    Antonio Brown: ‘I Wouldn’t Want To Play With Anyone Else’ But Ben Roethlisberger

    By Matthew Marczi May 25, 2017 at 04:00 pm


    There are few relationships in professional sports between two positions that shares a greater bond than that between a quarterback and his wide receivers—especially his number one wide receiver. And when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has never before been blessed with such a combination as Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.

    Roethlisberger, the quarterback, came to the team in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He already won two Super Bowls with the team by the time the Steelers drafted Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and they went back to the championship game his rookie season, though he lost.

    He has since then made steady progress, first up the depth chart, then into the record books, in the six years since then, becoming a fixture on the All-Pro list. And he knows how much Roethlisberger has meant to his success—and vice versa.

    So it should go without saying that he is glad to see the quarterback chose to return for at least one more year. He admitted to reporters yesterday that he was in Roethlisberger’s ear a bit while he was contemplating his future, trying to put positive thoughts in his head.

    A reporter asked Brown about how their careers have intertwined and if Roethlisberger’s future was a consideration when he signed his own new extension with the team early in this offseason—which came before the quarterback made it official that he was going to return.


    He’s my guy”, he said about Roethlisberger. “Absolutely” he thought about the quarterback’s future when he signed his deal. “I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else. The thing with him leaving is kind of discouraging, but this game is not forever. You can’t play it forever, but you prepare like it’s our last”, he said.

    “But I’m excited to see he’s already committed, rejuvenating everyone just for being here”, Brown went on to say. And Roethlisberger also talked about how participating in OTAs and being around some of the younger players helps to rejuvenate him as well.

    Pretty much every player who was asked to comment about Roethlisberger since he decided to come back in 2017 has given some sort of answer to the effect that it is a big boost for the morale of the team. But few can say that it so directly affects their own play the way it does for Brown.

    Chances are, whether he wants to or not, Brown is going to finish his career playing with another quarterback, whether he is currently on the roster or not. But for now, he is just going to relish the opportunity to continue to work with the only quarterback who has ever thrown him a touchdown pass throughout his seven-year career—all 50 of them, the most between any one quarterback and wide receiver in team history.

    • JNick

      Please. Antonio Brown has shown he really doesn’t care much about anything unless he isn’t getting the ball. He would play with Charles Manson if he gave him 15+ targets a game. He’s all about himself.

    • Larry Iuluis

      Does this mean that Brown plans to retire when Ben does?

    • NCSteel

      Antonio is just giving Ben the big public lathering that he wants and thats all good.
      What would have him say…
      “Can’t wait till Ben leaves so we can get a nice green rookie in here with deer in the headlight eyes to really drive down my stats and give the team little chance of winning anything.” ?
      It’s a nice sentiment but a bit obvious. Hey, it’s all good.
      Ben throw, Antonio catch,
      NCSteel happy.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      No.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man, I wish Ben didn’t miss any games the year before last. AB woulda had the most receiving yards in NFL history.

    • Doug McFee

      Frankly, I’m sick to death about all this retirement talk.

    • Mitch

      Hey man, that’s really cool that you’re good friends with Antonio Brown, that you know him so well on a personal level and are so familiar with his personality and thoughts! Do you have any awesome stories from your personal experiences with him?

    • will

      Why yes…..he videoed his coach in the locker room in violation of team rules and coaches wishes ……then put the video on social media. He is really a great guy!

    • JNick

      Sorry man. I’m a realist. Everything he has done over the years he has been with the team shows he is a “me first” player. He loves Ben because Ben is fantastic at getting him the ball. From the onfield antics when he didn’t get the ball, the sulking, the dancing and repetitive penalties – just all of it. He’s a incredible player, maybe the best WR in the league. I root for him, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t all about himself. remember Coach Tomlin basically told him to shape up or he’s gonna find himself on the FA market. So please tell me where my assessment is off.

    • will

      Yes……sort of what Alan Faneca did to Ben in Ben’s rookie year.

    • Jaybird

      I have a feeling if Ben retires sooner than later, AB will quickly become the most overpaid WR in the league.

    • walter

      AB probably still thinking of those games with Michael Vick