Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Offensive Sutton Starts The Season

    By Matthew Marczi May 21, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Will Cameron Sutton become the second rookie defensive back in a row to begin the season starting in the slot?

    When the Steelers drafted Sean Davis in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, they probably didn’t plan on him opening the season in the slot, but it kind of became a necessity with the injury suffered by Senquez Golson and the need for Artie Burns to develop his abilities before taking on a bigger role to allow William Gay to move back into the slot.


    But he did start the season, and this year we may see another rookie start in the slot, this being third-round pick Cameron Sutton, who seems ideally suited to bolstering their ability to play on a man between the hash marks, perhaps their greatest defensive concern.

    The fact that the Steelers were willing to go into last season with Davis working in the slot would seem to indicate that they would have no problem allowing Sutton to open the season in the same position. Sutton, after all, enters the league as a more experienced defensive back, and with more time logged at cornerback, specifically, as Davis was more of a safety.

    Sutton also already enters the league as a self-professed film junkie, a description his college coaches concurred with. He is reputed to know the assignment of every player on the defense on a given play. That is the sort of football intelligence that lends itself to excelling in the slot, which is often an important communicator on the defense.

    We do also have to consider that Davis’ early role in the slot was partly attributable to necessity. That is not the case this year. Gay is still here, and they also brought in Coty Sensabaugh, a veteran with a lot of experience playing in the slot. Of course, Golson is still in the picture.

    Sutton will at the very least have three competitors that he will have to beat out between now and the start of the regular season if he hopes to begin his career as a starter. That doesn’t mean it’s not possible, but it does mean it’s not going to be easy.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Big Joe

      Nah, don’t believe he will, unless Gay and Cody both get hurt. But, unless something weird happens, I think this will be Gay’s last season.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I lean on the side that the Steelers have four potential players for this position in Gay, Sensabaugh, Sutton and Ghoston.

      Are they going into the season with just two on the outside?? I guess there’s Allen as a maybe, but..

      Does this seem like a problem to anyone else???

    • Scunge

      While I love what Gay has done for us I do think his time is coming to an end. Sensabaugh I just can’t get excited about. He went from Tennessee to the LA Rams and now Pittsburgh. The Rams signed him to a 3 year $15 million contract, with $6.5 million guaranteed. Then he is cut 4 games into the season? He only played in 3 games and started 2 that I can see as he was not even active for that fourth game. But this was a team that lost players in the secondary to free agency, Janoris Jenkins and Rodney Mcleod. Sensabaugh had actually lost his starting nickel back job to an undrafted free agent Troy Hill. Hill was in his second year but spent his rookie season with Cincy where he played in just 3 games.

      So, how can we expect Coty Sensabaugh to have some edge over 3rd round pick Cam Sutton when he was demoted last season with the Rams and could not beat out an undrafted free agent in Troy Hill? To me that is quite dubious. Sensabaugh and his story last season just seems real fishy to me, I just don’t get it. Maybe the Steelers look to what he did in Tennessee but what if we get more of what he failed to do with the Rams?

      Golson need to prove that he can stay healthy, if he can then I think it will be a fine competition between him and Sutton.

      But at the end of the day, I just see Sutton having the intangibles, smarts and ability to start in the nickelspot and do very well.

    • Steve Johnson

      Agreed, provided he even makes the team.

    • Rob H

      As you said in relation to Sensabaugh, he played well for the Titans as a slot corner, which is what got him the nice contract.
      The Rams moved him to the outside, where it turned out he is not suited to play. You kinda have to blame them for making a bad projection, more so than him for not being able to play outside.
      After his release he was picked up by the Giants, who moved him back to the slot, where he again played well, and from what I read, they wanted him back, but he signed here instead. I’m sure he watched the Pats game, and figured he had a better shot to win playing time here.
      If nothing else he provides them with good depth, as someone who has proven to be capable at the slot position on an NFL level, and can play man coverage.
      It also gives them flexibility in rotations where they could move Sutton around, as he proved during senior bowl week that he is capable of learning and playing multiple roles/positions.
      I love Sutton, and he seems to be a natural for the slot position, but is also versatile. Bottom line for Sensabaugh for me, is you can never have too much depth or rotational help at corner nowadays.