Hot Topics

    Former Wisconsin QB Bart Houston Tweets He’s Now A Steeler

    By Dave Bryan May 16, 2017 at 02:55 pm


    It certainly sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers have a new quarterback on their roster as of Tuesday as former Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston has announced on Twitter that he is now a member of the team.

    Houston, who went undrafted this year, reportedly recently earned a rookie minicamp tryout with the Oakland Raiders.


    Houston completed 96 of 141 pass attempts for 1,245 yards and five touchdowns last season at Wisconsin. He was reportedly benched at one point during the 2016 season. He was 4-1 as a starter in 2016 and completed 77.4% of his passes for 558 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions over the course of the last four games of season.

    The Steelers had signed former Clemson quarterback Nick Schuessler as an undrafred free agent a few weeks ago in addition to drafting former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth-round. If Houston was indeed signed, perhaps Schuessler was waived.

    • John Phillips

      Does that rhyme with Simpson?

    • Bill Sechrengost

      i wanted them to sign Brady Gustafson, QB from Montana. I’m surprised he hasn’t signed with anyone (at least I don’t think he has).

    • Houston…two touchdowns, two interceptions, a sack or two, but also a lot of completions, all on above vid against Illinois. Would have been more completions, but some passes that hit right on the numbers wound up bouncing off receivers or going through their hands. Idk…guess we will see in camp and pre with this kid.

    • LucasY59

      he had a tryout with the Bears, they didnt sign him

    • Bill Sechrengost

      Thanks for the information. I thought more of him than Scott, for sure, but we are talking about 4th string QB’s that have no chance of making the team.

    • John

      Let me be the first to write it. Houston, we have a problem.

    • RSteelerz

      I can never understand why these guys tweet these messages as if they are a lock on the 53 man roster.

      I understand the excitement for the opportunity, but why not just leave it at that and tweet that you have an opportunity for a spot on the team?

      Guys like this are long shots and most likely will be bounced around from practice squad to practice squad. Why tweet as if you are a QB that will officially backup Ben? Not to say that he couldn’t, but there is much work to do before you can officially be a Steeler.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Houston stats interesting….. just over 5 yards per completion. Less than 4 yards per attempt. Dink and dunk. Even I can throw the ball farther. No wonder he completed a very high 77%. He probably gets rid of the ball in a Brady like 2.2 seconds. Maybe that’s why they picked him up. So the D could practice. Funny.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      This guy is garbage. No business being on an NFL roster.

    • John

      Camp arm.

    • SilverSteel

      And I would be a huge fan if we did practice against dink and dunk. We need that!! Put AB and Ayers and Rogers in there and simulate those Patriot situations. I would replay every blown coverage and 4 WR set from the AFCCG until we can defend it. Make our ILBs and Slot show they can cover it in camp.

    • treeher

      Watt recommended