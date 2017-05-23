Hot Topics

    Hopeful Of An Appearance From Martavis Bryant At Start Of OTAs

    By Matthew Marczi May 23, 2017 at 06:20 am


    In case you haven’t gathered by now, today is the first of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 10 OTA sessions leading into minicamp before the team goes on a break before they hit Latrobe for training camp. Chances are, Pittsburgh is going to be pretty close to all hands on deck, and, reportedly, that is going to include wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

    The third-year player, who was suspended for the entirety of the 2016 season, has not publicly participated in any of the Steelers’ offseason workouts thus far since he was reinstated around a month ago just before the start of the 2016 NFL Draft.

    He was, of course, reinstated conditionally, and part of the requirements for him to return to practice with his teammates was to obtain local counseling services in what has been referred to as part of a relapse prevention program.

    During his live Asked & Answered segment yesterday for the Steelers’ website, Bob Labriola fielded a question about the talented wide receiver, in which he began answering by explaining that he “isn’t MIA” and that he has been in the building. He noted previously that he personally saw Bryant and that he looked to be very much in shape.

    But Labriola did say that “he is in the process of complying with the NFL’s conditions for return to the field”, adding that “those are on schedule to be resolved for him to participate in OTAs, which begin on May 23”.


    That is, of course, today, and he said this yesterday, so presumably that means that he may well be participating today, although he did not specifically say that Bryant would be participating at the start of OTAs. That was his reported goal soon after he was reinstated. Hopefully that proves to be the case.

    I don’t know how to evaluate the worth of him getting in practice sessions now from the perspective of somebody who might be worrying about his rust. I cannot gauge at the moment just how much work he may need in order to get back into rhythm with the offense, so I cannot say how critical it is that he returns sooner rather than later.

    But I think the more important aspect is already out of the way, and that will have been to speak to his teammates and offer his requisite apologies and vows to be better and to stay clean and to fight with his teammates for a championship.

    The rest, I believe, will eventually fall in line, but I think that sort of ice breaker is one that is better had sooner rather than later, and I would imagine that, given that he has already been in and around the facilities, such conversations have already been held, and that he can get back to football. Hopefully, starting today.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • VaDave

      I still shudder at him having to face the press, and the “requisite” inane questions. They should just leave him alone. They won’t, but they should. Personally, I’m not going to bother to read any Bryant articles for first week of him being back. My day of fun is not reading copy from the press corps tearing off a piece of flesh for a storyline. Do we really need to know if he and Ben made up? Really?

    • dany

      As much as we needed to know if Ben and Haley talked. Much less actually

    • george

      “But I think the more important aspect is already out of the way, and that will have been to speak to his teammates and offer his requisite apologies and vows to be better and to stay clean and to fight with his teammates for a championship.” Matthew, you know the MOST IMPORTANT aspect is to assugae the fears of Steeler Nation! 🙂

    • george

      Q: Martavis, how does it feel to be back with the team? A: Great. Q: Did you speak with your teamates yet? A: Yes I said hey ya’ll whats up? A: How did they respond? Q: They said great to have you back. Well, that takes care of the first interview……

    • VaDave

      LOL!! Hilarious George. And how true!! After all, we’re the ones ponying up the bucks for this enterprise…