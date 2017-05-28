Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Brian Allen Ready For Action

    By Matthew Marczi May 28, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Will Brian Allen be prepared to contribute on defense during his rookie season?

    This is a question that many have already seemed to be pondering, even if it might be putting the cart before the horse a bit. The question of whether or not Brian Allen will be able to contribute on defense during his rookie season first requires a positive response to question of whether or not he will make the 53-man roster.


    The second of two cornerbacks that the Steelers drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, Allen is a 6’3”, 215-pound player who naturally has some ball skills, given that he was formerly a wide receiver, making the conversion to the defensive side of the ball just two seasons ago.

    The problem with his background is that it also shows when you watch his college tape, because he is very raw and struggles as a tackler. He obviously has the potential to develop into a good cornerback, but even if he does so eventually, it’s difficult to say that he can do it immediately.

    Similar things were said about the ability of Cortez Allen to contribute as a rookie as well, however, and he did so. And the Steelers showed last year that they are willing to get rookies on the field. They have also shown that they are interested in using the dime defense.

    The team at times even had a role for taller, larger cornerbacks in the slot to cover tight ends, a role executed by Justin Gilbert, a veteran player that they traded for in August, and Al-Hajj Shabazz, who was a first-year undrafted free agent.

    No matter how many tangibles may fall in his favor, however, it ultimately comes down to how quickly Allen can gain the coaches’ trust and show that he can be something other than a liability. Equally important is trying to climb the depth chart. He will have to get ahead of William Gay and Coty Sensabaugh, at least, to find a role.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steel Realist PAul

      I think his size/speed will cause legitimate concern about trying to slide him to the practice squad and see him making the 53, in some small regard because of that, unless he just falls flat in training camp.

      But, I don’t see him playing much until late in the year and I see that being more matchup-based. New cover for Gronk?

    • John Noh

      Shouldn’t the first question be: “Will Allen even make the 53 cut?” He seems to be the ideal PS candidate.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Everyone is different. Some guys hear a certain voice and the light just flips on. Maybe that will be the case with Allen. I don’t expect it to be that who knows. If I had to guess I wouldn’t expect to start logging serious snaps on defense until next year the earlies, but most likely be a guy who breaks through year 3 if he stays around that long. We will see.

    • John Phillips

      But as Steel realist alludes to, will he make it to the practice squad? I’m guessing not.

    • Jaybird

      The odds are in the Steelers favor that he would make it to the PS. remember if he’s cut after camp and claimed by another team , they have to carry him on their roster. A team would have to have to have a lot of faith in him to take up a slot on their 53 without ever seeing him practice. That just doesn’t happen often.

    • Ace

      Ideally he becomes a TE coverage specialist. Get’s a hat on game days against the big bad move TE’s. Eifert, Kelce, you know the ones. Give him a hat on those days and have him try and shadow them. Will he learn and adjust in time to do that, who knows. He’s got potential, but the room is pretty crowded. Not sure if they will have room to keep him on the active roster, but it’s early and lot’s of moves will happen between then and now.

    • John Noh

      There would have been so much outrage had Doran Grant been nabbed off the PS. Now we know it would have been no big deal. Odds are losing Allen probably wouldn’t amount to much either.

    • Jaybird

      Exactly. There are very few Ross Cockrell stories out there.