    Kozora 2017 Steelers 53 Man Roster Prediction – Post Draft Edition

    By Alex Kozora May 15, 2017 at 08:30 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now completed it’s time for my to throw out my initial 53-man roster prediction for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your own 53-man roster prediction.

    My next stab at the Steelers 53-man roster will likely be posted right before the team reports to training camp and after that one will come after each and every preseason game.

    Offense (25)

    Quarterbacks (3) Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Joshua Dobbs


    Analysis: Zero debate here. Not with the names nor the depth chart.

    Running Backs (3)Le’Veon BellJames Conner, Knile Davis

    Analysis: I am confident Conner can become the #2 behind Bell. Third spot could be more open, especially if someone else shows up on kick returns. But those odds aren’t great at the moment so Davis gets the nod.

    Fullbacks (1)Roosevelt Nix

    Analysis: The boring predictions continue. Nix is a lock.

    Wide Receivers (7)Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Sammie CoatesEli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Demarcus Ayers

    Analysis: Ok guys, here’s my one bit of craziness of the roster prediction. Wide receiver is the deepest position on the roster so it makes sense to keep more of them than any other position. Keeping seven is actually less crazy than my other thought; taking Rogers off the roster completely, replaced by Ayers.

    Here’s why Ayers could latch on. He’s a hard worker and seemingly accountable, something Eli Rogers struggled with during his rookie season. And Tomlin has talked him up on I think two occasions as a guy he is excited to work in Year Two. Ayers is a better punt returner than Rogers, too, and that’s how he could get his hat (and Rogers inactive on gameday).

    Seven receivers is awfully heavy but not completely uncommon in the NFL. The Browns and Bills kept seven in recent years and Bengals.com thinks they will keep seven for 2017. There’s a precedent.

    Tight Ends (3)Ladarius Green, Jesse James, David Johnson

    Analysis: Xavier Grimble has flashed but Johnson is the tried and true blocker. That’s what the team values the most from their #3 tight end, especially assuming Green enters camp healthy. Considering his workouts in the spring, the odd look good.

    Offensive Linemen (8)Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert, Alejandro Villanueva, B.J. Finney, Chris Hubbard, Jerald Hawkins

    Analysis: Maybe Brian Mihalik sneaks onto the roster but there isn’t a ton of wiggle room here. The rest of the group are locks are close to it. Only Hubbard could fall off but his versatility is tough to match.

    Defense (25)

    Defensive Linemen (6)Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, Daniel McCullers, L.T. Walton

    Analysis: I’d love to see someone push McCullers but can’t find a name to do so. Maybe something happens at final cutdowns or someone surprises in camp. Johnny Maxey could give Walton a nudge but I think his spot is ultimately safe.

    Inside Linebackers (4)Ryan Shazier, Vince Williams, Steven Johnson, Tyler Matakevich

    Analysis: I keep forgetting about L.J. Fort and maybe he or a UDFA – Keith Kelsey could be that favorite – plays his way onto the roster. Matakevich’s spot is safe; Johnson’s is debatable. Team could still wind up keeping five.

    Outside Linebackers (5)Bud Dupree, James Harrison, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Keion Adams

    Analysis: Arthur Moats and Adams battle it out for the final spot. Adams is the better athlete and is going to offer more on special teams. Cheaper and more long-term value. But it’s still a coin flip.

    Cornerbacks (6) –  Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, Coty Sensabaugh, Cameron Sutton, William Gay, Brian Allen

    Analysis: Senquez Golson has to prove he is worthy of a roster spot. Scholarship days are long over. Allen will perform well on special teams.

    Safeties (4)Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield

    Analysis: Another position the team could look to add at final cutdowns. These four names are all safe.

    Specialists (3)

    Kicker (1)Chris Boswell

    Analysis: Boswell can sleep well at night. Spot is safe.

    Punter (1)Jordan Berry

    Analysis: See: Boswell, Chris

    Long Snapper (1) – Greg Warren

    Analysis: I’ve bet against Warren before. And been wrong every time.

    Practice Squad (10)

    RB – Rushel Shell
    TE – Phazahn Odom, Xavier Grimble
    OL – Ethan Cooper, Brian Mihalik
    DE – Johnny Maxey
    OLB – Farrington Huguenin
    ILB – Akil Blount
    CB – Brandon Dixon
    S – Jacob Hagen

    Analysis: Not crazy about Shell but the Steelers like keeping a big back on the practice squad. He and Cooper are the two UDFAs to make it in a down class. Maxey provides even better DL depth while I think Huguenin and Blount could have solid training camps.

    Steelers 2017 53-Man Roster Prediction
    OFFENSE
    Roethlisberger, BenQB
    Jones, LandryQB
    Dobbs, JoshuaQB
    Bell, Le’VeonRB
    Davis, KnileRB
    Conner, JamesRB
    Nix, RooseveltFB
    Brown, AntonioWR
    Bryant, MartavisWR
    Coates, SammieWR
    Rogers, EliWR
    Smith-Schuster, JuJuWR
    Heyward-Bey, DarriusWR
    Ayers, DemarcusWR
    Green, LadariusTE
    James, JesseTE
    Johnson, DavidTE
    Pouncey, MaurkiceC
    Foster, RamonG
    DeCastro, DavidG
    Finney, B.J.C/G
    Hubbard, ChrisT/G
    Gilbert, MarcusT
    Villanueva, AlejandroT
    Hawkins, JeraldT
    DEFENSE
    Heyward, CameronDE
    Tuitt, StephonDE
    Alualu, TysonDE
    Hargrave, JavonDT
    McCullers, DanielDT
    Walton, L.T.DE
    Harrison, JamesOLB
    Dupree, BudOLB
    Watt, T.J.OLB
    Chickillo, AnthonyOLB
    Adams, KeionOLB
    Shazier, RyanILB
    Williams, VinceILB
    Johnson, StevenILB
    Matakevich, TylerILB
    Burns, ArtieCB
    Cockrell, RossCB
    Sutton, CameronCB
    Sensabaugh, CotyCB
    Gay, WilliamCB
    Allen, BrianCB
    Mitchell, MikeS
    Davis, SeanS
    Golden, RobertS
    Dangerfield, JordanS
    SPECIALISTS
    Boswell, ChrisK
    Berry, JordanP
    Warren, GregLS

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • falconsaftey43

      Alex, nice job. Not a lot to debate. Keeping 7 WRs seems like a lot until you look at the other positions and there aren’t many guys you’re complaining about not making the team. I think more than anything DHB is probably a better ST player than whoever else you’d keep (Grimble, another DB, another LB).

      P.S. it makes me very sad that you even thought about leaving Rogers off the roster.

    • DB84

      Biggest surprise for me is that Warren makes it. I really hope Holba earns the spot and you are wrong….

    • Kevin Artis

      I think the OLB Adams goes to the practice squad and Moats makes the roster. Unless Watt can hold it down and spell Harrison enough to preserve him for the long season, Moats is definitely the safe bet. Plus I’m not sold on Chick just yet.

    • Michael James

      Agree on almost everyone, but I think Holba is a lock at this point. He just has to look adequate in camp, what he should be able to do. If they cut him, it really becomes the dumbest 6th round pick ever. Another team would quickly snatch him and they would basically get the best long snapper of the draft for free, while the Steelers threw a 6th rounder out of the window. In addition, the Steelers would likely have to look for another LS next offseason again, since Warren is more or less done. I mean, why even spend a draftpick on a LS, if you think Warren can get it done for another year or two?
      If he looks ok in camp, just go with the young 6th round draftpick…

    • Bryant Eng

      We’re going to be able to 1. either hide some players on IR, or 2. let injury decided final roster spots. I like TM, but not sure when the Temple LB’s roster spot is assumed to be safe.

    • Jason Vancil

      Unless Golson forgot how to play football, he makes the team. Yeah, yeah I know he hasn’t played in 2 years but he was one of the best CB’s in that draft class.

    • Zarbor

      Forgot how to play? Try damaged goods. That’s the concern. Is he even the same player and we have no idea if he can play in the NFL no matter how good his tape may have been in college.

    • Steeler Fan J

      nice writeup. I don’t think we keep 7 wr. I think we have seen the end of the road for DHB. Yes, he is a great special team player, but i don’t think that saves him this year. Coates, Ayers, and Rogers are all people we need to take a chance on, and DHB just doesn’t have a spot anymore. If injuuries don’t force our hand i think maybe we keep 7 cb’s. which means gholson stays healthy and makes the team. (a big if, i know)

    • Steeler Fan J

      i also think warren is replaced by holba. You may have failed at predicting his demise before, but father time gives you better odds every year. This year, with a solid replacement (hopefully) that we at least invested something in by drafting him, we say goodbye to warren.

    • steelburg

      I really can’t see why you would keep Ayers on the 53 man roster. He would be safe on the PS IMO. You mention his greatest asset as being a better punt returner then Rogers but he hasn’t proved that in the pros yet. But I agree with you about Moats it’s getting harder and harder to see why he stays on the roster especially since he hasn’t proven to be a top notch special teams player and he would be the 4th or 5th OLB making way to much money. I have to agree with the majority and say that Holba makes the roster to much invested into him for him not to. I still think that Grimble makes it due to the instability of Green at TE. That’s a pretty fair statement on Golson having to prove he belongs on the roster but I think he will.

    • Zarbor

      Alex, what do you think happens to Cobi Hamilton and Justin Hunter? Also Robert Golden looked like he took a step back last year. How do you feel about that area on the defense?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I think Holba would have to truly stink it up in camp for him not to at LEAST make the practice squad. I wonder if one of the attractions to him as an actual physical athlete is his ability to help with trick/gadget plays. His snap is pretty quick, so a direct snap from him might give his target a bit of a jump. Not to mention, I’ll bet Holba is a more physical blocker than Warren.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Alex…your timing is spot on. I just completed my post draft 53 and we’re pretty close.

      Identical on QB, OL, DL, ILB, OLB, RB/FB, S…I guess those were more clear cut.

      Where we had some variances.

      TE…I have 4, Green, James, Johnson, Grimble…I think Grimble showed just enough that if he has a strong camp/preseason he will get a spot. Given that he can be put on the PS…maybe you’re right…but exposing Grimble with Green’s health concerns seems risky.

      WR…I have 6…AB, Bryant, Juju, Rogers, Hunter, DHB. Essentially you have Coates in Hunter’s spot (which I can see happening) and added Ayers. Coates, Bryant, Hunter all have the same skill set. Of course Bryant has proven more so that leaves Coates and Hunter and Coates ST work might be the difference, but if Hunter shows well in camp, they might keep the more expensive player.

      LS…for some reason I think Warren might not make it this year, but I wouldn’t bet against him either.

    • steelburg

      We also have no idea if those 8 guys drafted can play in the NFL. It’s this simple IMO if Golson is healthy he is a lock. If he gets injured again before the season starts he will be cut.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Moats got somewhat demoted LY, in favor of Chickillo. As much as Tomlin likes vets, if Adams shows strong in camp/preseason I think he will win the job, especially if he shows enough flexibility to move inside if needed. IMO Dupree will not be in a rotation this year, but Chick will spell him as needed.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      The inside linebackers looks a little thin. We need more competition.

    • ATL96STEELER

      While I see Juju sliding into the slot role…in 4 wide sets, Rogers will be the 4th guy imo…I think he’s a lock.

    • Zarbor

      The difference between him and those 8 guys drafted is that they haven’t been injured like him for the past two years. No one is asking if those drafted guys are damaged goods but many are asking if Golson’s the same player and doesn’t mean he’s injured anymore.

    • RickM

      I agree that Golson may make the team, but he was projected as a 3rd or 4th round draft choice before the team took him at the end of the 2nd round. He definitely was not considered “one of the best CB’s in the draft class.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      I kinda like Ayers more than Rogers. Ayers seems like he has edge about him. Maybe it’s just me

    • falconsaftey43

      And realistically, what kind of stat line (assuming he starts in the slot from week 1) would everyone be happy with from JuJu as a rookie? 50 catches, 600 yards and a 3-4 TDs? Well that’s what Rogers just did in his first year, so I have no clue how you could justify cutting him.

    • steelburg

      There are 32 LS that make it to week 1 of the NFL regular season. If this guy was drafted he has to at least be better then 1 of those 32 guys, that means the PS is out of the question IMO he will be claimed rather quickly if cut due to how important that position is. Not to mention by drafting him we basically put other teams on notice that he has some talent so other teams will definitely be sniffing around him like Vultures do with road kill. They almost have to keep him IMO if he isn’t horrible.

    • steelburg

      How do you cut your 2nd leading receiver for a guy who only caught 6 balls for 53 yards last year? Ayers is a year away IMO from really pushing Rogers for a spot. I still don’t think he will ever beat Rogers out. Rogers had a great season for a guy who had never played in a regular season game last year.

    • Craig M

      I think Coates is the question mark, has to still prove he is a reliable receiver after his busted fingers/ groin/ confinence issue and if it was addressed in the off-season. My gut feeling is he works himself off the roster due to inconsistent drops.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      You missed cbs

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Golson over sensebaugh with holba and 50/50 on Hunter over Ayers makes the team

    • Dakoda Baxley

      So was Bell, but see how he turned out? Rankings mean nothing

    • Scott

      Warren is 35 which is why Holba was drafted. Because of Warren’s age I don’t see him beating out Holba which would mean wasting a draft pick. And if Golson doesn’t beat out Gay someone else will, someone on the current roster or maybe a CB off the waiver wire.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Golson was drafted in the 2nd rd so if he’s healthy I don’t think he’s going anywhere

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ayers over rogers. nope. not buying it.

    • Craig M

      I think OLB must be addressed at present, for the future. Harrison and Moats pretty much on borrowed time due to age and building for the future is best done now, one at a time, instead of the possibility of have both replaced simultaneously. Moats playing ability is a drop off and his contract is money saved so I think the team goes w/ youth and he is dropped.

    • Luis Grove

      I disagree, Rogers does get open, but offers so little yac, I think Ayres can do the same job with the added benefit of YAC, plus he can play outside where Rogers is strictly slot

    • steelburg

      I think they will split time in the slot with Rogers getting the nod for a larger percent of the snaps. Rogers was great last year in the slot in between the 20 yard lines. Where Rogers wasn’t as effective is when the team was in the red zone, that is where juju will earn time early IMO. He is bigger and would be a better blocker and he is also a bigger target who could win jump balls and box CB out in the red zone. But There is abousltly no way Rogers isn’t a lock to make the 53 IMO.

    • Paddy

      Holba is a lock, Ayers gone. I think the TE from Pitt beats out Phazon on PS. They like Moats so I don’t think he will be left out

    • Jason Vancil

      Not damaged goods. 2 different, unfortunate injuries. No injury history in College. And he is still just 23 years old.

    • falconsaftey43

      Rogers had more YAC per reception than AB last year, just saying. Also more explosive plays per reception than AB. Also, it was his 1st year, guys are allowed to improve from year to year. He gets open, he has really good hands, he produced very well in his first year, he was your second leading WR last year, how do you cut that guy?

    • Jason Vancil

      I should have denoted, considered “by me” as one of the best CB’s in that draft. Led the nation in INt’s. Prob one of the best zone CB’s around.

    • Jason Vancil

      And we don’t know whether Watt, Smith-Schuster, etc… can play either.

    • steelburg

      Ayers with his 4.72, 40 will get more YAC then Rogers who ran a 4.57, 40?

    • falconsaftey43

      But that’s where the idea of a guy being “on scholarship” comes into play. Teams are much more willing to give guys the benefit of the doubt in their first couple years. Golson’s time on scholarship has expired, he now must legit earn his spot. Absolutely could still due that, but they aren’t going to keep just because he was a 2nd round pick at this point. If healthy, I think there is a good chance he could bump Gay off the team.

    • RickM

      Rogers put up those stats in 13 games as well and had a game or two where he was limited by a turf toe injury. And, as you say it was his first season of play. I like Ayers’ potential as a pass receiver, although on punt returns he’s pretty ineffective. But I definitely don’t see him beating out Rogers for a game-day helmet.

    • Luis Grove

      Good Stuff Alex, I agree with you on the Wr group…hope you are wrong about Warren, thanks for the work

    • Jason Vancil

      Agreed. I seem to be a little more certain that he will earn it than others. I really liked the player coming out.

    • DJ

      No way Sammie Coates makes this team. Worst wr in the league

    • RickM

      Somehow with the perceived poor YAC he has one of the best slot YPC averages in the league at 12.4 yards per reception. The fascination with YAC as opposed to the more important YPC is strange.

    • RickM

      No sweat. Appreciate that you rank him that high. Hope you prove right.

    • Craig M

      Rogers has made us pretty much forget about the solid quality of Cotchery.

    • steelburg

      It’s the NFL who have the best doctors to work on these guys. Outside of a major knee injury. I really can’t see why this would make Golson not be the same kind of player he was in college. A Lisfranc foot injury isn’t a career killer so why wouldn’t he be the same player? The only question I would ask is if he still has the passion to play because injuries can discourage a person. Otherwise the injury itself after sitting out a whole year won’t be a problem.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      I think Holba has to have a terrible camp to not win the job. Otherwise he’s a waste of a pick and I don’t know if the FO wants to be fielding that question.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Yup, the nail on the head right there.

    • steelburg

      He was actually considered the best slot corner in the draft. He was projected as a 3rd round pick due to his size.

    • falconsaftey43

      Man, I loved Cotchery, underrated signing by Colbert.

    • NW86

      I agree. Everyone is saying they’ve bet against Warren and been wrong before. But everyone loses out eventually, and Warren was never competing against the best LS prospect coming out of college before. This is Holba’s job to lose and they both know it. The Steelers paid Warren the $80K signing bonus in March to 1) keep everyone in the dark about their aspirations of grabbing Holba, so no other team drafted him ahead of them, 2) Do offseason work with Holba and the team, and 3) just as a parting “thanks for your service” gift.

      Who knows, maybe another team has a long snapper go down or struggle in camp and they end up trading a 7th rounder for Warren.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I have 6 CBs.

      Burns, Cockrell, Gay are my top 3.

      Sutton, Sensabaugh, Allen

      I think Sutton is going to get some snaps on DEF this season when they decide they want to go man, and possibly take the slot job outright at some point during the season.

      I’m torn between Golson and Sensabaugh for the 6th spot. I know Allen is raw, but I just don’t believe a guy with the size, and speed, will survive the PS.

    • Andrew

      If MB and JuJu look great in camp, that makes Rodgers and Coates expendable. I’m all for trading either one of them for a late round pick.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think it got stuck in peoples heads because the first few games, there were at least a couple times where Rogers caught it with room to run and flat out tripped over his own feet and fell on his face haha.

    • falconsaftey43

      Ok, that’s a little heavy handed. He’s an NFL WR. He did some really promising things before he broke his hand. Let’s see if he can bounce back this preseason at least.

    • Dave

      Nice job Alex, and I agree with the possibility of 7 WR’s. This could be DHB’s last year and maybe Coates too so keeping 7 makes sense. Moates may make it though since he could move inside in a pinch. But I agree with everyone who believes that Holba will unseat Warren because of cost and upside. There’s no way they’ll let him go to another team after investing a 6th unless he blows this opportunity.

    • RickM

      I think there’s going to be an ILB that will be joining the roster down the road. I just can’t see them entering the season with Stephen Johnson (or Fort or Kelsey) as their 4th option at ILB. Not when they know Shazier’s injury history, and with William needing post-season shoulder surgery.

    • RickM

      Source?

    • ATL96STEELER

      I did too…I’m envisioning some of those Hinds type catches in between the hash marks for Juju

    • ATL96STEELER

      With AB, Bryant, Coates, Hunter…of course AB can play anywhere, but that’s 3 outside guys all over 6’…I don’t see a need for another outside guy. Slot specialty is okay.

      I’m not anti- Ayers, but I am anti 3 TEs in favor of 7 WRs.

    • WreckIess

      I didn’t see the best slot corner, but Mayock did say that he was one of the best zone corners he had ever seen.

    • Sam Clonch

      6/7 draft picks making the 53, and everyone’s most hated pick not making the team? Bold stuff Alex. Hoping that Hunter can push DHB out the door myself. More upside if he can pop on STs.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, I’ve got nothing against Ayers, I loved the pick, he was the late round WR I was targeting. But liking him has nothing to do with weather or not Rogers should be on this team. If Ayers makes it, it will be at the expense of Coates/Hunter/DHB.

    • D.j. Hoy

      I’m not sure it would happen, but I’d be more comfortable with cutting Coates and giving the spot on the roster to someone else (LJ Fort, Moats). As much as I want to like Coates, his terrible hands make it hard to.

    • RickM

      Yep, that one is on record and it’s a flattering statement for any analyst to make -especially one of Mayock’s stature.

    • Matt Correll

      Alex, I like your thinking on WR. You did point out this spring that when the Steelers sign veteran FA they almost always make the team. You have Sensabaugh, Davis, and Alualu making it. Do you think there is a chance that Justin Hunter makes the team? His signing really seemed to be an insurance move in case Bryant wasn’t reinstated, but I guess they could like him. Did he play special teams for Tennessee and/or Buffalo? He is 25, and DHB is now 30… Seem like similar skill sets. What do you think?

    • billrubr

      Interesting how Pouncy and Shazier got injured back to back years and no one was clamoring for a “show me” vote of confidence.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      Probably as good of a guess as anyone else. I think the questions that remain are mostly about quantity.

      How many WRs and which ones?
      How many TE?
      How many Olineman?
      How many OLBs and which ones?
      How many CBs and which ones?

      The other spots I see mostly as set.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well they were already proven NFL players and didn’t miss two full seasons back to back, it’s kind of different.

    • Dorian James

      I like it. Ju Ju is a little far down for my taste. Tyler over Vince, and I think Hawkins wins the swing tackle

    • Carl Mendelius

      As long as the Steelers consider his long standing defensive system (pressure with the front seven and play it safe with secondary) effective they will continue to draft 1st round LBs and 3rd round DBs. The games don’t lie, the Steelers defense is effective against all teams except the ones that have a QB that can play fast, short and accurate like NE, GB, Dallas, Atlanta and now maybe Oakland cold also beat them since Derek Carr has the type. This draft is the most solid proof the Steelers are sticking with their defensive system of the last 25 years even though NE destroyed it again like they always do.

    • CP72

      I’m far from a Rogers hater, but I’m surprised that the fan base is so protective of him.

      He’s a decent receiver with good hands, but as Alex mentioned above he’s been criticized for his work ethic. He offers no special teams value and little as a blocker.

      I think he’s far from a lock for a roster spot. If a guy like Ayers comes in and out works him I don’t he’s talented enough to keep a guy willing to do the work off the roster.

    • MattHat121

      WR – So much risk at the top between Bryant and Coates that you almost have to carry more than normal.

      CB – I fear practice squad/waiver wire poaching of Brian Allen if he’s not on the 53. I know we’ve said that a lot about players before, but a 6’3″ fast corner will be kept an eye on by other teams.

    • Steeler Fan J

      Shazier had plenty of people worried with his string of injuries, especially given his style of play. but We did actually get to see him play. so we could at least see the potential. i think gholson will be a similar story to sean spence. We stick it out with him and he proves serviceable. if we do keep only 6 WR i see us maybe saying goodbye to gay, or sensabaugh (his previous play by no means makes him a roster lock for me, he just hasn’t been that great). If we let gay go he will be available to sign at a later date if needed, i don’t see anyone picking him up at this point of his career given that he is noticeably declining.

    • Alex Kozora

      Fred Gibson, Terry Hawthorne, Shaq Richardson, Gerod Holliman. It’s pretty common for bigger names at more kept positions to be tossed away as quickly as they come.

    • Alex Kozora

      What does “adequate” really mean though? The line between a good and a bad LS is pretty fine. One or two bad snaps makes all the difference.

    • Alex Kozora

      Now on a team wanting to play more and more man coverage.

    • steelburg

      Wreckless is right it was the best zone CB in the class. Mayock also had Golson ranked at 62 in his top 100. So he was actually projected by him to go in the second round at 62 but we took him at 56.

    • Alex Kozora

      Because a guy like Pouncey already had a body of work.

      And the team didn’t go out and draft two centers or two inside linebackers in response.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ayers was brought in specifically to be a PR. If anyone replaces AB, it’s him. Ayers is going to work harder for the job – Rogers was having accountability issues last year, which is so crazy that a young guy isn’t trying his hardest. Tomlin has talked Ayers up a ton – I think they’re high on him. It’s as much as what the team thinks as I do.

    • Dorian James

      Are you sure?on ESPN’s site AB is 16th and Rogers isn’t even listed.

    • Alex Kozora

      Obviously, in this scenario, they get cut. Maybe Hamilton has PS eligibility? I am comfortable with the S depth because Golden is smart w/ experience. I do wish he could’ve been upgraded as a dime safety though. Just didn’t work out.

    • Alex Kozora

      Colbert basically already said they’re not keeping a LS on the practice squad. Which is pretty ovious anyway, I think.

    • Alex Kozora

      Scholarship is over.

    • Alex Kozora

      6th rounder who hasn’t snapped yet is a lock??

    • Jason Vancil

      Yep.

    • Alex Kozora

      Don’t think you were saying that five weeks into last year…

    • Alex Kozora

      There’s a chance. The path is really tough though. Either Bryant will have to toke up or Coates will have to look awful in camp. Neither are impossible, I suppose.

    • Alex Kozora

      So that’s a problem for Golson, ha.

    • falconsaftey43

      Per sportscharting, AB had 387 yards yac on 106 rec (3.65) Rogers had 218 on 48 (4.54).

      AB had 22 explosive plays (once every 4.81 rec.), Rogers had 11 (once every 4.36 rec.).

    • CP72

      I just don’t think Rogers has special talent. You could insert a lot of guys in the slot of this offense and they’d get 45-50 catches.

      My biggest pet peeve with a player (and people in general) is a lack of a work ethic. If he doesn’t work his tail off there’s some guys that could pass him.

    • Jason Vancil

      Could be. He has a mountain to climb.

    • Guest12

      I love how easily Justin Hunter is being counted out. 6’4 205 4.44 40. They guy has had no QB, no solid weapons around him and hasn’t had a team with a solid offensive line. They say he was brought in just for insurance for MB but I don’t believe it, first off no reason to believe MB wasn’t coming back, but even if you want to go along with that then why would we spend a 2nd round pick on a WR (who on paper is virtually the same player as Justin Hunter) when we could have used it on something that was of need. Now you have a 2nd round pick who at best will be fighting for a #3 spot on the depth chart.

    • Ni mo

      Golson is done

    • dennisdoubleday

      Yeah, I keep him over DHB. And I can’t see both Rogers and Ayers making it, unless Coates is cut. They’re both best as slot receivers, but JJSS is probably taking that job. I say Ayers ousts Rogers as the backup.

    • CP72

      Great point….this precisely the type of receiver Ben could turn into a deep threat star.

      Sammie has the edge as a special teams player and that could be the difference.

    • Guest12

      That is where I think JuJu is Sammie’s replacement because of the ST capabilities.

    • Alex Kozora

      Definitely. Has talent to play his way onto the roster. But he’s gotta show something before I put him on my sacred list.

    • falconsaftey43

      But really, what he heck do we know about his work ethic? We heard he was admonished once by Tomlin for something, that’s really it. And it’s fine if you don’t think Rogers is special, but he’s got to be your most reliable WR behind AB at this point. Do you really expect JuJu to come in and put up better numbers this year than Rogers just did?

    • John Noh

      So Holba to the PS? That’ll get the pitchforks and torches out again for the “wasted sixth round” pick. Also, carrying seven WRs would not be bad on this team considering DHB can be a special teams specialist if the other WRs step up take his spot as the fourth or fifth receiver.

    • Alex Kozora

      Holba is on the 53 or he’s on the street.

    • Dorian James

      We need Steelers depots charting lol. ESPN credits AB with 411 yac but I can’t find Rogers. Dave, Alex,a little help please ?

    • John Noh

      According to Martavis Bryant, certainly.

    • CP72

      Well to me it’s likely it happened multiple times if we’re hearing about it. Doubt it was an isolated incident.

      If Juju catches 10 less balls and is a better blocker and/or special teams player then it’s worth giving him a helmet over Rogers.

    • dennisdoubleday

      YAC is more a function of receiver talent, YPC is more a function of system being played in.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, will be a little different site to site, bottom line, if he’s close to AB, are we really going to call him out on it? AB is generally regarded as one of the most dangerous YAC guys in the league.

    • Smitty 6788

      Good job.. However I feel Hunter makes it over Ayers and Golson will make it with DHB being Cut.

    • Guest12

      Yea I think they are doing a little house cleaning with the WRs, with Hunter and JuJu being replacements. I think Sammie Coates is out but I give the edge to Eli to stay though.

    • Matt Correll

      Do you think DHB definitely makes the team then? Hunter only makes it if Bryant or Coates give away their spots so to speak?

    • falconsaftey43

      Sure, but you’re really going to cut Rogers? Why? That’s the part I’m not getting with everyone, how do you justify cutting Rogers?

    • steelburg

      You are right it was the best zone CB. But he also had Golson projected to go in round 2. Ranking him at 62 in his 100.

    • CP72

      Well I’m not necessarily saying that. He doesn’t have god given gifts like Martavis. If he doesn’t work at it he’s got guys with similar skills behind him and could get passed.

    • falconsaftey43

      Some WR YAC per reception numbers, you tell me how Rogers is disappointing in this area statistically.

      according to sportingcharts, tried to stick with more slot/smaller/quick WRs not big vertical threat guys.
      Rogers 4.5, AB 3.7, Harry Douglas 4.5, Adam thielen 4.6, Tyreek Hill 4.7, Tavon Austin 4.7, Brandin Cooks 4.8, Doug Baldwin 4.9, Victor Cruz 5.1, OBJ 5.1, Edelman 5.2, Tyler Lockett 5.7, Crowder 5.8, Cobb 5.9, Steve Smith 4.0, Diggs 3.9, Sterling Shepard 3.9, Boyd 3.9, TY Hilton 3.7, Sanders 3.3

    • dennisdoubleday

      I didn’t say he was disappointing. I was responding to the question about why people care about YAC.

    • falconsaftey43

      AB, Bryant, JuJu are locks. Can 2-3 other WRs really show THAT much in preseason to move on from your 2nd best WR last year that is only going into his 2nd season? I just don’t see how it can happen.

    • falconsaftey43

      Sorry, not at you specifically, just in general to those that claim he’s not good enough in the YAC department.

    • Michael James

      Well, to be exact: If he’s good in practice and doesn’t have a bad snap in the preseason, the job should be his.

    • CP72

      Yeah I’m just saying with JuJu and Bryant in the mix he may be the 4th best receiver. Once you get to that point you probably should become Danny Smith’s best friend if you want to lock up a roster spot.

    • Alex Kozora

      No, I can’t say he’s a lock. Only AB and JuJu are locks at WR.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I think Sammy can’t be trusted and that’s before the fingers he’s been inconsistent

    • RickM

      Not necessarily. Guys with ‘higher YAC but lower YPC’ are often catching shorter, easier receptions in less traffic.

    • falconsaftey43

      I get that point, ST is important for backup WRs. But wasn’t the whole point of drafting JuJu because our depth at WR (not ST play) wasn’t good enough when they suffered through injury? Not exactly helping your depth if you get rid of your 2nd most reliable WR from last year. There should be some serious competition in that WR room regardless.

    • foremania

      The idea (at this stage) that neither Golson nor Holba will make the team OR the Practice Squad is hilarious.

    • Alex Kozora

      If Golson isn’t good enough to make the 53, he’s not making the PS. They’ll just wash their hands clean of him. A long snapper isn’t being kept on the practice squad.

    • steelburg

      Yes Ayers was brought in specifically to be a PR. But if you ask me that ship sailed when the team drafted Sutton who is better at that task then Ayers is. Not to mention that Ayers had no success at doing it in the preseason although it was a limited sample size Rogers was actually better. I know speed isn’t everything but I can’t really see Ayers with his speed being good at PR in the NFL. Can you name me a successful PR in the NFL who runs in the 4.7’s? The little issue that Rogers had last year pales in comparison to guys like Bryant and Bell. Although he doesn’t have there kind of talent he was plenty good enough for them to work with what I would consider a small issue, which by the way didn’t appear to be a lingering issue after he was benched for the incident.

    • RickM

      Thanks for mentioning the pre-season. Ayers had no punt returns during the regular season (Rogers had 7) and I was trying to remember why I was unimpressed with Ayers as a punt returner. But I think you’re right that we saw him in pre-season and he didn’t show much at all.

    • foremania

      Golson was a 2nd-round pick and one of the highest-rated corners in his class. The only way he’s getting cut is if he gets hurt again (fair enough) or literally forgot how to play football.
      I don’t believe the front office would waste a pick on a long snapper (which, cutting him would necessarily mean the 6th was wasted) so they could keep the more expensive 35-year-old.

    • Alex Kozora

      A defensive rookie is going to beat out Ayers and AB? That requires a leap of faith I don’t think Tomlin has.

      Like you said, 40 times are less important for punts as they are kickoffs. Different skillsets. And you’re too focused on the number. Ayers ran that time with a broken finger that didn’t allow him to push out of his three point stance. That’s why he ran slow. You don’t actually think, watching him, he’s truly a 4.7 player (which in pads, would make him like 4.8+), do you?

    • Alex Kozora

      Colbert has already pointed out the concern they have over him. Trying to play football after being away for two years is tough stuff. That’s why the team loaded up at corner again. It’s tough to beat out Gay (the vet) or Sensabaugh (all but one of Colbert’s FA signings have not made the 53).

      The team drafted Holliman. Gibson. Hawthorne. Richardson. All gone immediately. The pick has been “wasted” before. It’s a competition. We’ll see who looks better. But Warren has been perfect in his career and we know he can handle the pressure. Can Holba? Maybe. We’ll see.

    • RickM

      I agree completely with you about the Ayers’ speed comment. He improved his 40 time at his Pro Day to 4.58 and 4.60 as the pins had been taken out of the finger. But Rogers beat out Ayers for the #2 punt returner last year so I’m not sure why you feel Ayers is the better punt returner of the two. I know they talked about that after he was drafted, but Rogers outperformed him in pre-season.

    • steelburg

      A undrafted WR who ends up, making the 53 man roster as the 5th WR, He also ends up being your teams 2nd leading WR in only his 2nd year as a pro has a bad work ethic? How does that make any sense. He may still be a little immature evident by his in season issue but I think it’s safe to say his work ethic SHOULDN’T be in question.

    • foremania

      Agreed, plenty of Steelers’ draft picks don’t make the 53. That’s fine. But how many times have the Steelers drafted a specialist who didn’t make the 53? I would posit that the answer is: not many (and maybe none). Holba isn’t a ball-hawk safety who’s allergic to contact (Holliman) or an underdeveloped corner who never showed improvement (Richardson)…he’s a specialist.
      As for Golson — I suppose I’m in the minority in not understanding why everyone seems to have given up on the guy. At this point, the only negative trait he’s demonstrated since Draft Day 2015 is bad luck.

    • Alex Kozora

      Well Ayers was a rookie hampered by some injury. Rogers had leg up as slot guy with a year under his belt and in the system. Neither have an NFL body of work big enough to make any final conclusions. Looking at them in college, and how they move (Ayers is more quick twitch) and Ayers is still better, in my mind.

    • steelburg

      What has Ayers shown or proven to you since being in the NFL that makes you think he can be an successful NFL punt returner?

    • Alex Kozora

      You’re looking at a really tiny sample size. I think it’s just one specialist drafted under Colbert – Sepulevda, in the 4th, where 95% of players make it, especially one they trade up for.

      And I’m sure most cases had things wide open, not with an established, talented vet in place that no one thought would be a problem if they didn’t add to the position.

      Golson has a chance. No one has given up. It’s just tough to justify here in May when he isn’t on scholarship and hasn’t done squat.

    • Zach

      Hi Alex, great analysis as usual — don’t look yet, but isn’t this roster deep? it’s been some time since this team had 60 players well capable of making it to most of the NFL rosters. kudos to the FO.

      I totally see where you are coming from with your list and you may well be right, but I’d debate three of your choices:

      1) Coty Sensabaugh vs Golson: cutting Sensabaugh may give the Steelers a 5th round compensatory pick for losing Wheaton+Timmons. I wouldn’t be surprised if Sensabaugh is gone.

      2) Keion Adams vs Moats: I would give the veteran the nod, as Moats offer depth at ILB.

      3) Warren vs Holba: don’t let the past dictate the future 🙂 ! I think Warren will be a mentor for Holba in TC/Pre-season, but Holba is a much better prospect at LS than any of the 5th or 6th rounders CBs were relative to that position.

    • steelburg

      Thank you. Ayers hasn’t shown any signs at all that he can be successful at returning punts in the NFL. But people keep saying that he can do it.

    • foremania

      I actually think the fact that Golson “hasn’t done squat” works in his favor. He’s still on his rookie deal, and therefore cheap (and arguably still “on scholarship”), and surely a highly-rated 2nd round player has greater upside than William Gay or Coty Sensabaugh at this point, right? And I’m not arguing against either of their roster spots; I’m saying that I don’t think there is any way outside of injury that Golson gets cut prior to week 1. Too much upside.

    • dillon degroot

      I can’t see a scenario where Sensabaugh makes the team other than Brian Allen looking terrible in preseason, which I doubt will happen…I firmly believe Golson will be taking that spot. Even though Golson has been hurt the past two years, he is still a very talented player, but most importantly he has something Coty doesn’t…Knowledge of the playbook and some chemistry with the defense and coaches. You also have to think that Golson is very determined right now. He knows just how much his injuries have affected his career so far, and he’s going to bust his ass to beat out any competition for him. Brian Allen is not his competition, since Allen is an outside CB…Golson has to beat Coty to make the team, and he knows it.

      I’m also having a really hard time believing that the Steelers will carry both Ayers and Rogers. I see the Steelers watching that battle closely during preseason, and the winner stays…Who wins that battle, I don’t know, both offer slightly different skill sets. That should be a fun one to watch. I doubt they carry two slot WRs when they have depth needs elsewhere.

      The Steelers will take that open roster spot and give it to Keith Kelsey, a TE, or a safety.

    • RickM

      We’ll agree to disagree. Throw out his 73 yard return where the seas parted against Tulane and he had a 7 yard average on 32 returns. Rogers didn’t get any college TD’s returning, yet he averaged 8.6 yards. I think Rogers is better, or at least equal, in that area as well. But we shall see I guess in pre-season.

    • Alex Kozora

      He’s shown the quick twitch ability and does well to settle under punts (Rogers does too, to be fair, in the latter). It’s a projection of traits. You guys know me. I want AB to stay on as the PR. The team has been dying to take him off and will make every excuse to do so. That’s Ayers’ path. That’s what he was brought in with the intent to do.

      And he’s going to work for it. There’s no question he’s shown a stronger, more consistent work ethic than Rogers. Which, again, is one reason why Tomlin is high on him. Remember, this isn’t all about me thinking Ayers is a tremendous player. This is about what the boss man says. And Tomlin goes out of his way to mention how high he is on Ayers. Just as the draft showed us, when the team talks about positions/players, they usually follow through. It’s how I nailed the Watt pick. Wasn’t about what *I* thought of Watt. It was about what the team was indicating. Similar story.

    • Alex Kozora

      He’s not on scholarship. Adding a vet CB and drafting two others while Colbert has publicly said he’s concerned about Golson’s ability to get back on track makes him the furthest thing away from scholarship.

    • foremania

      I will be happy to eat crow if I’m wrong. I hope that’s not the case, and I don’t think it will be, because I don’t want to see a high-ceiling CB dumped while Old William Gay and New William Gay (Sensabaugh, h/t to you) sit on the roster.

    • dennisdoubleday

      I mean, your 7 WRs kept while still cutting Justin Hunter (which the Steelers hardly ever do, cut a FA vet they signed in the off-season) is indicative of why people are so puzzled about the Steelers choosing JJSS instead of a CB in the 2nd. He will upgrade the position, and I’m sure it was a value pick at the draft position, but they’re going to have to cut somebody good, and that’s even IF you keep 7, which I highly doubt.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m all for Golson being on this roster and him included on my list. Just gotta see him play a snap first.

    • steelburg

      At this point I just think Rogers is just a better overall player. That my change some where down the line but that’s how I feel. For a guy to go from being undrafted to do what he did last year is impressive to me. When you consider all the other offensive weapons who were missing or were not performing it’s even more impressive. Ayers has not impressed me as a punt returner in his limited action neither has Rogers but Rogers has shown to be a little better. Now add Sutton to the mix and it just got that much harder for Ayers to slide on with what you consider his calling card. For the record I think Rogers has to have a good work ethic or he would be like most undrafted guys right now who are bouncing around from team to team. Some guys just have the talent even with out the work ethic look at Bryant. But I think Rogers works plenty hard if he didn’t he would most likely be moved already. I still think Ayers is a good young player by the way I just do think he is currently better than Rogers.

    • T3xassteelers

      Yinzers gonna be pretty ticked if they find out we spent a 6th rounder on a LS to only not have him make the roster or PS

    • Steve Johnson

      Alex, (7) WR’s? I can’t recall the Steelers ever keeping that many. I do like Demarcus Ayers over Eli Rogers though. I think they will keep six at most. If they only keep five, goodbye Sammie Coates.

      I’m pulling for the rookies – Brian Allen and Keion Allen, hope they both make it.

    • Alex Kozora

      It’s not like I’m cutting Rogers. He’s there too. Rogers’ work ethic…? Ehh, I mean, he fought his way back from the foot injury but for a guy to repeatedly be late to walkthroughs and get benched because of it? That’s just weird. Usually doesn’t speak well for long-term success. Mendenhall had the same issue. So did Holmes.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Rogers is not a finished painting by any means, but he’s got some confidence built up from last season because he’s done it in games. IMO that give him a big jump on Ayers to make this team.

      If Rogers comes into camp acting like he’s made it, not working hard, etc…you’re right, Ayers or another WR could claim his spot, but that would apply to every WR not named Antonio Brown.

      The was UDFA with no real security in this game yet…I’m taking it for granted that he will come into camp ready to compete.

    • Steve Johnson

      Eli did have some accountability issues last year, I think Tomlin does favor Ayers more. If you recall, Tomlin sat Rogers down last year for one or two games.

    • Steve Johnson

      I think if Ayers is given the same amount of snaps to prove himself, he will. However, Eli has been working with A.B. over the summer. Man, I can’t wait to hear about those Camp Battles at WR & CB.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, he had a couple issues. But it’s not like he was out smoking pot or dropping every other pass thrown his way. The guy produced and was easily the 2nd most reliable WR last year (and 2nd most productive). I find it really hard to see him not make the roster when last year he was basically the #2. I like Ayers a lot, think he has good potential, but at this point that’s all it is, Rogers has proven it already.

    • Steve Johnson

      If he was that reliable, then why did Ben target Colbi Hamilton more in the playoffs?

    • falconsaftey43

      Um he didn’t
      Playoffs:
      Hamilton: 7 targets 4 catches 51 yards
      Rogers: 18 targets 13 catches 112 yards

      Rogers had the best catch% on the team besides Bell, hence reliable.

    • Guest12

      Agreed, we only have 1 starting caliber ILB on the roster in Shay and the rest are compliment players at best (as of now I am still calling VW that until we can see that he is able to play well for a full 16 game season and not just the 3 or 4 games a year he is a fill-in)

    • Guest12

      What Alex meant by “scholarship is over” is this is his last chance to give us a reason to keep him on the team, if he gets hurt again or doesn’t show any real promise then he won’t make the final 53.

    • steelburg

      Because Rogers had proved to be the 2nd option to AB based off his regular season production. In the passing game it was 1 AB, 2 LB, and 3 ER. In the playoffs teams actually schemed a little for Rogers which they didnt do in the regular season. Rogers finished 2nd in receptions to AB in both the playoffs and the regular season. You just made a case for why Hamilton to be off the roster not Rogers.

    • Guest12

      I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Will Gay play some safety in sub packages, his speed is no longer there but he still is good in coverage, as long as he doesn’t have to stick on the receivers hip he can still be useful, and keeping the veteran presence would be good.

    • Lee Foo Young

      Wouldn’t be the first 6th rounder to not make the squad.

    • Lee Foo Young

      It is debatable whether Hunter is good. There’s a reason the Vikings didn’t want him and I bet that we find out quickly in training camp.

    • billrubr

      Ok fair enough. Just saying, don’t write him off yet. We could use the help in the secondary.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Sure, it is debatable. That doesn’t change the point that the Steelers rarely cut FA vets they just signed. Hunter’s 12 TDs in the league outpaced Wheaton’s 8 over the same period, though Wheaton had a big advantage in his QB. On our current roster, only Brown and Bryant are clearly better. I would take him over DHB and Coates right now. I would cut one of them and one of Rogers/Ayers before I cut Hunter.

    • dennisdoubleday

      And he didn’t play for the Vikings.

    • steelburg

      What lead up to him being benched was definitely a weird situation. But can’t we all assume that Rogers got the message after being benched? You can question his work ethic all you want but I can assure you that there are no other 2nd year undrafted FA’s performing the way he did in his 2nd year.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I’d replace Ayers with Fort. And I’d put Golson over Bryan Allen and it’s not even close imo

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I agree with everything you said. The only change I would make is with that last statement. It could be an extra TE or S, but I think it will be ILB, either to Fort or a FA

    • Guest12

      Any chances they list David Johnson as a FB and carry 2 of them so that way they can keep Grimble on the 53 man roster? I don’t think he would last too long on the PS.

    • Guest12

      Why so easily eager to keep Allen off and Golson on?

    • Guest12

      AB, MB, JuJu, Hunter, Rogers, those are the 5 locks in my opinion. DHB, Sammie, and Ayers will fight for the 6th and 7th spot, depending on how many they chose to carry.

    • falconsaftey43

      All those in favor of cutting Eli Rogers please read this.
      DHB, Bryant, Coates, Ayers, JuJu, and Hunter (6 guys) had a combined stat line of:

      43 rec, 809 yards, 9 TDs last year.

      Rogers had:

      48 rec, 594 yards, 3 TDs.

      Why would you bank on so many unknowns going into this year at the WR position when you could drop one of those guys to keep Rogers on the team and at least have some assurance that you’ll have another reliable WR on the team outside of AB? I know there are a lot of reasons those guys didn’t produce last year (Bryant suspended, Hunter QB, Ayers playing time, DHB playing time, Coates injury, JuJu in college), but bottom line is Rogers did produce (and from any statistical or objective view, he did well), if you can’t find room for him on your 53, something is wrong.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I just don’t see how you can put a guy on the 53 man roster who can’t tackle. I think in time, his technique will improve and he could become a solid contributor down the road, but not right now. Not in the NFL with the best players in the world. Maybe Golson and Allen isn’t the right swap. I could see Allen making it over Sensabaugh perhaps.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I agree. Keep Rogers and Hunter. Bye bye DHB and stash Ayers on practice squad. That would be my call.

    • Big Joe

      Thanks Alex. We’re close in many respects but I just can’t see them keeping 7 WRs. I still think they will err on side of caution with Green and carry 4 TEs. I can see Adams over Moats but we’ll just have to wait and see on this one but I think they keep 5 too. As for Safeties, I can see 4 but can also see 5 if they find one in cut downs who is faster and still can play ST and provide spot coverage if people get injured. TBD on that one though.

    • Guest12

      Yea but a guy like Allen isn’t going to last 5 minutes on the practice squad, so sometimes that’s a sacrifice the team has to make by putting a guy on the 53 man roster a little earlier than they want. Goloson to me would have to be the PS guy in this case, we don’t know what we are getting from either player at this moment, but one thing we do know, it hasn’t been 24 months since the last time Brian Allen saw live action.

    • dillon degroot

      I could definitely see it being ILB, and passing up a S or TE…It could also be Fort specifically…My one issue with that idea is that the Steelers gave Kelsey a higher signing bonus than usual, which tells me they might have plans for him, but I could be wrong. That being said Fort does have experience and playbook knowledge going for him, as I said above, the Steelers tend to lean closer to the players who have been there as opposed to new players, as long as the talent differential isn’t significant. You very well could be right…I see this coming down to Fort, Johnson and Kelsey battling in the preseason to see who takes the final two spots. I’m hoping they go for Kelsey and Johnson, but it could just as easily be Fort.

      As for my thoughts on that spot being filled by a TE or S…It would take somebody new playing at a level that Tomlin and Colbert did not expect. It’s not the most likely scenario, but it is possible if there is a surprise performance in the preseason.

    • Alex Kozora

      Allen can tackle. There’s a want-to. He’s honestly on a similar level as Burns.

    • Alex Kozora

      You’re right on Hunter. I think it’s a unique situation because I believe we can all agree WR is the deepest position. He ended up being insurance if Bryant wasn’t brought back, which again, is a unique reason to go sign him.

    • Alex Kozora

      I figured me keeping Ayers and Rogers was less insane than me having Rogers off it altogether. Ayers wins over Fort/Mihalik/Grimble/Golson. I don’t think anyone is getting left off the list that is a must keep. Not at this stage.

    • Alex Kozora

      All I know is the competition in the WR room is at an all-time high. Rogers better bring it. More than he did last year.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m not writing him off. If he plays well, he can get back onto the roster. I had to leave some CB off the roster. Might as well be the guy he hasn’t sniffed the field for 2.5 years.

    • Alex Kozora

      Did Mendenhall ever get it? Did Holmes? I don’t have a compelling reason to “assume” he got it. I hope he did but who the heck knows.

    • T3xassteelers

      Exactly, but it’s just everyone was pissed with a LS in the first place and him not making it would make every even more mad at the pick

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      I thought of that too but to let “the best LS candidate in years Yada yada ” go would be a little touchy.

    • John Noh

      Do we have any info, even theories, on how he broke this hand in the middle of the Jets game? Did he run his hand through an industrial cooling fan or something?