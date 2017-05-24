Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Safety Net At Safety

    By Matthew Marczi May 24, 2017


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Who should the Steelers’ top reserve safety be?

    It was reported yesterday that Steelers starting safety Sean Davis underwent surgery at some point during the offseason. Though he was at at least some level of participation during the first day of OTAs yesterday, I couldn’t help myself but to ponder the question of what would take place should he be injured when it mattered.


    In order words, who would be the Steelers’ top reserve safety when they enter the 2017 season? The team opened the 2016 season with Robert Golden in the starting lineup, but by the end of the year Jordan Dangerfield was taking snaps over him.

    The team has since then done little to bolster the group, so it figures to be one of the two. Golden obviously has the greater amount of experience, though Dangerfield has been around for a while, and he started a couple of games last season and played pretty well.

    To Golden’s advantage is the fact that he is the more athletic of the two. He is also the more experienced of the two, but that hasn’t prevented the occasional communication lapse while he has been in the game.

    Dangerfield is a big hitter and more of a box safety who can play well when he is coming downhill, either against the run or coming in to defend short passes over the middle, something that he showed in his start against the Chiefs. But he has limited experience, limited range, and limited athleticism.

    The Steelers just last season clearly held the belief that Golden was capable of being a starter, and they signed him to a three-year deal in the offseason knowing that he would probably serve as a bridge starter. But he did lose his starting role near midseason, and after that even lost the spot of top backup, ostensibly. It’s hard to say right now how much of a factor that will be in September.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Brian Miller

      Not great options…

    • Ace

      I for one was actually excited for a chance to see what Golden would bring to the table as a starter, then they drafted Davis, tinkered with him in the slot, realized that’s not his strength, moved him to Safety, then no more Golden. Weird right? Wonder what they saw in Golden’s limited time that made them go to Dangerfield toward the end of the year. I seem to remember someone on the site doing a breakdown of Golden and poor tackling. Was that all he did to earn his demotion?

    • Rotten Sircus

      Don’t forget to mention the kid from Liberty Jacob Hagen ! There is enough competition for Training Camp !!!

    • timr

      Yes, Hagen and Dangerfield should swap names because he definitely does not get much respect.

    • steelburg

      I think Golden will be the 3rd safety I think he is better then the other options but he had a down year last year and will have to prove it like he did in 2015.

    • Lambert58

      Bottom line: I think we need better depth at the position. Not overly confident in any of them starting if Mitchell or Davis are out for very long.

    • Klacker1

      Just spit balling here.

      Artie & Ross on the outside, although Ross could be an upgrade opportunity
      Golson is ostensibly returning and working the slot and appears to be injury free (so far)
      Cam Sutton is drafted and has slot and outside capability
      Willie Gay? Who knows.
      Sensabaugh is signed as an FA (and the Steelers knew the depth of the DB draft class) = depth?
      Also a few other CBs on the 90 that we don’t know much about.
      Other CBs will come available during the rest of the off season
      And they drafted Brian Allen (one of my favorite picks BTW)

      The numbers indicate a crowded CB room. So what about a safety?
      Move Gay and take advantage of a couple more years of his veteran, but declining CB skills.?
      Somebody mentioned Jacob Hagen (small school guy with size?)
      Another off season pick up maybe?

      Or how about a Kam Chancellor type with size, good coverage ability (to come?) and speed to set up as Mike Mitchell’s eventual replacement. Somebody who might work in the slot as an additional flexibility in sub packages. Somebody who could neutralize the big, athletic tight ends that continue to kill the Steelers? Somebody that looks to have skills, but is very raw and will need some time to develop. How about Brian Allen?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Dangerfield.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Having seen Hagen in last 2 camps, not impressed that being said, Dangerfield needs to take another big step.