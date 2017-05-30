Hot Topics

    James Conner Returns To Practice Following Hamstring Injury

    By Alex Kozora May 30, 2017 at 12:51 pm


    With Le’Veon Bell still MIA, James Conner is jumping on the chance to be the temporary lead back. Conner returned to practice today, per this video captured by the Beaver County Times’ Chris Bradford, showing him going through individual drills.

    He does seem to be wearing sweats instead of shorts like the rest of his teammates. Not sure if that means anything or not but worth noting.


    Conner missed the first week of OTAs with a hamstring injury. Our Matthew Marczi had just written today the value of the reps he was missing. In general, it’s unfortunate for any rookie but even moreso with Bell not at the facility, though even if he was, it’s unlikely he’d be able to practice following offseason groin surgery.

    It is unclear if Conner is going through team drills or where he is at on the depth chart. For now, he could be behind vets like Knile Davis. But given his draft status and true running back ability, whereas Davis was brought on primarily for special teams duty, Conner is the odds-on favorite to open the season as Bell’s #2. That will put him in line for a couple carries a game, spelling Bell the rare time he needs it, and possibly some goal-line and short yardage work, too.

    He’s also expected to have a heavy presence on special teams, using his pass rushing background to his advantage and make him more valuable on gameday.

    • jsteeler

      Great to see the young guy out there.

    • Douglas Andrews

      I went back and took an objective look at some of James Connor’s highlights. I never thought he was a bad pick just more of an unexpected pick in rd 3. After really diving into his video’s all I can say is if he’s back to form before his Cancer diagnosis which was i believe around 2014 he’s going to be an awesome addition to the RB depth. This guy has a powerful lower body and the one thing that really surprised me was his speed. I know he didn’t blaze his 40 time but on game film he has some deceptive speed. If he can get more of those valuable reps in while staying healthy look out!

    • Sim

      His burst is pretty impressive. Makes a lot of guys miss when he shifts gears. He won’t be outrunning defenses but he seems to surprise some interior guys quite often.

    • Steve Johnson

      If Tomlin is smart, he will utilize this guy more instead running the tires off of Bell.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Douglas –

      That is the big question. If we’re getting the “2014 James Conner” that’s a steal.

    • Steve Johnson

      Any reports how he looked today during OTA’s?

    • Michael Conrad

      So how long have you been watching Tomlin ball . He don’t do that.

    • Steve Johnson

      How long have you been watching Tomlin Coach? He has done that every since 2007 starting with FWP. He doesn’t utilize his players, why do you think Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt complained about it after the 2015 season? The were Tired, felt as though they didn’t get enough breaks during the games.

    • John Pennington

      Cant be number 2 and not be working nothing given have to earn it like everyone else period.

    • Boots

      The sweats could just be to stay warmer coming back from the hammy as a proactive/preventative thing. It is unfortunate he’s missed the reps, that’s never good.

      If you look at Bell’s injury history and the desire to have him healthy for a playoff run, maybe it’s time to think about getting the other guys, not wanting to count anyone out at this time, involved more early. See what works and what doesn’t, because if something does happen none of the b/u are going to be Bell, obviously, and it would be nice to some comfort level established.

    • Ken Krampert

      James Conners “pass rushing background ” consisted of 2 snaps on defense against Bowling Green his sophomore year and 1 snap vs Virginia last year.