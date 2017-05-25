Le’Veon Bell Donates Football Field To Alma Mater

Le’Veon Bell isn’t at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ facility but he’s still making an impact in the football world. As NBC4 in Columbus first reported, Bell bought a new turf football field for Groveport Madison High School, where he attended. The cost of the field is $750,000.

The school will rename the field in Bell’s honor, according to the report.

Per NBC’s report, Superintendent Bruce Hoover issue the following statement after Bell’s donation was announced.

“This is an incredible gift to the Groveport Madison Schools community.Le’Veon and his mother, Lisa, give credit to many people at GMHS, most particularly to coach Bryan Schoonover, for helping Le’Veon during his high school years.”

Bell was a three year starter in high school, rushing for over 1300 yards and scoring 21 times during his senior season. Here’s some highlights of the damage he did his senior year.





The school will begin to construct the field early next month and it’s expected to be ready for his school’s first game in late August. A very cool story and great gesture from Bell.