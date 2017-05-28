Hot Topics

    Arthur Moats Names Three Rookies Who’ve Impressed

    By Alex Kozora May 28, 2017 at 08:30 am


    It is just one week of practice but as the old saying goes, first impressions matter. For veteran linebacker Arthur Moats, three rookies stuck out to him.

    Speaking with PennLive’s Jacob Klinger, Moats named the following trio: T.J. Watt, Cam Sutton, and Keion Adams. Klinger doesn’t have any specific quotes from Moats about each of those players, I’m sure Moats didn’t divulge too much further, but he did sum up what separates the players who are making an immediate impact as opposed to those who are facing a bit more of a learning curve.

    “Generally when you’re watching them on film and you’re seeing how fast they’re playing,” he told Klinger. “A lot of times when a guy’s indecisive about things they’re not showing their full speed or athletic ability, whereas I feel like those three guys especially have been showing some flash on film.”

    To be fair, it’s no surprise to see Moats focus on the defensive side of the ball and he named three of the four defensive picks drafted, only leaving out Brian Allen (who has made some spectacular plays of his own).

    Watt has been running as the first time OTAs as James Harrison has held out and other teammates have said he’s coming along quickly. Despite being just a one-year starter, his time spent with his hand up and in a Badgers’ defense similar to what the Steelers run eases the learning curve.


    Sutton, like Watt, is regarded as having a high football IQ and film room junkie. He has been working as an outside corner during the first week but if he continues to show his smarts, may be kicked inside at points the rest of the way.

    It’s interesting for Moats to name Adams given that’s his main competition for a roster spot. That battle, as we’ve talked about before, is likely to be won via special teams and Adams could hold the slight edge as a younger, faster, cheaper option. But that battle is long from being decided.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      i dont understand your line about sutton. if he shows smarts he may kick inside? that doesnt help us or him if gay is being fed snaps as the starter. i think sutton would do fine inside or outside but his easiest path to a position is on the outside. gay, golson, sensabaugh are all fighting for the slot.

    • Brenton deed

      Cautionary note: Bob Labriola warned that a couple of years’ ago Dri Archer looked awesome in OTAs without hitting.

    • CP72

      Arthur Moats you are a better man than I am.

      If I were Moats I’d tell anyone who would listen that the Adams kid seems to be picking things up slowly and has a long way to go 🙂

    • ATL96STEELER

      I don’t think so regarding the easiest path…their are more bodies to overcome inside, but none are clearly established.

      Gay is simply holding down the position for a while and most likely will be the CB4 or 5 by OCT. Sensabaugh imo is insurance and make not make the roster if Allen shows much of anything…the real battle for the starting slot is with Golson who is noted to be a “zone” guy. If they truly do want to run more man this year, Sutton’s path to playing as a rookie is probably easier at slot imo.

    • Michael Conrad

      Look at it this way he may have the best cover skills period out of Gay,Golson and Senabaugh. They figure Burns and Cockrell outside and if Sutton is the best cover for the inside so be it. I still don’t see man cover skills as much as I would like out of the CB’s slated to start. I think the starting CB’s in a year will be Burn’s ,Sutton and Allen.Barring injury Gay should be backup or gone.

    • John

      Golson is the guy with the ball skills. If healthy, he can close on plays and knock balls away or make picks. The coaching staff are also the guys that tried to take our second round pick last year who showed he was not a solid corner in college and make him the slot guy only to figure out later he isn’t the guy. So we have no idea what they may try.

    • Big White

      Teams rarely cut their Man of the Year unless there is substantial drop off. Adams would have to be far and away a better player. Not to mention Moats in his final year of contract at 2.8 mil toward the cap not exactly breaking the bank. Steelers can consider some of that deal as a tremendous public relations/ambassador to the city. Same reason Keisel was so successful there.

    • Ace

      Moats is a great human being and was a solid player. But for 2.8 what kind of production are they getting? Less than 80 snaps on the year I would guess and maybe a couple pressures (barring injury)? Adams has to learn the playbook of course, but I see him getting a spot here. Keisel was great for the city, but also a full time starter who made a pro-bowl and was on the cusp a few times before.

    • ATL96STEELER

      The hesitation to commit long term to Cockrell does make me think Allen has a decent shot at his outside job in ’18, but we have along way to go there.

      Man…Cockrell has decent bump-n-run skills, but being able mirror the fast twitch WRs in coverage will be a problem as they will for Allen most likely.

    • Ralph Wagner

      Oh, Moats is into player evaluation maybe he should evaluate his contribution to the Steelers defense. If I remember correctly he didn’t contribute much. Just say’n

      Go Steelers

    • ATL96STEELER

      I agree 100%…word I’m hearing is less rotation on the left side. Dupree will be commanding the lionshare of snaps there with some kind of rotation on the right side with TJ and Harrison. Chick will spell Dupree as needed….if Moats can’t be a ST stud, his spot could be in jeopardy to the younger player who some are saying has the goods to play at this level.

      That said, Tomlin is loyal to his vets, the cap hit is not that significant, plus Moats can play inside…if they keep 10, he probably makes it…if it’s 9…right now it’s probably 50/50.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I’m subscribing to the old saying…Shorts are one thing…let’s see what these guys look like when the pads go on.