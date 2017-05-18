Hot Topics

    Big Ben Tops His QB Class As ‘Huge, Tough, Gamer, Winner’ For Former GM

    By Matthew Marczi May 18, 2017 at 07:00 am


    This wouldn’t have suddenly become a discussion were it not for yet another beloved piece of data provided to the public by Pro Football Focus, but once again we are revisiting the discussion over the 2004 Draft class, specifically the quarterbacks. This is a topic that is awfully relevant to the Pittsburgh Steelers, given that they were involved in that quarterback draft.

    Widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterback classes in history, the trio of Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, and Ben Roethlisberger all went within the top 11 picks, with Roethlisberger sliding to that 11th spot to the Steelers. He likely would have slid further had Dan Rooney not intervened, but certainly nobody is second-guessing the pick today.

    Anyway, to make a long story short, according to the site’s grades—which I should point out do not include the 2004 and 2005 seasons, as they began tracking data in 2006—Rivers is ever-so-slightly ahead of Roethlisberger when it comes to their career grade, with Rivers at 84.9 and Roethlisberger at 84.2.

    This had some eyebrows raising, including Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, who subsequently took it upon himself to execute “an informal sampling of five evaluators—coaches, scouts, and a former NFL exec”, all of whom favored the Steelers’ quarterback over the player in Los Angeles.

    Fowler quotes a former general manager as saying that he likes both, but that Roethlisberger “is special—huge, tough, gamer, winner”. Roethlisberger has a winning percentage of .672, while Rivers has a winning percentage of .551.


    The ESPN reporter also recalled something that a fellow analyst with the network told him about Roethlisberger a couple of years ago, saying that he puts him in the same class as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. “Teams are scared to death of him like they are Tom and Aaron. I would say there is no gap and you would put him right there”.

    The two have put up some similar numbers outside of their winning percentage. They are both within 100 of 6000 career passing attempts, and both right around 3800 completions. Rivers’ completion percentage—both around 64—is slightly higher.

    While both have eclipsed 45,000 passing yards, Roethlisberger has an advantage in the ballpark of 1000, but Rivers’ 314 touchdowns is better than Roethlisberger’s 301, while the latter has four more interceptions—and this is after Rivers through a career-high 21 last season.

    Here is where they separate themselves: Rivers has 22 fourth-quarter comebacks, and 26 game-winning drives. Roethlisberger has 29 fourth-quarter comebacks, and 39 game-winning drives. He has two Super Bowl rings and another trip to the big game. And he has more frequently been the difference in salvaging a victory out of what otherwise would have been a defeat.

    • Dave

      We got our man in 2004! Still hard to believe that Cower and company would’ve chosen any other player in that draft. Still remember that draft like yesterday: Primadona Manning pulling an Elway by refusing to play for SD, what a debacle.

    • Terrible Towlie

      i wouldnt want any other QB…..gonna suck in a few when he retires..hopefully he can retire at the podium holding the Lombardi trophy

    • VaDave

      Well, we’ve seen what playing for SD/LA has done for River’s career… Maybe Manning was right…..a prima donna move? Yes, but a correct one….for him. For fandom, that should not be allowed to happen. Shouldn’t have happened with Elway either.

    • VaDave

      That would be the ultimate sendoff!.

    • mem359

      I don’t keep tabs on River.
      Does he play while still recovering from bad injuries?
      We know Ben does, and the really bad games (and string of INTs) that drag down his stats are often (but not always) related to injuries.

    • John Phillips

      He comes back too soon.

    • StolenUpVotes

      May shed a tear or two when he hangs them up lol

    • Mike

      Rivers also had the advantage of playing in great weather conditions, Ben, not so much.

    • Brenton deed

      If I remember correctly… the rumours were that the Steelers wanted Rivers and spat the chewy when he got picked and then Rooney stepped in and insisted on Ben.

      Goddamit!!! Big Ben’s been even better than anyone hoped and we are starting to realise how much we’ll miss him. Better than Bradshaw … it would be great to get him at least onone more ring.
      The organisation will always be a winner but one more(at least) for BB seems right.

    • NCSteel

      While its probably true that the Steelers would have more than likely chosen Rivers especially coming from Cowher’s alma mater, it certainly worked out for us. Now, would Rivers have had 2 rings playing for Pittsburgh ?
      We’ll never know for sure but my
      guess is he would have been at the least, viewed very differently as he would not have had to carry the whole darn organization on his back like he had to do at times in San Diego. Ben landed with a great, stable organization, Rivers did not. They’re both good QB’s and I’m glad it went the way ot did. Manning, who has started like 200 straight games and beaten New England a couple of times in the SB is also a pretty darn good QB. It was a good class, period.
      Hope we can grab another QB in next years class that will keep the good times rolling for the next decade. No, Dobbs is not the guy.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah Ben is better. I like Rivers a lot, but he had a great shot to win a super bowl in 2006 or 2007 and couldn’t get it done. Those teams had Tomlinson who was the best RB in the league, really good defenses, Gates who was the best TE in the league, and a young promising WR group. Rivers just didn’t get it done.

    • Michael

      Couldn’t find meaning of ” Spat the chewy ” on line. Please clarify?

    • Michael

      Article suggests BB would’ve slid further than 11 had Rooney not stepped in. Any guess how far down? Another 5-6 spots or 2nd round?

    • On paper, yes they are similar. On the field though, it is no surprise that the majority of people outside of SD and Cincy pick Ben.

    • I think Rivers would maybe have one if we had picked him.

    • My guess is 2 spots to the Bills at 13. They took J.P. Losman in the 2nd and I think they would have taken Ben if he was there. If not, the Bears, Buc and Saints were all right there as possibilities as well.