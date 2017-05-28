Hot Topics

    Bengals Impressed With Rookies Willis And Lawson, Whom They Wanted To Trade Up For

    By Matthew Marczi May 28, 2017 at 05:40 am


    One of the annual pastimes of Pittsburgh Steelers fans—and no doubt the fan bases of every team—is tracking the players that they wanted their team to draft who ended up being selected by their rivals. This year, the Cincinnati Bengals got a couple of players that Steelers fans were interested in, namely Jordan Willis, whom they took in the third round, and Carl Lawson, whom they were able to grab in the fourth.

    There was some surprise that those two players were available at the spots that the Bengals were able to grab them, and perhaps nobody was more surprised than Cincinnati, who, according to an article on the team’s website, attempted to trade up a round, or earlier in the round that they were selected, for both players.

    The article reads that the Bengals “talked about [Willis] as early as the second round and after they took running back Joe Mixon with that pick they tried to trade back up in the third round to grab Willis and couldn’t and mopped their brow with relief when he was still there”.

    It went on to read that “the same thing happened in the next round when they wanted to go up and get Auburn pass rusher Carl Lawson, their top-rated player of the final day of the draft. But they mopped their brow again when they couldn’t find a trade partner and still got him”.

    It is, of course, often the case that the ambitions to trade prove to be unnecessary, as the player that a team is after ends up being available to them anyway. That is simply the unpredictable nature of a draft that involves 32 different decision-making groups.


    Now, it goes without saying that getting the player you want is one thing, and that player being who you thought he was is another. But so far, the Bengals seem to be rather pleased with what they have seen from their pair of mid-round rookie defenders.

    The same article reads that “Lawson has looked terrific ever since he got here, maybe the best of all the rookies so far, and he just may be better than they thought. Willis has also showed up well, looking exactly like they thought”.

    Of course, we are talking about OTAs, so what they look like at this time of year really doesn’t mean all that much. But as is always the case at this time of year, it is always preferable to hear that a player is looking good than to hear that he is struggling.

    As I have previously written, the Bengals are planning on using Lawson as an outside linebacker in their 4-3 defense rather than as a full-time end, though they have said that he will get his opportunities on the edge. They list him as a linebacker on their site, while Willis is listed as a defensive end. Both would have been edge-rushing outside linebackers in the Steelers’ 3-4.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Shannon Stephenson

      I had Lawson as the best all around edge pass rusher except for Myles Garret in this draft and if he torments us I will be super pissed!!!

    • Michael James

      He’ll be an epic bust as an OLB in Cincy’s 4-3 defense imho. For me he has always been a 3-4 OLB only. The Bengals tried to play Harrison as 4-3 OLB, too, when he was there. Harrison is a way better player than Lawson and it didn’t work out well either.

    • Ichabod

      Why be pissed?
      We got the second round receiver we desperately needed!

    • spicyitln

      Pretty sure it will be the Bengals not the Ravens who will pose biggest challenge for AFC N title in 2017…

    • spicyitln

      Of course he will make some plays against us so will other players Steelers didnt get….With the draft and Acquiring Tyson Alualu FA I believe we have the best front 7 including depth then we had in at least 5 years…

    • Delboka

      Did not care too much about Lawson. Really wanted to see Bowser in black and gold.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Fair enough – I would have liked to see us take either one!!

      But personally I think the most dangerous person that I would have liked US to draft that is ALREADY a Bungle is Andrew Billings and I hope our NOT selecting him does not comeback to bite us in the ass!!! 😑

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      LOL

    • John Bennett

      I doubt very much that the Bengals draft will pan out any better than ours. Time and results people, that is all that really matter.

    • Ike Evans

      I aint gonna say s**t…ppl know my stance on this…not even in a mood to debate…we will see how it plays out in the fall

    • Ike Evans

      cincys 4-3 is a lil different since zimmer left for the vikings….so him playing sam in that defense is like vic beasley playing sam in atlanta or Bruce irvin in seattle/oakland….most snaps he’ll have his hand in the dirt which would be good for him cuz he really has do improve his run defense..

    • Buccos9

      We could have had him at the end of the third instead of a better second string QB. It would have been so helpful to have quality backup OLBs on both sides instead of bringing in “just another guy” to spell the starter.