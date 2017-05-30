Hot Topics

    Film Room: The Skinny On Daimion Stafford

    By Alex Kozora May 30, 2017 at 11:22 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers added another safety to their Rolodex today, with the signing of Daimion Stafford. It’s not a surprise to see them bolster their depth given their pre-draft and even post-draft interest in the position, bringing in Tre Boston for a visit. Instead, the team settled on Stafford.

    Stafford has experience as a starter, making six for the Tennessee Titans in 2016. But that won’t be his expectation in Pittsburgh. It’ll be as a special teamer. And he offers some intrigue.

    He’s logged a ton of special teams snaps over the last two years. 289 of them in 2015, nearly 2/3 of the entire special teams’ snaps. That number dipped a bit last year with his increased starting role but he still finished with over 200. In 2015, according to Pro Football Reference’s game logs, he had five special teams’ tackles, and last year, just one.

    With that heavy dose of snaps, it shouldn’t be a shock to hear he played all over the map. Punt coverage, field goal block, kick return, kick coverage. Most consistently, Stafford played the right wing spot on punt coverage the past two seasons. That spot is a bit in flux for Pittsburgh. Sean Davis had that role in the earlier portions of last season, with mixed results, and Jordan Dangerfield finished things up last year.


    Stafford tracks Ted Ginn across the field and finishes it with a violent tackle, up-ending the returner.

    Coverage unit is a pass rusher’s mentality, something I’ve repeated time and time again. All about using your hands and staying clean. Stafford shows that here, R1 on the kick coverage (guy directly to the right of the kicker), working off the block and making the tackle.

    Dangerfield would be a tough out on this roster because he plays with a similar, and perhaps more intense, mentality and is an asset on special teams. But Stafford seems cut from a similar cloth, a big hitter who plays with effort, and it’s never a bad idea to add another one of those guys to the room. A solid signing for the Steelers.

    • stan

      I was hoping they’d pull the trigger on a guy like this. Dangerfield has some ability but we were going to really thin if any of he, Golden, Davis, or Mitchell got hurt.

    • Steelers12

      Never bad to have competition for depth

    • Joey

      Dude seems solid. Like Tyrone Carter…

    • Lee Foo Young

      My Titan buddy agrees with this article. Good on Special teams, lousy on defense.

    • steelburg

      Good article Dangerfield is exactly who I thought of when I looked up a couple of highlights on this guy. They are very similar players IMO. But like i said in another post I’m hoping they keep 1 less safety and hold on to Brian Allen but I went back and looked at the history and it doesn’t look good for Allen to make the roster. The last defensive player drafted in the 5th round to make the initial 53 man roster was OLB Chris Carter in 2011. Since then there have only been 2 other 5th round picks to make the initial 53 man roster and both have been on offense Jesse James in 2015 and Chris Rainey in 2012. So I’m hoping for Brian Allen but the odds are not in his favor. I can see all 3 of these bottom of the depth chart safeties make the 53 man roster. On paper the special teams looks really good so far this year.