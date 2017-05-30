Hot Topics

    In Franchise History, Who Are The Most Underrated Steelers?

    By Alex Kozora May 30, 2017 at 10:00 am


    We posed a question similar to this a year ago. But that was just regarding the current roster. I want to take it one step further. Who are the most underrated in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history?

    I decided to write about this after reading Mike Tanier’s list of the 25 most underrated players of all-time. It’s a good read so check it out (after you answer the title’s question).

    You can take this two ways. The most underrated by the franchise’s own fan base or by the national media rating a Steeler. Let me throw a couple options of each but definitely let me know your input below. Lots of names we could consider.

    Internally

    Lynn Chandnois – Arguably the most underrated and overlooked. A forgotten name of the pre Chuck Noll era, a common threat on this internal list. He played just seven seasons for the Steelers and only 13 total his last two years. Still, he went to a pair of Pro Bowls and is the best returner in franchise history.


    He is third all-time in NFL history in kick return average, 29.6 yards. That trails only Gale Sayers and Cordarrelle Patterson. Chandnois’ best season came in 1952, returning two kicks on just 17 tries, leading the league and earning one of his Pro Bowl berths. He was a do-it-all player, a running back who ran for 16 touchdowns and caught 162 total passes. Arguably the best player on bad teams, never did they surpass the .500 mark when he was there, defenses still struggled to stop him.

    His career would’ve been even better had Buddy Parker not cut him in a fit of rage. Buddy Parker. Definitely not underrated.

    Bill Dudley – This one is understandable because of how long ago he played. A first round pick out of Virginia, he played three seasons with the team, broken up by serving in World War II. In two of his three years, he led the league in rushing and once, he did so in punt return average. Like Chandnois, he did it all as their unquestioned best player. Punted, kicked field goals, caught and threw the ball. He spent the majority of his career elsewhere but never had the success he did in Pittsburgh.

    I think Steelers’ fans are sorta aware of him but most couldn’t tell you a thing about his football career. It’s time for a reminder.

    Marvel Smith – Someone a little more recent. The Steelers don’t have a fruitful history of renowned offensive tackles and Smith might’ve been that guy if it wasn’t for health. Unfortunately, that made him easy to forget about and his back injuries is what’s commonly associated with him. Still, he started 108 games and made a Pro Bowl in 2004.

    Mike Wagner – The Steelers’ defense of the 70s is littered with household names: Jack Lambert, Mel Blount, and Joe Greene. That shoves Wagner’s name into the back of people’s minds, even Steelers’ fans. He was with the team for all four, starting three, and made some of his biggest players in the postseason. In 11 playoff games from 1974 to 1978, he picked off five passes. Two of those came in Super Bowls while two more came in the AFC Championship in 1976 vs rival Oakland.

    Wagner’s 36 career regular season interceptions still rank 6th in Steelers’ history. That’s four more than Troy Polamalu. And Troy played in a lot more games.

    Ramon Foster – Maybe I’m wrong but I think Foster’s career would be summed up by most fans as “fine.” And it’s more than that, to me, at least. Foster has enjoyed a really strong career. Consistently excellent and so far, he hasn’t shown any drop off in play. 101 starts and still going strong. I know he’s not top-tier but man, Foster is a guy you don’t want to forget about in 20 years. But sadly, probably will.

    Gary Dunn – When you think of Steelers’ nose tackles, Casey Hampton is the first to come to mind. But Dunn was Hampton before Hampton, the first nose tackle as the team transitioned from their 4-3 of the 70s to a 3-4 of the 80s. He had 18 career sacks, including six in the 1982 and 1983 seasons.

    Per Pro Football Reference, his career arc is similar to William Perry, a name most football fans know. I doubt half the Steelers’ fan population even knows/remembers Dunn existed.

    Externally

    Donnie Shell – This one is obvious. Shell is one of the most criminally underrated by the national media, right up there with L.C. Greenwood, and someone who should be in the Hall. You don’t need me to make the case for you; you already know. Five Pro Bowls, three-time All-Pro, who finished his career with 51 interceptions. For six straight seasons, he picked off at least five passes.

    Someone please get this man in Canton.

    Aaron Smith – Steelers’ fans know how important he was to the franchise. An old-school run-stuffer who left the game right before it was populated by supreme athletes, he started 152 games and racked up 44 sacks. From 2000 to 2006, he didn’t miss. Remarkably consistent. Consistently remarkable.

    But because he was a run stopper first, most in the national media didn’t care about him at the time. The passage of time hasn’t helped.

    Andy Russell – Fire up any documentary on the Steelers’ dynasty and soon enough, it’ll make its way to the Steelers’ linebackers. They’ll discuss Jack Lambert and Jack Ham but not poor Andy Russell. To be fair, Russell wasn’t as good as either of them but he was still rock solid.

    Seven time Pro Bowler. Two time World Champion. 18 career interceptions. Think of it this way: he was one of the few people Chuck Noll deemed good enough to keep as he handed out pink slips like candy to the original roster he inherited. A compliment of the highest order.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • StolenUpVotes

      This got me curious so I started to look up some of the accolades of the Blitzburgh era Steelers. Surprised to see that Joel Steed only made it to one pro bowl during his career.

    • Applebite

      Aaron Smith was under rated? Obviously was a media thing, because any suggestions that hinted at trading him for more picks in the draft, were met with hell fire and brimstone from the fans…

    • Jeff Dudash

      Steed was the first name that came to my mind when I read this article. He was a fantastic nose tackle and the key to some excellent Steelers defenses in the 90s.

    • Kevin Artis

      I might at Chad Brown. Kirland, Lloyd and Greene stole the headlines among the fans and media but this guy was tremendous. His versatility to rush the passer and play inside made him stand out. IMO.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Shame they couldn’t keep him around

    • John

      Hard to answer without first knowing what the supposed rating is/was. I don’t agree on a Smith or Russell. Both of them got significant kudos during their career and are talked about often. And unless we are going to go with all linemen or other obscure players, I would offer up the following: Louis Lipps — great from day one but largely overlooked in the pantheon of Steelers’ players; Barry Foster – a stud when he was healthy; Yancey Thigoen — he loooked awesome for a few years with Kordell as the QB.

    • Jeff Dudash

      This will probably upset some people, but I’ll say Ike Taylor was extremely underrated.

      Taylor never made a Pro Bowl. Let’s face it, Ike had awful hands. But he also was tall, super fast and he routinely single covered the other team’s best WR. If he was a better pass catcher, he would have made 5 Pro Bowls and be considered one of the best Steelers CBs of all time.

    • StolenUpVotes

      That he was.

    • John

      Chad Brown was totally underrated but left shortly after he became a somewhat known quantity.

    • StolenUpVotes

      If he could catch we wouldn’t have been able to afford him in all honesty lol

    • Milliken Steeler

      Eric Green was underrated, but he did that to himself. The guy was huge, but athletic, despite having the shape of a bowling pin. He could have probably ended up being among the all time greats, if he kept going and not spun off the rails.

    • newguy68

      Bryan Hinkle

      Sam Davis

      Loren Toews / Robin Cole

      Dwayne Woodruff

    • Milliken Steeler

      Oh wow. Great call on Robin Cole.

    • Alex Kozora

      By the national media? Heck yes he was.

    • Biggie

      There is no doubt Greenwood and Shell both deserve to be in HOF, they are not only because powers to be though early on there were to many Steelers already in, but then when you win 4 SBs in 6 years there is a reason so many deserve to be in.

    • MP34

      He was a little before my time, but Mike Wagner definitely deserves his due. Good call.

      Internally:
      John Jackson
      Duval Love (you may scratch your head until you remember how leaky RG was for most of the 80s)
      Gerald Williams (switched from NT to DE under Cowher)
      DJ Johnson

      Externally:
      Casey Hampton
      Ramon Foster
      Levon Kirkland

    • StolenUpVotes

      John Jackson is another name I thought of after Steed

    • srdan

      I hope I’m wrong.

      Externally and internally-Timmons

    • CP72

      James Farrior was a key piece of what was absolutely amazing defense in the early 2000’s.

      In Steelers linebacker lore Farrior is probably not in the top 10, but maybe he should be.

    • S.T.

      Levon Kirkland, for sure.

    • KaiDex411

      Ryan Clark- guy was great, always covered for Troy on the back end and when
      Troy was out he stepped right in and made game-changing plays.

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      Brian Hinkle

    • CP72

      Yancey….good one!!

    • Nice, but you forgot to mention the incredible ST player, Chidi Iwuoma.

    • CP72

      Ok I’m a huge Steelers fan….but who in the heck is Sam Davis?

    • JohnB

      Ones I didn’t see mentioned but I believe deserve it:
      Deshea Townsend
      Mewelde Moore
      Clark Haggans
      Chris Hoke

    • KaiDex411

      Hoke and Townsend! great

    • RickM

      Externally, Heath Miller is high on my list. The guy played 11 seasons and was never named a Pro Bowl starter. He was named only once to the 2nd team and only once as a (3rd team) alternate. I think his all-round game was never fully appreciated by the national media.

    • 6 ring circus

      Jeff Hartings

    • newguy68

      Left guard during the 4 Super Bowl run in the 70’s. He may have miss d a SB start due to injury. Undrafted plyed about 12 years with the Steelers

    • Big White

      Underrated is fairly broad, but i’ll go William Gay.

      – 5th Round Pick
      – 10 Seasons
      – Never Missed a Game
      – 84 Passed Def
      – 12 Interceptions with 5 Touchdowns
      – Super Bowl Champion
      – No TD’s surrendered entire 2015 Season as starter at RCB.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      This is going to come as some surprise, but I’m going to say Jack Ham. It sounds ridiculous to say a hall of famer could be underrated, but I don’t know that many acknowledge just how great he was. Here goes my soap box speech: Jack Ham is the greatest 3-4 outside backer in the history of the NFL (with MAYBE Derrick Brooks being the only guy who is close). I don’t think he gets recognized for that. He is often mentioned in passing when discussing the great defense of the 70’s, but not focused on. His play was as close to flawless as any individual who has ever taken the football field IMO.

      As far a guy who history will not remember for how important his contributions were…. that’ll no doubt be Heath Miller in 20 years. He’ll no doubt be remembered locally, but he will be an afterthought in the national media.

    • Big White

      Still playing.

    • cousinbruce

      I don’t know dude. Mike Merriweather and Bryan Hinkle OLB’s were the Steelers Defense in the mid 1980s along with Louis Lipps at WR I feel they are the most underrated Steelers since the 70’s