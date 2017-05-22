Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Getting There With Four

    By Matthew Marczi May 22, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Can the Steelers expect to be better equipped to ‘get there with four’ on the pass rush?

    It has been an interesting past half-decade for the Steelers and the development of their pass rush. The team has had to transition from having two standout edge rushers to something more of an amalgamation that, of late has had to rely far too much on the blitz in order to generate any semblance of a quality pass rush.


    The defense posted low pressure numbers through the 2011 to 2014 seasons, but when Keith Butler took over in 2015, he brought with him a more aggressive attitude and that turned into something like 46 sacks on the year, among the highest totals in the league, which came from 17 or so different defenders.

    Butler and the defense were hoping to get away from that this year and generate that kind of pressure with a more traditional four rushers, but the first half of the season didn’t bear out the desired results, so they turned back to the blitzes in the second half of the season, and the sacks returned.

    They should be able to do better this year than last year. Cameron Heyward dealt with a litany of injuries going back to the preseason, for starters, and Javon Hargrave will be better in his second season. Bud Dupree will be healthy to start things out, and Jarvis Jones will not be in the starting lineup.

    But better does not mean sufficient, and it isn’t clear to me that the four-man rush ever really approached sufficient levels last season. The Steelers lack that one dominant pass rusher, either outside or inside, that really helps that system go, for starters. They have a bunch of good players, sure, but they often need the help of a blitz to have consistent success. Which is why we may see that happen earlier this year.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • falconsaftey43

      Until they show otherwise, I don’t believe they have what it takes to get consistent pressure with a traditional 4 man rush. What I do think they have now, is the ability to get to the QB when the given a few seconds, I don’t think you’ll see the QB have all day back there anymore, but we won’t have a lot of quick pressures.

    • Aureliusness92

      Hopefully training with Chuck Smith will allow Dupree to take a step forward and turn into our main pass rusher. If that doesn’t happen, I imagine we’ll be seeing quite a few blitzes to generate pressure instead.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      We need 2 good rushers in and out.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      If he can improve, then it’s likely the QB panics and move left where he will get slammed, blindsided by Harrison. That would be nice.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Bring the heat! More blitzing please.

    • VaDave

      I totally agree 43! What we are short on is interior DL pressure, and no, we don’t have that person on the team. In the 70’s it was Joe Greene/Fat Holmes, we didn’t have one ( Dunn and Goodman were solid, but pressure?? ) in the 80’s and our record looked like it, In the 90’s Joel Steed, in the 2000’s Hampton. IMO, it’s a huge deficiency, and is something if we can resolve, will certainly cure a lot of other issues we have on defense.

    • WreckIess

      I think they’re better equipped. It’s no secret that Harrison’s sack production has been steadying to around 5 a season which is good for his role, but I think the fact that we have Watt to pick up the slack and potentially get that ROLB spot to around 10 sacks in a season makes that a great situation. We also have another year of progression for Bud and it last year was any indication, we can look to expect 7 to 10 sacks from him this season with some good pressures along the way. Lastly, like you mentioned, we’re getting Cam back which is the most important piece of the puzzle to me. He was getting 7 sacks a year in 2014 and 2015. Adding that and a 1st rounder to the mix definitely puts the pass rush in a better position.

    • CP72

      Heyward, Tuitt, Hargrave, then you bring either Harrison or Dupree. Hard to beat that combination.

    • CP72

      Heyward and Tuitt are both very good pass rushers. Hargrave certainly has shown the potential to be.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think they don’t have a dominant pass rusher there, but Heyward, Tuitt, Hargrave are all definitely good pass rushers. But those dominant guys are rare. And I think that’s the thing, even if Dupree is good, it might not be enough. I think you need at least one dominant guy, no matter which of the 4 spots he’s at.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      If they can’t generate pressure with 4, they have very little chance of beating the Patriots. It’s as simple as that.

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t know if I’d call Tuitt very good yet. He’s had some great flashes, but he’s too inconsistent still. The last two years he’s only registered about 15 QB hurry per year which is good, but not very good. Heyward is really good IMO and he’s up around 21 per season.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      To be honest, Tuitt and heyward are average pass rushers. The edge goes to heyward but they have the ability to look dominant in that regard at times.