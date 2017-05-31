Hot Topics

    Artie Burns On Playing Man Coverage: ‘That’s What We Want. We’ll See If We Get It’

    By Matthew Marczi May 31, 2017 at 05:21 pm


    The fans want it. From the sounds of it, the players want it, too. So now the question becomes, how much does the coaching staff want it?

    I am referring to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ oft-stated desire to become a more versatile secondary when it comes to expanding their ability to play in man-to-man coverage, which has not been something that they have used as their primary means of coverage in quite a long time. Ike Taylor was the last cornerback to have done it relatively consistently.

    But the Steelers have over the course of the past few years been slowly adding the pieces that would allow them to play in more of that style of defense, and the chief piece there has been 2016 first-round draft pick Artie Burns, the junior cornerback out of Miami. He started nine games in his rookie season and intercepted three passes with 13 more passes defensed.

    Burns, who was considered pretty raw coming out, played primarily in man coverage and it was believed that he could struggle if thrown in a zone defense, which the Steelers, of course, have been. But they have said since they drafted him that they will let him do what he is comfortable doing.

    Just last month, the Steelers added two more man-coverage cornerbacks in the draft with Cameron Sutton in the third round and Brian Allen in the fifth, though the latter may be at least a year away from being a meaningful contributor. Ross Cockrell and Coty Sensabaugh have also done it, and they believe Senquez Golson can as well, even though he hardly did it in college.


    Burns was asked about whether or not the secondary can handle playing a lot of man coverage last year, and he told Chris Adamski that they can. “Most definitely”, he said, according to the reporter via a Tweet. “That’s what we want”, he continued to say. “We’ll see if we get it”.

    While it no doubt wasn’t exactly intended that way, his last sentence would echo a lot of the frustration that some Steelers fans have felt about the team’s inability or unwillingness to play more of that style of coverage.

    I would expect to see the defense utilize quite a bit of man coverage in the secondary over the course of the preseason, but it would not be the first time that the Steelers showed a heavy dose of a relatively new package in the exhibition period only to abandon it once the games start to matter.

    So it will definitely be something to monitor once we hit the regular season exactly how much the coaching staff is actually willing to allow their cornerbacks to play on a man, and against which opponents. Obviously this will hinge in large part upon what they actually see in this department in the preseason.

    I think we’re going to become a more man team because that’s what it takes to win a Super Bowl“, Burns added after Wednesday’s practice. “Every team that won the Super Bowl in the past couple years, they played man. We want to be a team that plays man, gets pressure on the quarterback with outside coverage down the field”.

    • Big White

      It aint gonna happen. Lebeau and Butler are from the same litter. 12 yards of cushion and hope that an OLB can sack a QB on a three-step drop. Steelers need to score 40-burgers to win 7th ring.

    • JohnB

      I like MC as much as the next but its all about the scheming with it. You think Brady or Rogers have never seen man coverage before? You can be in man coverage but if you’re still playing ten yards off the ball and our OLBs cant get any pressure, its not going to matter.

    • Garrett Hunt

      They are similar in some ways but different in others. By your logic, none of the rookies would have played last year.

    • Jimbo

      No effective pass rush .The one ingredient needed for a zone. doubt they will change anything. even after getting beat by brady in zone coverage.

    • Ni mo

      Last time they beat NE lebeau was the DC and they played man

    • DoctorNoah

      Where is Senquez? Is he practicing? Any word on how he’s looked?

    • WreckIess

      William Gay dismissed the notion that we’ll see more man to man this year. He said all that talk was “just to give the media/fans something they want to hear” and that they’ve played their fair share of man to man for years now.

      Maybe the answer to some of the pass defense questions isn’t more man to man defense. It’s simply better man to man.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He’s been practicing, running as the second-team slot corner behind Gay.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Do you recall where you read this information?

    • WreckIess

      Kaboly

    • Ace

      Yup, saw the same, whats with that?

    • Matthew Marczi

      Kaboly has me blocked because I corrected him once. Was this recent?

    • WreckIess

      Yup. Like 4 hours ago.

    • Matthew Marczi

      VERY recent then…I see the bulk of the article is behind the paywall, but honestly on the surface I’m taking his comments with a grain of salt. Even Carnell Lake said that they’re looking to do more man this year, and Gay knows his job is on the line and man is where he struggles.

    • gdeuce

      if you open his twitter profile in incognito mode, you can see everything he tweets

    • MC

      Time to adapt/evolve

    • Robert E Lil

      At their best with Troy and Aaron Smith and Potsy and the rest
      The secondary wasn’t up to controlling the Tom Brady’s of the world (I was there when Kurt Warner was carving them to pieces in the Super Bowl)

      Without all of those tremendous all-starts that scheme doesn’t control the Hoyers of the world, the rookie Wentz’s of the world, Joe Flacco – let alone Tom Brady.

      The scheme is the problem. And it has been all the way back to 1992 when Gannon and the Raiders confirmed the way to beat the Steelers is to throw 60 times a game.

    • SilverSteel

      Wow, blocked you for that? Harsh… I hope you guys do a follow up story to that Gay statement.

    • SilverSteel

      I think we ALL mean press man, not just man. Disruption at the LOS.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I just want a defense that can adjust to any situation. True that’s easier said than done, but the great defenses do just that and how offenses are more complicated and how much faster, stronger, and quicker players are getting your defense has to where multiple hats! I think the defense will make strides! Ready for it!

    • Jeff McNeill

      Carving them to pieces?

    • thomas hmmmm

      Ike did quite a bit of press as I remember. They coach to the talent that they have, and we all know there hasn’t been much talent lately.
      Artie definitely has the talent.
      Cockrell is dependable not necessarily a press or man corner though, but he did alright last season.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He has all of us blocked for similar reasons.

    • Robert E Lil

      Yeah. Nearly 400 yards passing. 3tds. Much of his “carving” came in one half. And you can wear your homer glasses all you want – Steelers have a huge secondary problem

    • Jeff McNeill

      How am I wearing homer glasses? When did I say the Steelers don’t have secondary problems? I don’t think they are huge problems and they are working on their weaknesses. Take one late throw away and they had just over 300 yards and two touchdowns. Even still when I think of a team getting carved up is more like 450 and 3 TDs. Not a desperation second half comeback where you abandon the run and the other team is resting on a lead. But you can use your rose colored glasses and try to rewrite history all you want. It is unbelievable that a so called fan can even find fault with a win in the Super Bowl.

    • Robert E Lil

      Right there
      That’s why you’re a homer

    • Craig M

      I never really appreciated Ike until he was gone and he was the man always going against the opponents best.

    • Craig M

      I think their problem is team wise, pressure at the LOS, poor Def. strategy in allowing so much space for the WRs and coaching strategy overall in not using the Off. ground game to keep the opponent off the field while keeping you D fresh.

    • Robert E Lil

      Troy used to speak to that and I agree to some extent. But I still stand by the system they run – so much emphasis on linebackers and zone – it’s so far out of date. My fear is that they (and fans) believe that some new/younger personnel will fix the scheme. The scheme stinks

    • Robert E Lil

      Yes!
      And remarkably they got beat the very next week and everyone was back asking why they went back to their soft zone!!! The same garbage they play today

    • FATCAT716

      I think this team has been trying to move in a different direction for years with the drafting of so many athletes. Shazier, Tuitt, Hargrave, Dupree, Burns, & Davis. This year may be the first year that they have all the pieces to be a more aggressive team. More innovative with the scheme, at least I hope. I have high expectations this year, far more than I had in recent years. The youth & speed mixed with the experience should allow Butler to let them loose.

    • FATCAT716

      I agree with alot of the things your saying but my gut says this year is different. I too wondered why they never stuck with that tactic after that

    • Robert E Lil

      I appreciate what you’re saying. I really do. But I disagree. I mean it’s been the same problem for 25 years! 10 years under Tomlin. And I’d caution in many ways the defense was getting worse not better at the end of the year

    • Robert E Lil

      I got a bridge to sell you!
      Anyways- I hope they’re better. We will see

    • FATCAT716

      They better be but the number 1problem has been health & lack of depth. To many players getting injured hurt them over these last few seasons with very little talent to replace that player

    • Jeff McNeill

      What about that makes me a homer? Is it that I disagree with you about what constitutes “carving up” a secondary? Is it that I do not find fault with a Super Bowl win? Perhaps I am a homer, I would say a person who finds fault with a Super Bowl win is whatever the opposite of a homer. I don’t care if they give up 1000 yards in the Super Bowl if they win.

    • Robert E Lil

      “Take one late throw away and they had just over 300 yards and two touchdowns”

      Lol. Yeah. Take away that one 55 yard td

      Unreal, Homer