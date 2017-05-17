Hot Topics

    Marczi: Post-Draft 53-Man Roster Prediction

    By Matthew Marczi May 17, 2017 at 09:00 am


    We haven’t even gotten to OTAs yet, which means it’s time for irresponsibly early roster predictions—time to get in as much wrong as early as we possibly can. So here’s my 53-man roster hunches for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the 2017 season, wherein I lean toward a conservative approach for the most part. Not looking for surprises or things I consider unlikely. The situation will evolve over the course of the summer, but I wanted my choices to reflect the right now, not the maybe in a few months.

    Offense (25):

    Quarterback (3): Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Joshua Dobbs

    Yeah, there are going to be no surprises here. The Steelers already put a stop to that when they released Zach Mettenberger. These are their guys and only an injury would shake things up.

    Running Back (4): Le’Veon Bell, Roosevelt Nix, James Conner, Knile Davis


    The running back position is less clear—well, one spot, anyway—but while Knile Davis has a poor YPC figure over the course of his career, he is an obvious upgrade on special teams over Fitzgerald Toussaint, which is about all he’ll be asked to do as long as Le’Veon Bell is healthy.

    Wide Receiver (6): Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates, Darrius Heyward-Bey

    Due simply to depth, the wide receiver position is going to be tough to get right early on. At the moment, I’m finding it difficult to keep Justin Hunter on the roster because it doesn’t seem that he offers any plusses over other players retained and he’s not going to contribute on special teams. Sammie Coates and Darrius Heyward-Bey, the new back-end of the group, will do that.

    Tight End (4): Ladarius Green, Jesse James, David Johnson, Xavier Grimble

    Lingering doubts at the very least about the long-term prospects of Ladarius Green factor into keeping four tight ends, but the Steelers also continue to be intrigued by Xavier Grimble’s potential as he moves into his third season, and second offseason, with the team. Jesse James is their everyman tight end, while David Johnson is their versatile grinder.

    Offensive Line (8): Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, Jerald Hawkins, B.J. Finney, Chris Hubbard

    The flexibility of Chris Hubbard makes it an easier decision to stick with eight offensive linemen in favor of adding another player at another position. Brian Mihalik is a good player to have in that he could potentially be rosterable as a ninth lineman, but you also won’t worry too much about him getting picked off the practice squad.

    Defense (25):

    Defensive Line (6): Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton, Daniel McCullers

    Aside from the quarterback position, I think the defensive line and the offensive line are the two groups most set in stone, and they more or less established that with the addition of Tyson Alualu. Johnny Maxey can get another start on the practice squad.

    Inside Linebacker (4): Ryan Shazier, Vince Williams, Tyler Matakevich, Steven Johnson

    After the numbers at linebacker in recent years, it feels weird to carry only nine in total this year, but it seems pretty likely to happen. L.J. Fort has been surpassed in terms of special-teams contributions by the other reserves and I’m struggling to find a place for him on the roster.

    Outside Linebacker (5): Bud Dupree, James Harrison, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Arthur Moats

    Here is where I start getting conservative. Seventh-round rookie Keion Adams seems to be the guy that has reasonable potential to flash in the preseason and earn a spot on special teams. But it’s March right now, and for the time being I’m going to lean toward the veterans as the rookie has a steep hill to climb.

    Cornerback (6): Ross Cockrell, Artie Burns, William Gay, Coty Sensabaugh, Cameron Sutton, Senquez Golson

    The same can be said for the very raw rookie fifth-round cornerback, Brian Allen. It’s very possible that he earns a roster spot, but it’s too early to put that down on paper in May. Senquez Golson’s injury history is a red flag, but we’ll know more about that soon during OTAs. I’m looking forward to getting a better picture of Coty Sensabaugh as well.

    Safety (4): Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield

    This is a solid group of safeties who have all gotten some starts for the team within the last year, with some significant special-teams contributors to boot. Jacob Hagen can push for a roster spot, but right now it seems more likely that another position will offer more value for the 53rd man.

    Specialists (3):

    Kicker: Chris Boswell

    I don’t think there’s really any discussion here. The Steelers don’t even have another kicker on the roster right now and they’re not looking for competition.

    Punter: Jordan Berry

    Jordan Berry’s tenure as the Steelers’ punter is probably a bit less secure, but he is still more likely than not to retain his job. He did improve last season in his second year, though not as much as I would have liked.

    Long Snapper: Colin Holba

    The most interesting roster battle in the league right now is between long-term incumbent long snapper Greg Warren and rookie sixth-round pick Colin Holba. If Holba wins the job, this could reshape the power structure of the AFC for the next decade or more.

    Or perhaps we learn that Warren’s body is breaking down.

    Practice Squad (10): OT Brian Mihalik, OG Ethan Cooper, WR Demarcus Ayers, CB Brian Allen, S Jacob Hagen, DE Johnny Maxey, OLB Keion Adams, ILB Keith Kelsey, Free Agent RB, Free Agent S

    As you might gather, I’m not thrilled with the current options at certain positions, so when it comes to filling out the running back and safety positions, I think it’s more likely than not that they add players from outside of the 90-man roster. That could be true of the inside linebacker and offensive line positions as well, but more so for the aforementioned.

    The Steelers need, or prefer, 10 offensive line bodies for practice purposes, so Mihalik and Ethan Cooper make the most sense. Demarcus Ayers is too good not to try to keep, but with six already on the 53, they probably only retain one wide receiver on the practice squad this year. Of course the rookies, Allen and Adams, both end up here, as do practice squad veterans Maxey and Hagen, with Keith Kelsey at inside linebacker rounding out the group. Akil Blount and his athletic numbers could be more enticing though.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • george

      Generally agree but I get this feeling that Allen will push someone off the roster. Also, it’s my hope that Adams flashes and makes the 53, which would mean Moats is gone.

    • myrique21

      I believe the Steelers will ditch Robert Golden and insert William Gay at safety. Gay will be better at safety than at slot corner at his age now. Golden has not been the same since his injury early last season, and his coverage skills killed us vs. the Patriots both times last season. Brian Allen will never last on the practice squad.

    • billrubr

      No surprises outside of giving Gay a spot without a whisper of a challenge.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      Seems about right. I think you even identified the key spots.

      WR – Hunter will make a push, but how much of one. He is more likely to get Coates spot than DHB IMO. Ayers may also have something to say.

      OLB – Again, like is mentioned by others, I would love to see Adams push Moats off the roster. It kind of makes me wonder, could Moats move to ILB in this D?

      TE – Do we keep 4?

      CB – This and TE are linked IMO. If we like one of the TEs that we can stick on the PS enough, maybe we carry 7 CBs and only 3 TE. That will be interesting. Of course I could also see us carrying 7 WR on some level and only 3 TE.

    • Biggie

      Can’t overly argue with anything as it is to early to tell as the young guys haven’t had time to show what they have. STs is going to be a huge key this year at a number of positions as in what else can you do for us. I think Ayers is seriously going to make a push for a WR spot/return ability. B. Allen may very well push someone off the roster (Gay, Golson). Also could see K. Allen push either Chickillo or Moats off roster if he shows up well on STs. I can see 3 TEs with one on PS with OL that we have able to fill in as extra TE in blocking situations so I think Grimble odd man out as he just hasn’t stepped up to earn a spot and Orndoff or Odom to PS, of course that all depends on Green’s healthiness.

    • Big Joe

      I have same layout Matt though I agree with Alex that Adams may make squad for ST value. However, I believe he would be used as a 10th LB vice replace Moats. Should that occur, I think DHB or Grimble could be at risk. I think DHB would have edge due to his ST contributions and familiarity with offense should we experience injuries there.

    • stan

      I’m penciling in that new Fordham TE as a practice squad player for now. He’s too talented not to try to develop.

    • Ray

      “The most interesting roster battle in the league right now is between long-term incumbent long snapper Greg Warren and rookie sixth-round pick Colin Holba.”

      Maybe the best line ever written by Matthew Marczi

    • Dorian James

      This is a tough one Matt, if Feeny didn’t last the season on the PS, with little to no tape I’m not sure that Adams would either. Especially if he plays out the preseason and looks okay. And with Allen’s size he would have to be terrible not to get plucked off the PS.

    • Steeler4l1f3

      Agree 100%. If Adams shows any of the explosive skills off the edge that he had in college, he makes the roster. Same with Allen, if he shows some of the press man and WR esque ball skills, count two vets out. Too much upside.

    • Dorian James

      Yeah, you shouldn’t risk the picks. You can always get another Moats type player in FA

    • Dorian James

      I like 4. It’s Insurance just in case Nix goes down

    • Game_Time

      You hit the nail on the head…. I personally was looking forward to seeing Feeny being used all over the defense in the hybrid SS/LB role and I guess other teams were also

    • Matthew Marczi

      If Grimble doesn’t make the roster, he could still stick on the practice squad, at least theoretically.

    • Matthew Marczi

      That could happen if they decide not to roster Grimble.

    • Matt Correll

      Agreed– I would especially hate to see Allen cut, and then snatched up by another team. It seems like having Gay, Sensabaugh, Sutton, and Golson, you have 4 very similar CBs (height/length/speed). I would be fine with one of Gay, Sensabaugh or Golson not making the 53 to ensure Allen sticks around.

    • Dorian James

      More and more I’m liking the idea of a lot of fans desire to move Gay to safety to keep him on the roster ,so we don’t have to sacrifice a rookie

    • Matthew Marczi

      The Steelers could have promoted Feeney if they wanted to and they chose not to. It’s always a possibility but really as a general rule I believe that fans overly worry about players being claimed. They remember the times that it does happen while forgetting all the times that it doesn’t, simply because it’s not memorable.

    • Melly

      David Johnson? I know he blocks, but does he really block enough to warrant a spot?? He was targeted 11 times(catching 7) last year. I’d much rather give his spot up to some1 like Allen, or Adams vs risking losing him.