Hot Topics

    Low-% Targets Contributed To Low-% Catch Rate For Sammie Coates

    By Matthew Marczi May 13, 2017 at 11:00 am


    There have been perhaps few topics more widely discussed regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason than the current state of third-year wide receiver Sammie Coates and what sort of role he might find for himself if he even manages to make the 53-man roster in 2017 following the team’s additions to the room in the past two months.

    It is well-trodden territory by now, but to recap his sophomore season, Coates was thrust into the starting lineup to start the year, was highly productive, particularly as a deep target, in the first five games, and then struggled immensely in his sparse playing time for the rest of the season after fracturing two fingers in that fifth game.

    One facet of the story that really doesn’t get its due justice is the fact that a massive proportion of Coates’ targets, particularly following his injury, came on rather low-percentage downfield throws, so one might anticipate a correlation with a lower catch percentage.

    In my season-ending offensive charting notes for the regular season, I noted that Coates was targeted 51 times, and his targets averaged 21.9 yards in the air. That was even more than the 20.8 air yards that Darrius Heyward-Bey saw on his 21 targets, and the latter was almost exclusively used on nine routes.

    In case you were wondering, yes, that trend did continue in the playoffs. Though he only saw five targets in the postseason, those five targets came at an average of 22.8 yards down the field from the line of scrimmage.


    Bonus points are awarded for a Pro Football Focus reference these days, so I feel obligated to include one. According to a graphic that they recently posted on Twitter, Coates saw the deepest average depth of target out of everybody in the league—and it really wasn’t even close. Like, by three and a half yards not close, which is pretty insane. About 15 percent deeper per target than the next-closest.

    I marked Coates down for five dropped passes during the regular season. Three of them actually came on short passes, two of which were in the came in which he injured his hand. The other two were on deep targets. He dropped three passes in the AFC Championship game, all of which were on deep passes.

    So here’s how it breaks down relative to the injury splits. He faced 31 targets according to our charting in the first five games. 14 of his targets were passes of at least 20 yards through the air, or about 45 percent of his passes. He caught seven of them and dropped two of them, with the others uncatchable.

    Following his injury, including the postseason, he faced 26 total targets. 16 of them traveled at least 20 yards in the air, or about 62 percent of his total targets. He caught one of them, dropping four (as noted, three of them coming in the AFC Championship game), with the rest being uncatchable, or at least not deemed a drop.

    I hope this helps a bit to put Coates’ post-injury season into more context. The Steelers felt that the easiest ball for him to catch on a busted hand would be a deep ball, but they were low-percentage throws, and Ben Roethlisberger’s deep ball was not as sharp following his knee injury. But that will be a topic for another day.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • James Cowan

      Sammie Coates can’t catch even with a good hand – it was the knock on him coming out of Auburn, he is a poor route runner and often gives up on them. Just not very good.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He beat dbs consistently down field and REMEMBER not all of Ben’s passes were perfect to him. He’s going to make the team and he will get on the field. You just don’t let talent like this go.

    • walter

      The only time he gets open is the deep ball. Hes basically a one trick pony that lost his one trick.

    • falconsaftey43

      So what happened the 1st 5 weeks?

    • Steeldog22

      Lol. 421 Yards and 2 TDs in 5 games before he broke his fingers. Sucked it up and played for the team. I love how you fools dis on players. He doesn’t have the hands of AB, but to say he’s not very good is just trolling.

    • Jaybird

      Matthew I trust your numbers , but it sure seemed like he dropped more passes than that last year. I guess it depends on one’s defininition on what is and isn’t a catchable ball.

    • Craig M

      Just for general information sake- Was the injury to his hand or groin where someone alluded to that and was there an offseason operation performed to fix the problem. Also where does the idea come from that he suffered concentration/ confidence problems? If his drop balls percentage is nearly the same as his college days then has he had this hand problem for some time/ or concentration problem?

    • Matt Manzo

      So, what you guys are saying is that as long as Dobbs targets Coates on 3rd downs, with deep balls, they are gonna win us a Super Bowl this year! Jk

      I’m just worried about how his hand healed! I think he could develop into a great receiver, as long as he’s healthy. Any more setbacks and it hinders his development even more.

    • The Truth

      Many WRs throughout NFL history have some games with good stats. Coates has poor hands. Until he actually learns how to catch properly he will be average or less.

      By the way, he couldn’t catch before the injury.

    • The Truth

      The drop stat is all relative. Pretty much if the ball hits your hands and you fail to catch it then it should be a drop.

    • Matthew Marczi

      If you think Coates has poor hands then you have to concede that Bryant does too. So what is your answer?

    • Matthew Marczi

      Coates fractured two fingers on one of his hands and also lacerated it toward the end of the first half of the fifth game of the season against the Jets. Later on during the season, I really have no idea when because he was never on the practice report for a groin injury, he evidently strained that.

      Regarding the operation, it’s not entirely clear either. He said himself on Twitter like a couple weeks after it was reported that he had something done that it was on his groin. Bob Labriola has in recent weeks on a number of occasions, however, alluded to a hand surgery. So either he’s wrong, which he very rarely is, or maybe Coates had multiple surgeries.

      Personally, I’m giving him a mulligan for his post-injury performance and waiting to see what he does this year.

    • Jaybird

      That’s kinda how I feel.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He really didn’t. What he did was shorten up his routes a couple of times on balls he probably should have caught otherwise. There were some later on in the season that were well-defended as well, but a large percentage of them were not on-target passes. I’m going to be looking at Roethlisberger’s pre- and post-injury deep-ball passing tomorrow.

    • Steeldog22

      Played division one football at WR. 3rd round draft pick. But can’t catch. Troll.

    • VaDave

      Matthew, another good article. I do remember Tomlin saying that Coates was having problems catching those short passes due to his injury. The velocity of the ball can be much faster, especially if Ben cranks it up, and hitting those fingers with a 65 mph football, even splinted, could not have been fun.

    • cencalsteeler

      So, if my math is right, they threw deep to him 30 times and he pulled down 8. That’s a 26% percent rate. No bueno. What’s more alarming to me is that they threw it THIRTY times to him deep. That’s more of a hope and a prayer style O (and a drive killer) than a more methodical approach I’d like to see. There are too many weapons on this team to keep wasting possessions by throwing that deep that often.

    • cencalsteeler

      I’d add that he hasn’t shown much fight in him when it comes to battling for a ball either.

    • Michael Martin

      3rd and 20? Let’s re-break Sammie’s fingers!

    • cory

      FANTASTIC ARTICLE! Gotta have perspective on Sammie’s season. It remains to be seen what his role will be going forward or if he fully recovers. When healthy he passes the eye test. When injured not so much. I believe a healthy Coates and an available Bryant can get us past New England without help on defense. Wouldn’t hurt if Bell played either.

    • Matt Correll

      Sammie was definitely productive those first 5 games. He also played some solid special teams after the injury. I’d be fine with him making the 53 and knocking DHB off the roster. If he can regain his confidence and produce- GREAT! If not, then he can at least contribute on special teams as a younger, bigger/stronger version of DHB.

    • Dshoff

      Absolutely. Coates was REALLY good in those first couple of games before his injury. It’s way too early to give up on him. We will see pretty early in camp if his fingers have healed. It would be a different story if he just started dropping balls last year if he didn’t hurt his hand. Geez, give the guy a break!

    • mokhkw

      9s and screens are all he knows. And he even dropped screens……..

      If he was better at running routes he would get more opportunities but that result would be more drops in places where INTs are more likely to happen. He’s not trusted so that won’t happen.

      Plenty of reports from practice late last season that Coates was catching balls with no apparent discomfort but still we have this narrative about his injured hand.

      I guess we can add Coates to the annual excuses that are conjured up for Mitchell as well.

    • The Truth

      Yes. Bryant’s hands aren’t that great either. The WRs of yesteryear were better in terms of catching. It seems to a be a fundamental that is lost today.

    • The Truth

      Remember Wallace? So you are claiming that every division 1 WR picked in the 3rd round or higher has good hands? I would say that claim is trolling.

    • pittfan

      I totally agree with the mullie. We will see in preseason work whether or not his hands are healed. WAY too soon to throw this potential monster under the bus though the AFCC game drops were killers.

    • pittfan

      +1

    • Matthew Marczi

      Maybe among the Steelers’ recent WR targets, but not around the league as a whole. There are still some very sure-handed receivers, and Pittsburgh seems to think they’ve gotten one in Smith-Schuster.