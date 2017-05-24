Hot Topics

    Heavier Steelers S Mike Mitchell Believes He’s Still ‘An Ascending Player’

    By Dave Bryan May 24, 2017 at 01:15 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell is now in his fourth season with the team after signing a five-year, $25 million free agent contract in 2014 and he showed up for the start of this year’s OTA practices a little bit heavier after getting some offseason training in with veteran outside linebacker James Harrison.

    “I spent three months with Deebo [Harrison] and [I’m] about 10 pounds bigger,” Mitchell said during a Wednesday post-practice interview on Steelers Nation Radio. “I still feel like I can run a little bit and so it was productive for me for sure.”

    Mitchell was asked if he’s ever seen any other player work out as hard as the 38-year-old Harrison does and his answer was quite a predicable one.

    “No, no,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been doing it for the last two years, so, I’ll put my career on the line, he does not take any PDs [personal days]. I see him work every single day, he’s just a hard worker.”

    Mitchell, who is now in his ninth season in the NFL, was asked if there was any specific reason for him wanting to add some weight during the offseason.


    “Just trying to be healthy,” Mitchell said. “When you’re eating right and working as hard as we work, you put on the muscle. Still, for me, it’s being able to be flexible and keep myself injury free. I’ve had some injuries, but I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to play through them. I just felt like that was the best thing for me, getting a little bit older, wanted to add some extra weight up top because I do try to play physical. I don’t want to have any more shoulder surgeries.”

    While Mitchell, who will turn 30 in a few more weeks, has battled a few shoulder and groin injuries during his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, he’s yet to miss a game and that’s one aspect that often gets overlooked when people talk about the former second-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders. In fact, the Ohio University product has only missed a total of four regular season games so far during his career.

    Mitchell was later asked during his Wednesday interview where he considers himself to be at right now at this stage of his career.

    “I still feel like I’m an ascending player,” Mitchell said. “There’s still so much that I can improve on and get better at and I work at those things every day.”

    Mitchell also believes that his play will improve in 2017 now that two of last year’s draft picks, cornerback Artie Burns and safety Sean Davis, have a full season underneath their belts as both should be more comfortable as it relates to their individual assignments.

    “I think a big thing for me this year, because those young guys are going to be more experienced, it’s going to be less getting guys lined up,” Mitchell said. “I think a lot of times last year, I had to look outside and make sure Artie was lined up right, or look and check and make sure Sean was doing the right thing, just because I pride myself in being a leader of the secondary, along with Will Gay, and we couldn’t allow mistakes. We made mistakes early in the year, but we really got those things cleaned up towards the end.

    “And I felt like last year I had to do a lot of that, whereas this year, now, it’s going to be like when I was playing with Will Allen and Ike Taylor, those experienced guys, where I’m not even worried about what they’re doing. I know they know what they’re doing. Now I can really focus on what my assignment is and really looking at the offense and trying to dissect the play before the snap and that’s really where I take a lot of pride in my film study, because I’m not the most athletic guy, at least I don’t think I am, I think I’m just a hard worker and a person that’s good at preparing.”

    Last season, Mitchell registered 77 total tackles, nine defensed passes and an interception and those numbers were slightly lower than the ones he recorded during the 2015 regular season. He gave every indication during his Wednesday interview that he expects he’ll put up better numbers in 2017.

    “When I’m allowed to dissect, and look at the formation and get that information, it really helps me play better, versus having to check outside and make sure guys are doing the right thing,” Mitchell said. “So, barring any injuries, I’m thinking it’s going to be a good year for me.”

    • Robert E Lil

      I’m sorry but, Kyle Juszczyk running him OVER defines that guy.

    • Lambert58

      Got my popcorn ready for the comments on this one.

    • Robert E Lil

      Mike Mitchell doesn’t eat popcorn
      He prefers candy

    • StolenUpVotes

      It really doesn’t

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yup. Will never understood the hate for this man.

    • 804Stiller

      Mitchell knew we needed time left to march down and score…….lol

    • StillersInThe6

      Off-season instructions: No burnt toast for breakfast. That is all.

    • Paddy

      Where would they be without him?

    • Ike Evans

      Dont guys usually want to shed weight as they get older? *realizes mitchell is the same age as me* smh….nvm

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      How many safeties do you see laying out 240 lb. fullbacks?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ascending? no. neutral? maybe. descending? likely. if dangerfield can step up his game he could supplant mitchell. BUT and that is a jlo sized BUT dangerfield has to show more and mitchell if switched to ss would improve quite a bit over what he is at fs.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Not if my tin foil hat theory of him being the SS playing near the LOS and Davis being the Deep FS more often this year is true.

    • Michael Conrad

      Cause he stinks. He is the best we have but he is no Ryan Clark.

    • Alex Kozora

      Mitchell says he’s 206. Listed 221.

    • Zarbor

      That’s because they have seen Mitchell on TV getting toast or taking bad angles early in his time with the Steelers. He has gotten better and the help around has gotten better but folks still have those images. Others were expecting him to be great coming from the Panthers great defense and well he’s pretty good but not great.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Yeah. That’s the big issue for me as well. In my opinion, Mitchell should not be playing FS. He just doesn’t have the coverage skills or ball skills.

      He’s a good hitter though. So (like you said) I think he would be much more effective closer to the LOS. Not only for tackling the run but also for coverage (shorter routes) (more physical coverage) (tackling the catch quickly on short throws).

      Davis on the other hand is a little more tricky. I don’t know that he’s a pure FS or SS. I like him better at FS than SS, but he’s more of a hybrid/dual safety, in my opinion.

      But if I was coach I would definitely have Davis playing more FS and Mitchell playing more SS.

      ( So of course Tomlin will do the opposite. )

    • Michael James

      He certainly doesn’t stink. He is no annual Pro Bowler, but he’s an above average safety in the league. Steelers fans are just really spoiled when it comes to safeties (Troy, Clark etc.). This guy had to play alongside vastly different comrades in the secondary for three years in a row and he’s still been solid.

    • Michael James

      Really don’t know why so many Steelers fans seem to think he’s a bad player. That’s just bs. He may not be an annual Pro Bowler, but he’s been a very solid and above-average safety the last few years. Sometimes I think fans expect him to be the next Troy or something. Well, spoiler alert, there is no next Troy.
      He’s had to play alongside different partners every year since he’s a Steeler and he’s still played servicable. Does he make mistakes? Yes, of course he does. But every player makes mistakes and if you actually care to check out other starting safeties in the league, Mitchell really isn’t worse than most of them. He’s in fact pretty good.

    • John Noh

      I think he played SS with the Panthers and had a good year with them including several picks. I was somewhat surprised that he got moved to FS with the Steelers.