn’t be further from the truth. I thought Ayers showed real promise late last year but I think he is at least another year away from making the 53 man roster out right to start the season with no help.

    • AndyR34

      That’s all true about the potential exodus, but if Ayers goes to the PS this year he is no longer g on that contract. Chances of being on the 53 simply to maintain the contract are approx. nil. I think the FO thinks you can find receivers like DHB, Hunter, Hamilton any time you need them. I think JuJu is the safeguard against the exodus.

    • John Bennett

      If Tomlin opens the competition for punt returner to include DB’s Ayers will not make the roster. To much receiving talent ahead of him and there are better return options across the “whole” team.

    • AndyR34

      I agree completely…especially the part about Ayers showing promise. He’s just up against a stacked position.

    • RickM

      If he has a good pre-season, I think they may opt for potential and he’ll make the 53. DHB, Hunter and Hamilton would be released. Yes you can find receivers who will catch one pass a game like DHB and Hamilton any time. I assume if they keep Ayers they’ll feel he has more ability than that.

      I think it’ll be DHB making the 53 in the end because of his ST play. But JuJu is a 20-year old unknown right now. Everyone is simply writing him in as a success and he very likely will be. But Limas Sweed proved there’s no 100% guarantee. If it’s me, I consider Ayers if he has a good pre-season knowing Bryant’s history and Coates’ uncertainty (fingers).

    • AndyR34

      Clearly he will be given the opportunity…I think that is one thing the Steelers do well…give a fair opportunity. Obviously, a ‘pedigree’, i.e., draft status, can play a role, but opportunities are there.

    • Dshoff

      Let’s see, AB, Bryant, Rogers, Coates, Juju, DHB, Ayers… Yep, he’s at #7. I think they signed Hunter just unless Bryant didn’t make it. They won’t keep Coates, Bryant, AND Hunter, it’s too many of the same wr. DHB could go but his special teams play is needed, especially with Williams becoming a starter.

    • charles

      Demarcus is the Hines Ward of this time. Ju Ju has not caught a pass yet.