Former Steelers CB Justin Gilbert Suspended For First 4 Weeks Of 2017 Season

While it certainly doesn’t mean much as far the Pittsburgh Steelers go, former cornerback Justin Gilbert was suspended for the first four weeks of the 2017 regular season on Thursday, according to ‏ of the NFL Network.

Gilbert, who entered the NFL in 2014 as a first round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, spent the 2016 season with the Steelers after they traded a 2018 sixth-round draft pick for him just ahead of the start of the regular season.





After appearing in 12 games for the Steelers last season, Gilbert found himself unemployed this past February after the team waived him. He registered just three total tackles in very limited defensive playing time with the Steelers in 2016 with most of that coming in the teams early-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of the time of this post it is unclear as to why Gilbert was suspended. Regardless, the Oklahoma State product has probably played his last snap in the NFL at this point as it’s unlikely another team will be willing to sign him.

UPDATE: Gilbert reportedly violated the league’s substance abuse policy.

