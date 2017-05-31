Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Getting Kicks With Knile Davis

    By Matthew Marczi May 31, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Will Knile Davis be the Steelers’ primary kick returner in 2017?

    While he is by position, of course, a running back, it would seem reasonably likely that one of the main reason that the Steelers signed former Chief Knile Davis relatively early in free agency is because he has a quality resume as a return man—better than his body of work as a runner.


    The first thing Davis has to accomplish, of course, is making the 53-man roster, which, while perhaps likely, is not guaranteed. While they have not re-signed DeAngelo Williams, it is not impossible that they might still do so, and they also drafted James Conner in the third round, while they retain Fitzgerald Toussaint, who spent all of last year on the roster.

    Obviously, though, making the roster and being the kick returner will go hand-in-hand. The better he shows in that role, the more likely he is to make the team. He has a career 26.8-yard kick return average with two touchdowns, though he averaged just 20.7 yards on 10 returns last season in the process of losing his job to Tyreek Hill.

    On the one hand, the Steelers simply have not had a good kick returner since they took Antonio Brown off that assignment after the 2011 season. They have primarily seemed to use wide receivers with little or no prior experience doing it. So it might seem that his competition for the job may not be very steep.

    But he has gotten less productive as a returner with each passing season—he averaged 25.1 yards on 24 returns in 2015—and there are other players on this roster who will be using the opportunity to return kicks to cling to the roster.

    The likeliest candidate in that regard will be wide receiver Sammie Coates, who spent most of the season as the kick returner, yet teams kept kicking to Toussaint instead. But, of course, Davis could replace Toussaint with Coates also lined up out deep, if they have a two-even look in the back as they did last season.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • RickM

      K.C. clearly had a good kickoff return unit in 2016 based on Tyreek Hill’s stats. Yet when teams kicked to Davis he averaged under 21 yards with a long of 30. If he does make the Steelers and is used on kickoff returns with Coates, I see teams targeting Davis as opposed to Coates who at least broke a 44-yarder. Even Toussaint had a higher kickoff return average than Davis and a longer return. I just don’t see what Davis adds to the 53. I guess one has to say ‘ignore last year’. But it’s tougher to do knowing how successful Hill was, and also knowing how short and unsuccessful Davis’s stay was with Green Bay.

    • falconsaftey43

      Wow, I didn’t realize Fitz out did him last year as a KR, that’s really concerning. All Davis brings is being fast. I wish our RB depth was better. I love Conner, and Fitz is ok as a 3rd option, but man, would be nice to have some real competition there.

    • Big Joe

      Yes, believe he’ll make the roster – barring injury – as the primary kick returner. Don’t think they’ll put AB back there if they don’t need to. Not sure if Davis will be an upgrade but we’ll see.

    • RickM

      I have no idea why they signed the guy. Even in his ‘good’ years rushing wise he was around 3.5 yards a carry and in 2015 he slumped to 2.6, then last year to 1.8. And his kickoff returns fell as well. I just can’t see this guy contributing. Guess we’ll see.

    • John Bennett

      Whom ever winds up as the kick returner needs to be way more aware of the game situation and better decisions than anyone did last year. Covering the ball in the end zone or letting it go would have gained us ,what, 150 yards or more last season.

    • Mark

      Toussaint is horrible and the film doesn’t lie. I’m not convinced by Knile having 1 down season to Fitz several horrible seasons on the return team.

    • Biggie

      Last year Davis didn’t get much opportunity as they didn’t seem to have a place for him and in return game with breakout of Hill. But looking overall if you remove say his longest return in his career of 108 and then take all of his other returns you get an average of 25.72 on 72 returns for Toussaint remove his long of 33 in which I am sure 10 guys on the coverage unit probably tripped on the way down to give him time to run that far his average on 14 returns is 20.42. Toussaint also has a whopping 2.9 average on 38 career carries and 0 TDs in 3 year career. Davis though no carry the load type has 3.2 average rushing on 250 career carries and 14 TDs overall in 4 years. As much as Davis maybe hasn’t torn up the league he has definitely been superior to Toussaint, who truly has done absolutely nothing, in every way. I am honestly just tired of watching Toussaint jog kick returns. The sooner he’s gone the better.

    • RickM

      Toussaint isn’t the answer for sure on kickoff returns. But I see both Davis’s kickoff return average and his rushing average falling significantly. And rushing-wise we’re talking a three year decline. The only selling feature for the guy is a kickoff return average a couple of years ago. Does a good kickoff return average several years ago warrant a spot on the 53 as the 3rd string back? It might I guess, but frankly it’s tough to believe there aren’t better options. The guy gained 5 yards in 5 carries when he joined Green Bay and was then quickly released. There’s just a very pronounced decline in his performance.

      Maybe it doesn’t matter that the 3rd string RB had an atrocious rushing average in 2016. Going from a 4.1 yard average with Toussaint to a 1.8 average with Davis isn’t comforting. A big decline in rushing average and even a lower kickoff return average than Toussaint in 2016 isn’t the definition of an upgrade. Whether it be Jacoby Jones or Knile Davis, I live in the present statistically.

    • Boots

      Toussaint has only been on the roster for about 20 regular season games

    • Boots

      I don’t like putting all the blame solely on the returner because I’ve seen too many times where whoever is back there getting hit inside the 15. It would be nice to have someone that could potentially make something happen though