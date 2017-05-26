Hot Topics

    James Harrison Still Among The Best Pass-Rushers In The Game

    By Matthew Marczi May 26, 2017 at 11:00 am


    About a decade and a half or so into his career, and after about a decade of starting, I think it probably goes without saying that Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison is a rare specimen indeed. Alex Kozora recently pointed out just how consistently he has been graded by Pro Football Focus over the years, but I wanted to point something else out in their data: he’s still a very efficient pass-rusher. In fact, one of the best.

    The site posted a graphic recently that was aimed toward celebrating the rookie season of 2016 top-five pass-rusher Joey Bosa, as he finished third in the league in their grading among 3-4 outside linebackers with a 13.8 pass-rush productivity grade. Only Khalil Mack and Von Miller, a pair of former top-five picks, posted a more efficient score.


    Ryan Kerrigan was fourth. But behind him was Harrison, who posted the fifth-best efficiency grade as an outside linebacker in the league, at the age of 38, in 2016. I think that is an important statistic—albeit unofficial—to keep in mind when we talk, for example, about his five sacks during the regular season.

    He may have ‘only’ recorded five sacks during the regular season, but he also only started for less than half of the season, not even playing in the finale, and tallied only about 56 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

    Football Outsiders’ snap counts only go back to the 2012 season, but even in that year, Harrison played over 82 percent of the Steelers’ snaps, and he missed three games that season—although he only posted six sacks during an injury-plagued campaign.

    For somebody who played a little over half of the team’s snaps, five sacks is a more than fair level of productivity, but that doesn’t even take into account the numerous pressures that he accounts for, and he comfortably led the team in that area using any metric you care to seek out.

    A lot of people have said something to the effect that if Harrison is the Steelers’ best outside linebacker, then they are in trouble, but the reality is that, as it pertains to the 2017 season, that is still a compliment, because he is still performing not just well, but on a high level—as in among the best at his position.

    And he is still among the best run defenders at his position as well. He still managed to record 53 tackles last year in spite of the fact that he played fewer than 600 snaps. That is the most he has registered in a season since he put up 70 in 2012 on over 800 snaps.

    After a hiatus, he also returned to his turnover-producing ways. He has intercepted two passes and forced five fumbles, including the playoffs, over the course of the past two seasons—oh, and he added another five and a half sacks in five games in the postseason the past two years as well.

    • Applebite

      Harrison’s numbers would actually be a lot better if there wasn’t such a bias against him, because, you know, his height supposedly gives him an unfair advantage against players taller than him.

      Now figure this, Harrison is considered to be undersized for the position. If he were in the draft right now, he’d still go undrafted. Because he’s not tall enough to be the prototypical OLB. But some how, some way, Harrison’s height gives him an unfair advantage when going up against taller OTs, so it’s okay for the OTs to grab him around his neck and shoulders, effectively holding him, to make things fair.

      Whose scientific equation is being used here? How can you be considered undraftable because you’re not tall enough, but have an unfair advantage against taller OTs, because you’re short? I’ve yet to solve this riddle, but it would be nice if somebody in the league could explain how this works, if there isn’t a bias against Harrison as a player.

      Because consider a player that’s similar in size as Harrison, and how the league has officiated against him over the years: Dwight Freeney. We’ve never heard of Freeney having had an unfair advantage against OTs, because of his height. He’s a full inch taller than Harrison and has 40+ more sacks than James. There’s never been a bias against Freeney at any point in his career, compared to Harrison. And yet, James is THE threat. Have to let OTs hold him around the shoulders from time to time.

      I’m sorry, League and officials, I’m just not buying that excuse.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’ve been guilty of saying that. I shouldn’t have. It was meant to be a dramatic statement more than a knock on Harrison. He’s been a superb OLB when he’s on the field and is absolutely still our best pass rusher. Which means we’re in trouble, lol. 😉

    • JNick

      Maintaining his efficiency is key for this year. It’s probably false to think he can produce twice the results with twice the snaps. It’s finding that middle ground of productivity for him and allowing Watt to learn and full in the rest of those snaps moving forward.

    • Bob Francis

      I look forward to post-retirement conversations about Harrison’s worthiness for the HOF. At first glance, there’s no way – not enough sacks. But maybe metrics will help him, plus maybe he’s graded on a curve for performing at such a high level at such an older age. And he’s been so consistent. Plus he lost a few early years and those Bengals years.