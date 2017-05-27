Hot Topics

    Jesse James: ‘I Am Way Further Ahead’ From This Time Last Year

    By Matthew Marczi May 27, 2017 at 06:20 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ initial succession plan at tight end for Heath Miller did not exactly go as planned after they ended up releasing Ladarius Green just one year into a four-year contract with a failed physical designation. But they seem to be comfortable gravitating toward plan B at this point, and not without reason.

    That alternative plan would be, of course, Jesse James, whom the Steelers drafted in the fifth round out of Penn State in 2015 as an underclassman, spending his rookie season with the team as a 21-year-old. He didn’t gain much playing experience until late that year, but he played nearly a full season in 2016.

    And he knows that he is better for it. “It’s great”, he said about heading into his third year. “I have a year under my belt playing full time. From this time last year, I am way further ahead. I feel really good about where I am”.

    The first few weeks of the season, in fact, James hardly even came off the field, although that was not necessarily to his, or the team’s, advantage at the time. He was overexposed early on, and there are more than a few times in which he was gotten the better of as a result. But that, too, was a learning opportunity.

    “Last year”, he said, “was 22 years old and made a lot of mistakes that I learned from. I knew going into the offseason they wanted me to improve to help the team. I think I did a good job with that. I need to keep improving through this camp and when we get to Latrobe”.


    The young tight end is certainly becoming versed in saying all the right things, and it is not altogether unfounded to believe him. After all, he did improve over the course of the 2016 season. While he was not flawless in the postseason, his receiving numbers were very respectable, and he did well as a blocker, too.

    Still, he knows that the job is not done—not that one would expect him to say that he believes that he has peaked at this point in his career. Never the less, it is refreshing to hear him acknowledge the need to continue to improve over the course of this offseason as his role figures to expand even further.

    We will definitely learn quite a bit about James this season and about what sort of player he may be capable of being at his peak. The observations on that front may go a long way toward getting up the future of the position, and whether or not the Steelers believe that James can be the number one guy, and not simply a bridge.

    • Quan Hurst

      Should pick green back up right before the start of the season and use him situationally

    • CP72

      I like James. He’s an average athlete, but do we really need a seam busting tight end? Why not just run one of the wide receivers down the seam?

      What’s the difference of running 6’4″ 230 Bryant down the seam versus 6’5″ 239 Ladaruis Green down the seam? I will tell you the difference…Martavis is faster and practically the same size. Imagine AB and Sammie on the outside running Bryant up the seam. What’s the safety gonna do with that?

    • NinjaMountie

      Ignore Coates because he knows he’ll drop it. Sorry…had to put that in there. LOL
      I get your point.

    • CP72

      Yeah I’m going with the 1 out 4 route with Sammie….the 1 he does catch probably is a touchdown.

      I know teams could play a lot of dime to stop it, but we also have this guy named Bell we can hand the ball to.

    • NCSteel

      I’m holding out hope that Xavier Grimble makes huge strides this year ( figuratively as well as literally LOL ).
      James is great to have but I don’t feel like I’m looking at a number 1 TE when I see him. Maybe 20 years ago. Not today.

    • Nolrog

      No.

    • Nolrog

      Having a solid pass catching TE adds another dimension to the offense and adds to the unpredictable nature. So yes, having a good TE will be important.

    • CP72

      I’m saying James can be that. You don’t need Antonio Gates in this offense. With AB, Bryant, Bell, Eli, Juju…not a lot balls left to catch.

    • AndyR34

      X is going to need to have about 30 ft. strides to catch James. Outlaw might not be a number 1 to you, but he has more potential for that than X does and I think he can get there.

    • Jaybird

      I have high hopes for Grimble also. But until he shows some consistency and reliability , I’m not going to get too excited. I actually thought he would have shown a little more last year when Green was out. Fingers crossed – hopefully he makes some big strides this year.

    • John Bennett

      James,X and Johnson will br just fine. Let them continue to develop in the role that Haley will assign them and by the end of the season they could all be wearing new rings.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      He better be.

    • DirtDawg1964

      To build on that, Big Ben has thrown over 400 completions once. If he does that again, and AB gets 100, that’s 300 receptions for Bell, Bryant, JuJu, James, Coates, Rogers et al. Only so many passes that can be caught.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I am still trying to figure out why people are so high on X-Man. I keep hearing the word potential thrown around with him. Everyone has potential in the NFL. They wouldn’t be there without it. Then there is this false narrative that he is a Ladarius Green type athlete and that couldn’t be further from the truth. Grimble is a guy worth a roster spot, but I don’t see this hidden gem that is about to explode onto the scene that others do.

    • Dshoff

      Right before the Ravens game I said, “this is Grimble’s time to shine”. He then caught that great TD pass but got his ribs broken. Dang, he was just getting started! Let’s see if he can pick up where he left off.

    • Terrible Towlie

      partly probably the way he looks (Grimble) he looks chisiled out of rock, while James is a bean stalk

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yet James is a much better player at this point lol