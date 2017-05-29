Hot Topics

    John Harbaugh Campaigned For Rule Change Marvin Lewis Hates; Goodell Gets His Shot In

    By Matthew Marczi May 29, 2017 at 05:40 am


    You probably read relatively recently that Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis was none too happy with the NFL’s decision to relax their rules legislating on-field celebrations beginning with this upcoming season. In an obvious sign of the end times, players will now be allowed to go to the ground, use the football as a prop, or even celebrate with teammates.

    Lewis opined that such individualistic celebrations set a bad example for young players and degrade the notion of the ultimate team sport that football is supposed to be, all while failing to see the irony in the fact that his team just drafted a player who broke a woman’s face and stood behind another player after another recent arrest, and of course for the minor detail that the new rules would now allow non-individualistic celebrations, which were previously banned.

    Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh? He probably laughed if he ever got wind of what Lewis had to say. In fact, Harbaugh was among those who were actively pushing for the rules to be lightened. He spoke about it last week.

    Let’s have some fun. Let’s enjoy it“, Harbaugh said. “I really like it when our guys celebrate. I like it when our guys score touchdowns. I want to score a lot of touchdowns. I want to see a lot of celebrations. I want our guys to have fun, and I want our fans to have fun”.

    Now, a writer with more snark might be inclined to point out that Harbaugh’s desire to see his players celebrate more is because his teams haven’t been scoring a whole lot of points in the past couple of seasons, and have missed the playoffs in three of the past four seasons. So perhaps what he is really looking for is simply more touchdowns. Of course, I’m not that kind of snarky writer, so I won’t point that out at all.


    It wasn’t just a division rival who pushed back against Lewis’ old-timey criticism of the young whippersnappers hooting and hollering, either. Commissioner Roger Goodell also quipped after being asked about the criticisms that he’s “heard it From Marvin before”.

    Lewis is a member of the NFL Competition Committee, which voted on the rule. Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome and Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin are as well. The Steelers have had their share of celebration penalties in recent years.

    “We’ve had these discussions over the last couple years”, Goodell continued. “I think the players will prove him wrong on that. I think the players will do this in a way that will be responsible, show good sportsmanship, and do it in a way I think is entertaining but also respectful”.

    Nobody is happier about the rule change than the officials, however, who can now finally stop keeping track of the number of hip thrusts a player incorporates into an act of celebration. Though I’m sure Antonio Brown doesn’t mind it either. It would have saved him a headache or two last year.

    • Jacob

      Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think the rule change allows for twerking hip thrusts (thankfully).

    • John Bennett

      In the words of someone other than me….”act like you’ve been there before”…and when you are down 28-7 rather than 28-0 it might not have such a good look…especially if it’s in the last 2 minutes.

    • Michael James

      I just can’t take Marvin Lewis seriously. One of the biggest hypocrits and faces of then No-Fun-League out there. He’s the leader of a team full of criminals, undisciplined players and chokers and then he comes out and whines about celebrations “setting a bad example”? Really?

    • Jeff McNeill

      Not to mention Lewis coached Ocho Cinco.

    • Nolrog

      So Lewis is against letting players celebrate a TD (something they do now anyway) but he’s perfectly fine with his thugs intentionally trying to injure other players. Something that he’s doubled down on in the draft.

    • Delboka

      Thank god Ray Lewis is gone. I could only imagine the amount of extra praying, dancing, and motivational speeches that he would do with the rule change.

      I really want to follow the ways of someone involved in a murder…yeeeeah.

      Did anyone watch “A Football Life,” with Lewis. I understand he played for a different team and all, but something is very strange with that guy. I dont buy into his whole character.

    • Conserv_58

      Marvin’s claiming to being adamantly against touch down celebrations because they hurt the integrity of the game falls on deaf ears. Educated fans see his hollow rhetoric as being hysterically hypocritical. This coming from a coach that drafted Chad Johnson, TJ Hushmanwhatever, Vontez Burfict and signed known NFL malcontent and problem child, Adam Jones is point and laugh worthy.

    • KenFromNewJersey

      LOL. I’m happy your post didn’t get much attention. Other than the little I’m giving it now. I’ll just leave it at that

    • Jaybird

      “Act like you’ve been there before” and ” speak softly and carry a big stick” are two of my favorite mottos.

    • Terrible Towlie

      and he never missed a game….he was only obstructing a murder trial….he was the only one convicted of anything…..at least he wasnt smoking a weed, that would be horrible and carries a bigger penalty than killing somebody, ask that WR who ran over an old man early in the morning probably still drunk…but booze is the biggest sponsor

    • joe triplehorns

      Bengals are descending! Management and coaches are to blame,but coach Lewis remains,puzzling at the least! I will bank on the Browns having a better record than Bengals in 2018.

    • Terrible Towlie

      cincitucky home of the Ickey Shuffle, no less

    • HiVul

      What was the problem with TJ Houshmandzadeh?

    • Sdale

      I hope not. That was just strange. In what world does anyone think a football fan wants to see a man “twerking” or whatever awkward spasm he was doing at that point.

    • pkeats86

      I believe Hoosyermama was the one to “iron” the terrible towel, no? I mean, it was Chad that promised the celebration but, he never really could deliver against Ike. So TJ did the celebration for him.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Listen people: if you were incapable of winning a playoff game, you wouldn’t want anybody celebrating either. Whenever he sees guys excessively celebrating, Marvin is probably just having flashbacks of the Steelers(and whoever else for that matter) dancing off the field every time they’ve beaten him in the playoffs. Have a little sympathy for the guy. Its probably hard to support a rule when you know it’s going to apply to your opponents more than you. Haha