Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: L.T. Walton Cracks The Rotation

    By Matthew Marczi May 26, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Will third-year defensive end L.T. Walton be able to fight his way into the rotation along the defensive line after showing progress last year?

    I have a strong compulsion to begin a lot of articles by writing some derivation of the opening, “one of the most interesting things…”. I have come to realize this, and I also realize that it is the byproduct of the fact that there are simply so many things about the nuances of the team that actually interest me.


    One of the areas of the roster that I am looking forward to this year, however, is the pecking order along the defensive line, and who will be given the opportunity to contribute, or, more specifically, if L.T. Walton is going to have a role.

    A lot of this question would seem to hinge on whether or not the team can swing dressing six defensive linemen, which is something that they rarely do, but have done in the past. The free-agent signing of Tyson Alualu strongly suggests that he will be the fourth player. But might they value Alualu as an interior player that would allow them to sit Daniel McCullers?

    And if so, would they choose to sit McCullers over Walton? Are they higher on the latter than on the former? By the end of last season, Walton was essentially functioning as a starter, in the AFC Championship game, and quite frankly, he held his own.

    But that was when they were down Cameron Heyward and the man Alualu is a clear upgrade over, Ricardo Mathews, both of whom were injured. The secondary question is a simple one: can Walton develop enough as a pass-rusher to justify dressing only one true nose tackle?

    I’m personally hoping that this is more of a legitimate question than it may seem on the surface. I haven’t quite done the math out in my head as to how it would break down in order to dress six linemen just year…after all, it is May.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steelers12

      im hopeful but i see as nothing more than a depth run stopper

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Walton > McCullers.

      Walton made great strides last year.

      We all hoped differently, but Shade Tree hasn’t developed. This D rarely needs a true Nose Tackle these days anyway, so I agree Walton gets a hat over McCullers (especially if Aluala can play NT in a pinch).

    • capehouse

      I just never saw the improvement in LT Walton that others did, some even suggesting he was the most improved player last year. McCullers almost tripled his production with 70 less snaps. McCullers is actually capable of impact plays too when he turns it on that is, which seems rare. Walton is just a guy. I really hope Alualu is the 2nd coming of von Oelhoffen at least in terms of playing style, and I think he was brought in to be the backup base DE and take Walton’s job while Hargrave is the backup Nickel DE. McCullers will continue to be the backup NT. My money is on Walton being a gameday inactive.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Then you didn’t see much of him 2 years ago. Night and day difference.

    • capehouse

      Night and day in snap counts maybe. Quality? Not much more than you’d expect any 2nd year player to improve. He played 29 snaps in 2015. Hard to really evaluate much with such a small sample size. He played 254 snaps last year though and was an average run defender and terrible as a pass rusher. I think Alex had him down for .5 pressures with over a 300 snap/pressure ratio. I think that was worst in the NFL. In those 254 snaps Walton collected 8 tackles while McCullers had 17 tackles and a sack in 182 snaps. Those are better stats per snap for McCullers than Hargrave had.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I’m not going by stats. He’s not a pass rusher anyway. If you watched the games he played in you would see the difference. I like McCullers, but he is basically the same guy we drafted a few years ago.