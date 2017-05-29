Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Counting Out Cobi

    By Matthew Marczi May 29, 2017 at 01:00 pm


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Could the odds of Cobi Hamilton sticking on the 53-man roster be better than is popularly believed?

    It seems a foregone conclusion that the most hotly-contested position on the 90-man roster this summer is going to be at wide receiver—so much so that at least one player who was on the 53-man roster a year ago is not even being considered as a contender to play there again this year.


    The least talked about wide receiver seems to be Cobi Hamilton, whom the Steelers added in training camp last year and impressed enough as a reserve player who had never caught a pass in a meaningful game before that he made the practice squad after his short amount of time with the team.

    After being promoted to the 53-man roster, he caught 17 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns, many of those receptions coming on third down and resulting in moving the chains. He was also known for making tough catches in traffic.

    Funnily enough, that was the exact quality that was talked about regarding JuJu Smith-Schuster. And they also talked about Smith-Schuster in terms of his blocking ability—another thing that the Steelers valued in Hamilton.

    The guy does a lot of the little things that don’t get noticed very often because there are no stats to keep track of them, or at least not mainstream stats. But he is a gamer, and the coaches obviously liked him.

    But that just speaks to the depth that the Steelers have at the position right now that a player like him—who can also contribute on special teams—would be on the outside looking in. Whenever I take upon the exercise of assembling a wide receiver depth chart, I just can’t find a place for him.

    At the least, Hamilton would have to expand his special-teams duties to unseat Darrius Heyward-Bey, for starters. But this is his first proper offseason with the team, so there is reason to believe that he could continue to grow in Pittsburgh. It doesn’t hurt that he’s 6’2”, either.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    • Milliken Steeler

      That’s a tough call. He made some nice catches when called upon. Does he improve a little more and keep Hunter from making the roster?

    • Craig M

      I would keep him over Coates because I’m not sold on Coates holding/ catching the ball consistently.

    • Kevin Artis

      It will shake out in training camp and during the preseason games. But I believe he will be on the practice squad this season.

    • Jaybird

      Yeah I think Coates better watch out. I have zero faith in Coates. I hope I’m wrong and he comes back healthy and contributes , but I’m not holding my breath.

    • SilverSteel

      Agreed but can we fit two WRs on the PS? Don’t forget Ayers, Severin and Tucker. Gonna be a rough camp battle and may come down to injuries. Severin is JJSS like. Has size and gets contested catches. Ayers impressed when we needed him. Tucker has been a camp darling already. Wish the NFL would add 1 or 2 spots. If we keep extra CBs or TEs like Odom we won’t have much space elsewhere.

    • Boots

      I think it’s a mistake to arbitrarily discard him already. The team and more importantly Ben seemed to have faith in him and he did make some timely plays however minus a rash of injuries again I think his path to the 53 is a long one. I don’t have a game break down in front of me but it seemed like by the end of the season Ayers had taken some of his opportunities away. He does have a chance if he shows enough growth and truly embraces ST. At worst he’s quality insurance on the PS if he can clear waivers.

    • RickM

      Going, going, gone. IMO, only Ayers and Hunter have a shot at bumping DHB off the roster, and DHB remains the favorite. Coates is as secure as Fort Knox provided the hand is healed. As for Cobi, the Steelers are just too deep at WR unless some unforeseen things happen.

    • Chris92021

      Well, let’s think about it. If we break it down:
      Guaranteed spots on the roster barring an off-field issue which cannot be ignored (99 percent of making the team):
      Antonio Brown (because he’s Antonio Brown, one of the 3 best WRs in the league)
      JuJu Smith-Schuster (because he’s a 2nd round pick in this draft)

      Pretty much guaranteed to make the team as long as there are no surprises, good and bad (75 percent of making the team):
      Martavis Bryant (please don’t screw up!)
      Darrius Heyward-Bey (DHB is turning into one of the better special teams guys in the league, plus he can still blow by DBs with consistency)

      Roster spot is kinda secure as long as healthy and no one below them on the depth chart doesn’t blow by them (50-60 percent of making the team):
      Eli Rogers (I know the team loves him and he is solid but I can see someone like JuJu being considered a stronger player in the slot than Rogers)
      Sammie Coates (going into year 3, has to show he can catch more consistently and run stronger routes)

      Needs a lot of bad things to happen to make the team (< 50 percent of making the team):
      Justin Hunter (if he makes the team, it will be because of injury to one or more of the men mentioned above)
      Cobi Hamilton (same as Hunter)
      Demarcus Ayers (only makes the team if Rogers gets injured AND Ayers kills it in preseason. Otherwise, expect him to be practice squad material again)

      If all of the WRs mentioned above are healthy, I would like to see the team trade Coates for a draft pick, perhaps a 4th or 5th. He has size, deep speed, and experience playing special teams, three things all teams look for in 3rd/4th/5th receivers (also has two years remaining on his contract, which makes it more attractive in regards to trade value). Of course, Bryant has to show he can be trusted but I think we cannot cut Coates straight up. As far as I am concerned, Hamilton has a shot to make the team because he has shown he can play as a 4th or 5th receiver in one of the deepest receiving corps in the league and if properly developed, could become a 3rd receiver on half the teams in the league. So no, I would not count him out but there are a lot of talented players ahead of him on the depth chart.

    • dany

      Considering I could see a scenario where both him and DHB don’t make the roster(Ayers would make it in this case) I’d lean closer to no

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Pretty much.