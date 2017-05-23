Hot Topics

    Film Room: Keith Butler’s Palms Coverage

    By Alex Kozora May 23, 2017 at 08:23 am


    We’ve spent a lot of time discussing the transition the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is making. Led by Keith Butler, there’s a blend between his and Mike Tomlin principles with something new entirely, the desire to play straight man coverage. It’s one of the top things I’ll be studying once the season kicks off.

    Having said all that, it doesn’t mean the team is entirely abandoning those Dick LeBeau concepts. And ideally, there will be a mix between man and zone. Literally. We’re talking about pattern reading today, a worthwhile refresher in the offseason. Pattern reading, a mix of man and zone based on what the offense runs, is the hybrid solution for the Steelers to use. Specifically, we’re diving into Palms coverage, the most popular pattern match Butler runs.

    There’s tons of examples of Butler playing Palms, several we’ve dedicated posts for. I want to show you a new one today. And it’s further evidence of when the Steelers decide to employ this coverage.

    It seems it is one of their checks to any slot set. A slot set defined as both receivers set to one side of the formation. From LeBeau’s playbook, explaining what it is.


     

    The new example we’ll show is from Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns. It was an inconsequential play, an incomplete pass, but the concept still matters. The Brown align in a slot set, setting the Steelers in their palms coverage.

    Palms, also known as 2 Trap or 2 Read, is a pattern match coverage by the cornerback, safety, and callside linebacker. The cornerback is reading 2 to 1, meaning, he is keying in on the inside (slot) receiver’s route, which will dictate his assignment.

    If #2 runs an out-breaking route, the corner will peel off #1 and jump the out route by #2. The free safety will then be responsible for #1 vertical. If #1 and #2 go vertical, the corner will match #1 and the safety #2, turning it into straight man coverage. A general example.

    Generally, it’s a man-clue concept, meaning if one of the receivers stems inside as a non-vertical threat (vertical usually defined as past linebacker depth).

    On this play against the Browns, the #2 receiver runs an out route while #1 runs vertical. Burns – with an inside alignment and eight yards off – reads 2 to 1, trying to jump the out. #1 gets passed off to Mike Mitchell with Ryan Shazier bracketing the inside, taking away any inside-breaking route (like a dig) while the safety protects over the top.

    The linebacker helps the safety’s primary conflict on this concept. Because he’s focused on protecting the sideline, and often will open his hips if #1 presses vertical, it’s tough for him to adequately play a dig or post. Has to recognize, flip his hips, and get to the upfield shoulder. Linebacker would help squeeze the throw and discourage the QB from testing it.

    Griffin’s throw ends up in the ground, he may have saw Burns close at the last second and basically threw the ball away, but it’s nearly an INT. If Burns wasn’t bumped by #1 when he tried to drive, it still could’ve turned into an interception.

    Here’s a closer look at what Burns is reading.

    Palms is a concept we’ve seen time and time again. To better results. The best – and really the first time I talked about it – was Ross Cockrell’s INT in 2015.

    Here it is vs Miami in the playoffs, leading to a sack/forced fumble (the Dolphins line up in a slot set and then motion but the Steelers don’t check out, simply rotating their safeties).

    To that last point, Palms coverage is often coupled with LeBeau’s Storm Fire Zone, with the callside safety blitzing. That’s what you see from Mitchell in the Dolphins and Ravens game and Sean Davis in the original Browns’ clip.

    I want to put the focus less on the fire zone and more on the concept of palms. But fire zones are still going to be common place in this defense. One Steelers’ install sheet I came across had, by my count, six different fire zones listed (storm appeared to be one of them). And palms might be a concept the team expands upon as they run more Cover 2 and press their cornerbacks, allowing them to make more plays at the line of scrimmage instead of playing off zone and being reactive.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • WreckIess

      I’ve been saying for a while that pattern matching was the way to go over straight man to man or spot drops. It’s way more fluid and it can confuse the hell out of a QB when done correctly. I know the defense is young, but I think that needs to be something they need to try to beat into their heads during these OTA sessions.

    • StolenUpVotes

      What do you personally like back side? Straight man?

    • Rob H

      It would be interesting if you not only explained the concepts of man coverage that they might employ, but also look at the different zone coverages that can be used now that they’ve improved the overall speed and coverage ability of the back 7. So many equate zone with being soft, which doesn’t have to be the case. There are more physical styles of zone that disrupt routes, and don’t give up the big cushions so many of us hate.
      Hell, Wade Phillips even has schemes that employ a combination of man and zone during the same play.

    • cencalsteeler

      We’ve beat this dead horse to death, but these gifs again, point out my biggest fear on the defensive side of the ball. The FS is responsible for vertical and I have him 23 yards down the field from the los. When the QB takes his 7 step drop, that now leaves 30 yards of grass between he and the safety. This is why Mitchell is known for taking bad angles. Because he’s so far back he’s giving the wr a chance to break away, which is why he’s known for taking bad angles. If he’s in the hip pocket, there’s no bad angles to take. If you concentrate on the vertical in each gif, the wr has a gaping window of freedom out there (just look at the still shot with the headline of the article). Until this gets fixed, any cerebral QB walking up to the line reading the Defense should easily recognize this opportunity and will continue to exploit it. This is why Brady has such a walk in the park kind of day when he plays the Steelers. It’s plain as day!!!!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yea, Mitchell shouldn’t be straying more than 15-20 yards from the los. He is a box safety. I cringe when I see him line up in the deep middle.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I saw and thought the same thing.

    • cencalsteeler

      You cringe, and QB’s lick their chops.

    • falconsaftey43

      Mitchell is in fine position to defend the vertical throw in both gifs (you can argue whether or not he’d be able to make the play on the ball or not, but his positioning is correct). It’s not “open”

    • WreckIess

      That’s his assignment. His assignment wasn’t to body up on #1 because 1. He has what goes vertical and he plays over top of it and 2. He has no idea who’s going vertical until one of them breaks. If he makes a B line to who he thinks is going vertical then he risks being out of position. The ILB makes sure that anything inside is covered and if the QB throws it too early for MM to get there Burns in still in position to make the play. If you look at the thumbnail you see there’s 10 yards of space between MM and the receiver with MM already closing and Shazier is there for anything that goes underneath. That’s how this particular defense works.

      This also has nothing to do with how Brady has performed against us because we didn’t even try to run this against him.

    • falconsaftey43

      yay for sanity!

    • cencalsteeler

      “Mitchell is in fine position to defend the vertical” if you want a 15-20 yard completion with enough space for the wr to adjust accordingly and rack up more yards.

    • falconsaftey43

      We’ll have to agree to disagree. Mitchel is playing it properly, he’s in position to contest any vertical throw in all of these plays. He’s not supposed to be close to the WR before the ball is thrown, he’s playing a deep zone, have to sit deeper than the WR and wait for the throw before you break, or for the routes to develop enough that you know there is only one threat. He’s doing it right. I’m not a huge fan of Mitchell, there are many examples of him not taking correct angles and missing tackles, but these plays are not among them.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m with falcon. It might look like there is space but the time it takes for the ball to get there and Mitchell actually driving on the ball once he sees the QB’s front shoulder indicate it, the WR knows he’s going to take a shot if the QB goes his way. Mitchell is fine and the fact I don’t know if they’ve ever thrown down the sideline on this concept speaks to Mitchell taking a good angle.