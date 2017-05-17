Hot Topics

    Bouchette Hints At Martavis Bryant Hip Injury

    By Alex Kozora May 17, 2017 at 10:53 am


    Here’s a weird one for you. Most of the focus surrounding Martavis Bryant has been off the field and his still pending Week One stats. But there may be a new issue with him. A hip injury, as implied by Ed Bouchette during yesterday’s chat over on the Post Gazette. 

    This is the entire exchange.

    EDinVA: I’m big on Martavis Bryant this year. He owes us a year. Wat’s the general sense?
    Ed Bouchette: Everybody, and I mean everybody, is on a wait and see basis with him.
    Ed Bouchette: It may have more to do with his hip”

    That’s certainly an M. Night Shyamalan type twist. There’s never been any indication of Bryant dealing with a hip injury, though to be fair, he hasn’t been around to be listed on any sort of injury report. At last check, Bryant was back in Pittsburgh but was not with the team to take part in Phase One of the offseason with the rest of the team. The story was he hadn’t completed his rehab/prevention plan as part of his reinstatement agreement with the league but maybe there’s an injury at play, too.

    For what it’s worth, Bouchette said earlier in the chat he expected Bryant to be back for OTAs, which will begin in a week. If healthy and clean off the field, Bryant will assume the Z receiver role in the Steelers’ offense and be another playmaker in what could be the league’s most potent offense. It was a position they struggled to find consistency in last year.


    There clearly isn’t a lot of information to go off on right now. Hopefully there will be a follow up with this statement to see if it’s an actual issue and if so, how serious any injury might be.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Alan Tman

      So where did the 4.2 forty video come from?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Well, that’s as vague of a statement as they come

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah I saw that too, kind of irresponsible of Ed to just throw that out there with no explanation. Ed annoys me so much. Dulac is way better.

    • Matt Manzo

      Come on man! Really, Ed?

    • Sam Clonch

      WHAT A TWIIIST! (Where are my Robot Chicken fans at, lol?)

    • NW86

      Agreed. Sometimes I think Douchette just makes things up to see how much of a reaction he can get. I never read his stuff.

    • rystorm06

      bouchette rhymes with bull sh**

    • RickM

      I guess, for whatever reason, he likes being coy. It doesn’t enhance his journalism reputation one bit.

    • Ed Smith

      Excellent point! A guy with a hip injury is not going to be able to do that…

    • walter

      It does explain some things. I mean how long does it take to put together a treatment plan?

    • Conserv_58

      If Bouchette says there might be a hip injury then there is something to it since he has been covering the team for decades and had inside knowledge of these things.

    • Conserv_58

      According to reports I’ve read he’s already fulfilled that obligation. Then again, I have yet to read or hear any information confirming the accuracy those reports. Personally, I can’t see why he wouldn’t have done so by now.

    • Alex Kozora

      Right, which is why I thought it was important to write about. I just wish he wasn’t so coy.

    • Jason Vancil

      How did he injure it, tripping over his bong?

    • Tracy L Trent

      2 hours tops…..ive done many

    • Jason Vancil

      Clearly that was a Martavis Bryant look-a-like.

    • srdan

      sign him up

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Could be an old video or could have injured hip afterwards

    • Conserv_58

      It’s irresponsible of us to simply assume that Bouchette is being irresponsible or that he’s throwing that out there with no regard for accuracy. Bouchette’s been around the team for a long time and because he’s been covering the team for so long he’s privy to information that most writers aren’t. The only thing that I take issue with him revealing that is he didn’t elaborate on the severity of the injury.

    • Conserv_58

      Indeed. He should have been more forthcoming about the injury. Maybe it was a case where he didn’t want to say too much since the team hasn’t said anything official yet. I don’t know. I’m just speculating as to why he didn’t elaborate on the injury.

    • walter

      The Steelers should have someone to help him write it or at least guide him through the steps.

    • walter

      If its not official, he may not want to say and take a chance of ruining his relationship with the team. I work for the State and I almost always get inside information before the media but I have to sit on most of the stuff.

    • walter

      he doesnt do that anymore. I believe he has been clean. However he may have no choice but to take a few hits for the pain. (tongue in cheek comment)

    • Breaking correction! It was a typo! He meant “lip” not “hip.” He meant to refer to possibility that MB might not run routes as well as he should through being too outspoken, i.e, through trying to run 9 routes and back shoulder fades and Z-outs with his foot in his mouth.

    • VaDave

      I think it depends on your point of view. I agree, you should not be irresponsible and assume he’s just tossing bricks. On the other hand, when a reporter leaves more questions begging than he answers, like, how serious is it, how did it happen, when will he be back, will it be a continuing issue, well, let’s just say he isn’t winning a Peabody for that piece of work.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Personally, I can’t stand Ed Douchette. His “insider” info amounts to him saying things like, “Well it certainly doesn’t SOUND like Tomlin is very happy with the situation…” following a press conference that we ALL heard and can speculate on ourselves. Not to mention, so many of his predictions turn out to be wrong. I doubt anyone at the Steelers facility honestly trusts him. And why should they?

    • george

      Or computer animation.

    • falconsaftey43

      And that’s all I’m saying as well. I’m fine with him having inside info, but you can’t allude to something like that for the first time anywhere and not elaborate on it at all. He just casually mentions it as if everyone in the world already knows all about it. That’s the irresponsible part.

    • VaDave

      Maybe he caught himself violating the “Cone of Secrecy” that surrounds the Steelers and clammed up.

    • VaDave

      I’ll buy that.

    • george

      And its irresponsible of you to assume that falconsafety43 is being irresponsible for assuming that Boutchette was being irresponsible…….
      Top that!

    • falconsaftey43

      If that’s the case, he shouldn’t say anything at all about it.

    • george

      I made the point when this story first came out that his agent should have anticipated AND the NFL should have warned him a treatment plan would be needed when they suspended him.

    • george

      True, the whole truth and NOTHING but the truth. Don’t throw out that it maybe do to a hip injury that nobody else has reported unless your willing to elaborate.

    • walter

      yes exactly

    • Alex Kozora

      You could theorize that a guy who admits he’s never trained before didn’t know how to do it the right way, pushed himself too hard, and didn’t quite know how to take care of his body. Just an idea.

    • walter

      I should have said agent if he was not allowed contact with the team.

    • Alex Kozora

      I mean, he already acknowledged the injury. That would be enough to ruffle feathers. Ed is the old guy at the end of the bar anyway. No one is kicking him out.

    • walter

      OK Ill buy that too. He has opened a can of worms and he cant shut it now. i let a few tidbits out and it went viral and I was worried about my job. And I was warned about social media. If he is not worried, hes good. Actually it is his job to report these things. But couldnt there be times when the team wants him to keep quiet and he slipped?

    • JohnB

      Dulac is only better at golf stats. Some people cant handle Eds snark.

    • george

      Maybe he meant “sip” like he’s juicing now!

    • JohnB

      well noones going to win a Peabody for a online chat. If it was an article then yeah…id agree.

    • VaDave

      It was figure of speech, but I’m sure most got the gist. Glad we have a few sticklers out there however lol. Have a good one John.

    • JohnB

      Well im just sayin people expect for him to do a whole write up in the middle of a chat. But maybe he was using it as a teaser to get readers to come back for the write up. Papers going downhill, gotta get the clicks haha

    • VaDave

      The teaser aspect, I get. Spot on point. I’m still fairly certain that he could have done the old stand by: who what where why and when, even in a chat setting and not have produced a tome the size of War and Peace..

    • It’s Bouchette, you expected something else?

    • JohnB

      Yeah Ed doesn’t like to get wordy on chats, Hence the snark. He’s even said he wont answer long questions. From a writer that’s troubling but he’s one of the most reliable when it comes to Steelers/HOF. With the way the Steelers play it close to the chest he might’ve let a lil slip.

    • blue

      Marty B for comeback player of the year, easy!

    • VaDave

      Agreed. I’m sure he’s a true introvert LOL!! I’ll also agree on the accuracy part. Oh well, I’ve dealt with more abrasive types…. Let the truth prevail. BTW, are you a writer or reporter?

    • JohnB

      Im good at retweeting…so yeah you could say i am a established reporter/writer in 2017.

    • Jesse Hernandez

      Douchette 😂😂

    • Kenneth Wilt

      I think Ed likes to say things like this in order to get additional hits or something. It raises the question marks esp. since no one else has hinted that at all.

    • VaDave

      Sure beats being an old hack with way too much time on their hands…..LOL!

    • Doug McFee

      Honestly, I DO NOT TRUST Martavis Bryant – no way – no how!

    • JohnnyFootball

      Well this is just great news. Hip injuries are usually minor so I am sure he will be fine. I don’t think people realize how much the odds are stacked against this guy ever becoming “Randy Moss” after the start he has had to his NFL “career”.

    • JohnB

      Hey i resent that…im a young hack.

    • James Rogers

      He’s often caustic in his replies on the chat, like he thinks the questions are stupid and/or he really resents having to do the chat.

    • PaeperCup

      is hip another word for weed addiction? I can never keep up with these youngins and their slang.

    • Don

      Shouldn’t take too long. But if there is a holdup with this step of the process, it isn’t necessarily on the player. Remember, the league routinely drags its feet in responding to petitions or appeals, usually well beyond the stated time frame.

    • will

      Little man syndrome

    • Don

      I don’t know, isn’t it kind of implied since he also said he expects Bryant to be back for OTAs?

    • steelersfan

      God its greens concussion all over again

    • Don

      LOL! Put out an ad on Craig’s List for aliens? 🙂

    • Matt Manzo

      Please God, no!

    • Rob H

      Dulac is definitely the one with the really good inside medical source, his injury reports are almost always accurate, and he said in his chat today that he hadn’t heard anything about it.

    • george

      Rumor has it he slammed Senquez Golson’s Glock against his hip while practicing the Plaxico Burress “fast draw” in the Mobile Alabama Regional Airport men’s room.

    • michael young

      Well if it’s arthritis in his hip, maybe he can get a prescription for a certain natural plant that tends to help with that. I hear its good for arthritis.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I hope he did not hurt his hip constructing his treatment plan.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      It’s called “couch hip”. When you’re baked you have to switch up what side you’re lying on regularly in order to spread the stress out equally 🤕.

    • Steel City Slim

      Wasn’t it just a few weeks ago when he was filmed running a 4.27 40?

    • tube517

      He was listed in a 2015 game injury report for his hip. That is the only thing I could find.