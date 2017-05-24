Hot Topics

    Marvin Lewis Not Happy With Celebration Leniency Because It’s ‘Not A Good Example For Young People’

    By Matthew Marczi May 24, 2017 at 05:40 am


    When you think of the Cincinnati Bengals—even if you’re a Bengals fan reading this—I’m sure that the first thing you think of is something other than discipline. Something other than displays of emotion on the football field. Certainly something other than a no-nonsense attitude.

    Yet that appears to be at least on the surface the sort of environment that longtime Head Coach Marvin Lewis has created in Cincinnati over the course of the past decade and a half or so. And he doesn’t seem all that happy about the fact that the league just yesterday elected to ease up on the celebration penalties.

    A member of the Competition Committee, the group that reached that decision, Lewis told reporters, “I’m not for that at all”, as his response to their ruling on the celebration guidelines. “We had a good standard”, he said.

    “The whole standard has always been, you want to teach people how to play the game the correct way and go about it the correct way, and that’s not a very good example for young people”.


    I wouldn’t ordinarily do this, but here I have to defer to my colleague, Alex Kozora, who already laid out the perfect Twitter response to this remark:

    As I wrote about earlier this offseason, the Bengals’ players elected Vontaze Burfict to be their defensive captain this season. While he may be a very good player on the football field, he certainly does not represent “how to play the game right way”.

    Factoring in the salary lost from his three-game suspension, he has been fined over half a million dollars from over a dozen infractions precisely because it was determined that he persistently does not play the game the right way.

    So when we’re talking about rules changes and how it sets precedents for appropriate conduct, it seems to be a bit on the nose when your own team fields a captain that has been the poster boy for on-field misconduct. File this under ‘Old Man Yells At Cloud’.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • DirtDawg1964

      Oh dear. This is just too easy …

    • Bradys_Dad

      With a team that harbors a litany of crime riddled thugs, this really does smack of hypocrisy.

    • The Tony

      Lewis is either completely oblivious or
      Just stupid.

    • Sweet Lee

      15 year old Bengals fan:

      “I heard this Joe Mixon guy is really good! I should try and see some video of him in college to see how good he is.”

      *Google search for ‘Joe Mixon Video’*

      Yep, this is way better for kids.

    • VinHuddle

      Yep lol

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Just wow.

    • Luke Shabro

      Whew! I used to have a small amount of respect for Lewis. Not a bit left

    • Petherson Silveira

      hahahahahahahahahahaha

      Marvin Lewis, YOUUU ARE ‘Not A Good Example For Young People’.
      What you are talking about man? Your team has the dirtiest players of the league.

    • falconsaftey43

      This is just hilarious.

    • Conserv_58

      Obviously, Marvin is completely devoid of the ability to realize how much of a blithering hypocrite he is. How many times have we seen Marvin interviewed about the detrimental conduct of his players and he flashes his snarky, smug and arrogant smile while giving a dismissive and unapologetic answer? According to Marvin, Burfict’s and Pacman Jones’ reprehensible behavior is simply the result of them being fierce competitors. According to Marvin the public unfairly judges his players when they violate league rules. I’ve wondered how much his malcontents have cost the team in fines because there’s no doubt that the bungles have been penalized by the league for their failure to reign in their players.

    • 20Stoney

      I wonder how he feels about young people watching a running back knock out a woman?

    • Brian Miller

      I think we know the answer to that one…

    • All I can do is chuckle.. VB is their Capt too.. 😂🤣

    • Mike Lloyd

      Seems to me I never saw Lewis reprimand Hardy Nickerson for doing ‘the crab’ a generation ago while he coached the LB’s here in Pittsburgh. I don’t even want to mention his modern day Bengals. I’m positive I haven’t seen AJ Green celebrating. Lol
      If you look close enough, you can find hypocrisy-even in sports.

    • Rob H

      I’m not even sure where to start with this, on the one hand it’s almost way too easy for me to even want to bash him over this. On the other hand, I feel almost obligated to say something.
      It’s okay for kids to hear you say that the worse thing pacman did in his incident was swear at people, but TD celebrations send a bad message.
      It’s okay to condone the hands down dirtiest player in the game, and allow him to be your team captain, but allowing a guy to do a stupid dance is sending a bad message to kids.
      It’s okay to spend a high pick on a guy who LITERALLY broke a woman’s face, and make him a core member of your team…
      I really am struggling to even find a word that sufficiently describes such vast and blatant amount of ignorance.

    • FATCAT716

      Since 2005 the bengals have like 35 arrests dude are serious?

    • FATCAT716

      His Capt celebrated injuring Bell

    • Dave McMillan

      and drafting woman beaters is?

    • Bonnie Powell

      His team of thugs set a good example for young people? that settles it- this guy has a screw loose.

    • Matt Rippin

      Not that much more needs to be said beyond “Vontaze Burfict,” but remember also that Chad Johnson was one of the two guys (along with TO) who pioneered the fad of brand-building through excessive celebrations, and he did it on Lewis’ watch.
      This guy is such a fraud.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I cannot believe this dude was once a position coach in Pittsburgh and a coordinator in Baltimore. Boggles my mind at at this point.

    • Kevin Artis

      You can’t make this stuff up…..I guess Adam Jones is co-captain..

    • Lambert58

      Oh the irony…

    • JT

      Marvin Lewis has basically become a caricature of a NFL head coach. Totally oblivious and ignorant to the world around him.

    • RickM

      Your comment says it better than I ever could.

    • Don

      Won’t someone, please, think of the children?!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Lmaoooo

    • John Bennett

      Marvin, setting the example is just really not your strong suit.