Hot Topics

    Keion Adams Says He And T.J. Watt Are ‘Working Together Quite A Bit Right Now’

    By Matthew Marczi May 15, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    There may be a disparity in their pedigree, but that is not what they see when they work with one another in transitioning from the college level to the NFL. First-round draft pick T.J. Watt, the first selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seventh-round pick Keion Adams, the last, are joining a lengthy list of outside linebackers vying for a roster spot this year, and right now they are both in the same boat.

    Outside linebackers are outside linebackers, no matter how they got here, and that is how Watt and Adams are approaching the journey, together, as partners. “Me and T.J. really don’t think about [draft position] too much”, Adams told Chris Adamski during the Steelers’ rookie minicamp recently for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

    “We know at the end of the day we are both rookies, so we both come in here and help each other no matter what”. He added, “it don’t matter what you do in the past, it matters what you do when you get here right now, and we’re both working toward that goal”.

    This is a similar dynamic that the team had just a couple of years ago when they used their first-round selection on Bud Dupree and one of two sixth-round picks on Anthony Chickillo, who both came in during the 2015 season to play outside linebacker.

    While Chickillo did spend the first three games of his rookie season on the practice squad, they both ultimately made the team and have had some success over the course of the past two years. Chickillo even got an opportunity to start some games last season while Dupree was injured.


    You can imagine that Dupree and Chickillo also worked together that year to help each other transition into the NFL, which was a tougher road to hoe for the latter, who was also tasked with dropping a lot of weight, as he played on the defensive line in college.

    So now it’s the pairing of Watt and Adams, the former of whom is relatively new to the outside linebacker position, despite being physically highly gifted. “Me and him go back and forth on a lot of the playbook stuff”, Adams told Adamski, “just because we are both new”. Mainly “terminology and things like that” are the focus, “working on the same footwork and stuff. We’re working together quite a bit right now”.

    It’s always beneficial when you enter new territory in your life if you have somebody alongside you who is going through the same process with you. Not only are they approaching the same tasks from the same fresh perspective, they are also obviously able to relate to what you are going through.

    While Watt’s position on the eventual 53-man roster is virtually guaranteed, however, Adams’ is not, a fact of which he is aware, but he also has confidence in himself. “I know what I can really be”, he told Adamski. “I’m just ready to work and ready to learn”.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • pittsburghjoe

      Sounds like this guy wants to put in the work. If he does not make the active roster and flashes some, I hope we can stash him on the PS.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Me and Bill Gates don’t think about money much, either.

    • Michael James

      Really hope that Adams has a fantastic camp and makes the roster. He has a lot of upside and somehow he just looks like a prototypical Steelers’ 3-4 OLB.

    • Charles Mullins

      If you were working with Bill Gates on bettering each other I would like you as well.

    • T3xassteelers

      Me thinks Adams is going to be a gem…

    • Luis Grove

      Great news

    • Jeff Papiernik

      As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.

    • Keith Evans

      …looks like converting Watt back to TE….;-)

    • falconsaftey43

      I think Adams is going to flash a lot this preseason, putting some serious pressure on opposing QBs. He was whipping those OTs in the MAC.

    • flump33

      Bill gates and I have a combined worth of 30 billion , 367 dollars.