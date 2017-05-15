Hot Topics

    Devil's Advocate: Grumblings Over Grimble

    By Matthew Marczi May 15, 2017


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: How likely is second-year tight end Xavier Grimble to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster in 2017?

    The Steelers have undergone something of a transition at the tight end position following the retirements of Heath Miller and Matt Spaeth, the latter sort of being forced upon him when he failed a physical heading into last season.


    They were already bracing for this turn when they elected to carry four tight ends on the 53-man roster in 2015 as well as a fullback. Even though all but one face in the tight end room was different, they carried four of them and a fullback last year as well.

    It would seem to me that in order for Grimble to make the roster again, he will have to make the Steelers do that again, as I see him squarely behind Ladarius Green, who is the starter when healthy, Jesse James, who is the quintessential number two, and David Johnson, who is the best blocker and is move-capable, with the ability to line up in the backfield.

    There is nothing that Grimble does better than everybody else. He makes more athletic catches than James or Johnson, but not Green. He blocks better than Green and more powerfully than James, but does neither in comparison to Johnson.

    But he is developing. The Steelers have been watching him progress for almost two years now, come September. And he has had some tangible on-field success. And Green’s situation isn’t even entirely clear right now, so they may desire the extra tight end body.

    But can they afford it? The roster got deeper this year, and they might not be able to afford the roster spot. He’s not much of a contributor on special teams so he could struggle to even dress. He also has practice squad availability, but even if he gets claimed, they could just move on to Scott Orndoff. If everybody on the roster does something he does better than he does it, then how valuable is he?

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    • J Alfonso Ortega

      By the “logic” of this writing, Jesse James should be out as well, since he does not do anything better than the others.

    • NCSteel

      You make the assumption that the other tight ends are and will continue to be healthy.
      I’m sorry, I can’t join you in that assumption.

      I do however, agree with J Alfonso Ortega. Your logic is understandable but not rooted in the realities of seasonal ebb and flow. We can probably look through the roster, again, using your logic, and release several additional players who do not do anything better than their positional counterparts.

    • Kevin Artis

      I see grimble to the practice squad with a quick call up when Green takes another head shot.

    • budabar

      And there also may be some new comp in Orndoff and Odem,

    • David Dulaney

      Grimble made some key catches last year. I’m optimistic.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I like Odom

    • steelburg

      Until we have a number 1 tight end we can trust I say we keep Grimble. I trusted a older Heath Miller coming off of ACL surgery to get through a season more then I trust Green making it through this com kind my season.

    • Joey

      I think you take the upside with Grimble. He flashes enough he gets in. I wouldn’t mind James, Green, Grimble, and Odom or Orndoff.

      But one could argue that with out depth at taller more physical receivers, a grandiose receiving tight end is not the necessity.

    • Matt Manzo

      Only side I see is that the Steelers seemed to like him last year. Injuries or not he was getting snaps and balls thrown his way. I imagine they’ll take a good hard look at how he’s developing in camp and give him every chance to show that he’s improved. Doesn’t mean he makes the 53, but I think they wanna see another year from him.
      Greens uncertainty will keep him on the team for the pre season.

    • stan

      I’m not so sure that Grimble is a better receiver or blocker than James.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Actually he does. I didn’t think it was necessary to list everything.

    • Matthew Marczi

      That is obviously only one component of the discussion. The reality is that four tight ends and a fullback is an excessive number under normal circumstances when the majority of them are not special-teams contributors.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Johnson is far more valuable to this team than Grimble is.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I said that he makes more athletic catches and and blocks more powerfully. Not that he is better at those things globally.

    • Keith Evans

      i was shocked we didn’t draft a TE, in what was deemed a deep class.

      If Green remains healthy all season i will be astounded. Will they even risk playing him in pre-season?

      James has shown some progress, but is not a dynamic receiver to be feared and is just an adequate blocker.

      Johnson is solid and dependable nothing more.

      It’s up to Grimble, he has a good shot at making the roster, ODEM is interesting and may well be Grimbles opposition to a roster spot.##My main concern is the uncertainty surrounding Green.