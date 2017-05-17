Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Likelier Longshot – Allen Or Adams

    By Matthew Marczi May 17, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Which rookie is more likely to make the roster between fifth-round cornerback Brian Allen and seventh-round outside linebacker Keion Adams?

    Don’t look now, but the Steelers have slowly but surely restocked their roster over the course of the past several seasons, to the point at which we are actually going to start seeing more meaningful honest-to-goodness position battles taking place during training camp and the preseason; battles that might actually mean something.


    While the most crowded and contentious spot on the  53-man roster is likely to be the wide receiver position, which features upwards of nine rosterable talents, the focus here is on two positions at which the Steelers both double dipped and added a late-round talent: Brian Allen in the fifth round at cornerback and Keion Adams in the seventh at outside linebacker.

    Looking at the numbers, the Steelers already have five outside linebackers they can probably go into the season with sans Adams. The starters and the ageless wonder are locks. The others are less so. Anthony Chickillo is developing into a special-teams ace, but Arthur Moats’ role both there and on defense has diminished, while his salary has not. Adams could take advantage of this by flashing some pass-rush ability while carving out a role on special teams.

    The path toward a roster spot for almost any late-round pick is, of course, down to include special teams, so Allen’s will be much the same. His rawness in his craft, however, is going to be difficult to roster. On the other hand, you can’t teach height.

    There may be only two or three spots, however, for four cornerbacks, those being Allen, William Gay, free agent signing Coty Sensabaugh, and former second-round draft pick Senquez Golson, who has been injured. Obviously, if Golson can’t perform, then his path is much easier, which may give him the edge over Adams.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steelers12

      i think Adams has a better shot due to he can produce on special teams and is cheaper than an older Moats

    • falconsaftey43

      I think Adam’s path to the 53 is a lot easier. I really can think of a reason to keep Moats over Adams. Moats is the 5th OLB, not exactly in line for playing time, so at that point it’s down to ST and potential, I think Adams likely has him beat in both areas.

      Allen has a lot more competition to be the 6th CB, but there could be as many as 3 spots open for competition. Probably keeping 3 of Gay, Sensabaugh, Golson, Allen. I do think you’ll see them try to match up Allen on TEs here and there (like with Gilbert) so I think they’d like to try to get him on the roster and to contribute on STs.

      In the end, I do believe both make the team.

    • Michael Walsh

      You can hide Adams on the practice squad. Allen will be claimed if he has a decent training camp/pre season game play.

    • AndyR34

      Matthew – I’m on board with the analysis as found in your roster prediction…neither make the 53, both go to PS.

    • Dorian James

      True, but Adams won’t survive the season on the PS.

    • budabar

      Both make the 53 I think the real battle is between golson gay and golden with gay going to safety and golden loosing out, Allen is the new style of DB 6’3″ 36″ arms sub 4.5 there’s no way we let him walk without an in depth look at least this season, moats has regressed as well

    • I think the CB battle could come down to exactly how bad are Allen’s tackling skills and whether he shows a willingness and commitment to improving them. I can’t help recalling Gerod Holliman who was drafted due to his ball skills but avoided tackling like the Bubonic Plague. I also think [read “sincerely hope”] that Senquez will pleasantly surprise the team and us by passing training camp and preseason with flying colors–performing exactly as we always hoped he would as a second round pick. This would essentially give us a new 2nd round talent and 3rd round talent–both known for coverage and ball skills–at CB this year, Re Adams, he’ll definitely have to look like a potential special team ace to make the 53, but he’ll also show enough upside at OLB to convince Tomlin he can be a reliable back-up.

    • JamesinNYC

      5th rounder vs 7th rounder….Steelers way of saying who is more likely to stick.

    • Terrible Towlie

      they both make it

    • Matthew Marczi

      Most was the Steelers’ most efficient pass-rusher on a per-snap basis last season.

    • VaDave

      True, but what was he doing the rest of the time he was on the field? I could be wrong, but he doesn’t strike me as being the downhill thumper type, or even close to being serviceable in pass coverage. He was a small hand in the dirt down lineman in college. Moats is a nice little player, and a great personality, but there is a reason he’s not an every down player, not only with us, but with Buffalo as well. IMO, if either of these kids have anything on the ball, Moats is a goner. JMO.

    • ARazor Steeler

      Talent wise, it could be the worst player in the league, but if the Steelers drafted him I’m going to be paranoid about him getting snatched off the practice squad. I know the Steelers know what they’re doing, but when players get snatched off our practice squad that we drafted I always wonder if we lost a player who will eventually develop into a star lol.

    • ARazor Steeler

      Little off topic, but I’m already ready for 2018 mock drafts from the Depot. I’ve been quoted saying that Cockrell was an average talent but after watching some film, I think he has an incredible year this year. He’s lacking in the physicality department but I think his coverage skills are solid. He’s still young. And due to his breakout season, I think he’s out of our price range for next year. Therefore, we take a CB in round 1. I just pray that it’s a lengthy, man CB with ball skills. But at pick 32 there may not be a CB on the board worth taking in round 1.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, but I also think he was clearly 5th in the pecking order by the end of last year. If they view him as the 5th guy, hard to argue for keeping him over a young athletic guy with potential, and probably better ST player at this point (mainly due to athletic ability).

    • JohnB

      I called Allen as my underdog after the draft so I gotta stick by him but Adam I think has the better chance. He can offer more than Moats and I’m not sure but I think he’ll be cheaper.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He seemed to lose his place, but that could change. Same could be said for Golden.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Actually I think he’s an all-around solid player. I see no reason why he shouldn’t be competitive against Chickillo, of whom I think people have way too lofty opinions.

    • stan

      William Gay not in the discussion for a roster spot. He’s written in ink. Even if he’s not good enough to be on the outside, he’s still our best nickel back by far. Cam Sutton can be a nickel guy as well but there’s no way he pushes Gay off the roster this year. The only way Gay gets cut this year and creates a dead money hole is if he’s no longer a useful player at all.

      Having said all that, this discussion will really come down more to whether the cb or olb depth chart has more injured players in the pre-season.

    • VaDave

      Interesting. Just between us, and I know I’m about to get blown up on this anyway, I’m not so keen on Chickillo either. Ok, let the arrows fly!!

    • Kenneth Wilt

      I floated this somewhere else, but is there a chance Moats moves to ILB? He can help on specials. He can be a buffer at OLB in case we have injuries. He knows the D well enough to go inside. I think he is a better every down player than S. Johnson and specials don’t suffer really at all.

      Thoughts?

    • falconsaftey43

      Golden doesn’t have much competition to fend off for a roster spot though.

    • falconsaftey43

      IDK, he’s never done it here. S.Johnson was great on ST last year before he got hurt, can’t say I’ve noticed Moats ever being much of a play maker on ST. I’d rather have Johnson.

    • LucasY59

      If they kept him as a ILB he would be the 5th ILB so it kinda defeats the purpose (and they basically keep 6 OLBs if they area keeping Adams as well)

      if they cut Moats its most likely for cap reasons

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Adams is the more likely to make the roster. There is less competition at his position and he isn’t still learning how to play defense. Allen is learning how to be an effective tackler. It’ll be hard to be a great special teamer and win a spot at a deep position without being a good tackler.

    • Doug

      Why wouldn’t he?

    • LucasY59

      they have a lot of options at Slot Corner, I do think the team wants to keep him around because he is the vet guy in a pretty young / inexperienced group, but I also see why they would cut him due to him having little value in the future (highly doubful he is on the team in 2018) and them cutting a young guy to keep him around

      I think there are two CB spots guys are fighting for and 3 guys in the main competition for those spots, Gay, Golson and Allen

      Gay like I said gives the group an experienced leader, but has no upside/future

      Golson was a fairly high investment, and although he has done NOTHING so far, they will keep him if he shows anything to prove he was worth the 2nd rd pick

      and with Allen, they are thin on outside CBs, and the team releasing Shabazz right after the draft makes me think the team is pretty high on him, he is very raw, but I think he can be a strong contributor on STs

      so honestly I would cut Gay, adding Sensabaugh also really hurts Will’s chances of making the team (best scenario is they are healthy enough at all the other positions that they can keep 7 CBs)

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      I say Adams because of the inexperience the other guy has at his position after switching from offence to defence. I believe you’re correct on them both making it though.

    • LucasY59

      he was the 249th pick, I think he would be pretty safe unless he looks really good in the preseason