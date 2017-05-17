Hot Topics

    Mike Mitchell Deserves Credit For Helping Young Secondary Learn The Ropes

    By Alex Kozora May 17, 2017 at 01:24 pm


    Mike Mitchell is known for his big hits. And his celebrations. And yes, sometimes, his missed tackles. But leadership should join that list. He’s taken the young Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary under his wing to ease their transition into the NFL.

    We’ve already seen Sean Davis gives the Steelers’ safety credit.

    “He has helped me so much…I am thankful for him,” Davis said last month.

    Artie Burns echoed those thoughts in a sitdown with Missi Matthews on the Steelers’ site.

    “The way he prepares,” Burns said of Mitchell. “He’s probably one of the best in our room in preparing. I took a lot from him. His experiences he’s been through…he’s got so much wisdom he gave me. That’s why we lean on him during the game. Most of the time I communicate with him because I rely on him.”


    Specifically, Burns said Mitchell gave him advice on how to deal with injury. Burns missed most of training camp with a quad/ankle injury, a tough blow for an anxious rookie looking to get on the field as quickly as possible. Mitchel coached him on the sidelines, a man who deals with injury seemingly every year, and helped him through the process.

    “Mike Mitch, he helped me out. When I first got injured, he was like, just take it easy. It’s a long season. But when it’s your time, be ready.”

    Burns admitted he felt “down” right after getting injured. But heeding Mitchell’s advice, Burns was able to make it back out there for the final preseason game and the regular season slate. He didn’t rush the injury, as Bud Dupree did, costing him the majority of the season. There were ups and downs during Burns’ rookie year but all the reps were valuable and he’s significantly better off for it entering Year Two.

    That’s part of what makes Mitchell valuable. His impact is felt on the field, literally, by unsuspecting wide receivers, but off it too. He’s a leader, a great communicator with experience around young secondaries. Mitchell’s NFL career has been nothing but rocky currents; different safeties, different defensive coordinators, and young cornerbacks. Too often, that’s overlooked.

    Mitchell is the drummer of the Steelers’ secondary. He’s always there, keeping the beat, setting the rhythm for the rest of the band.

    • sweens

      Why do people hate on Mike Mitchell so much? Did he really make that many bone-headed plays last year? I feel like he made enough plays to call him a reliable safety and a borderline game-changer.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      He’s ok, but in terms of how he fits with the team, you could argue that he is a liability. As much as he helps, he hurts us in other ways.

    • gdeuce

      people want him to come down with 10+ ints while playing with 2 rookies in the secondary for a majority of the season

    • StolenUpVotes

      Elaborate

    • AndyR34

      Yes, facts please!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      He’d be borderline Pro Bowl if they would play him as the SS near the LOS and Davis as the deep FS!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Pros
      Veteran leadership/intensity
      Physicality
      Instincts

      We need those with this young secondary group.

      Cons
      We’re a bad tackling team. He’s a bad tackler. Takes bad angles
      We’re a bad coverage team. He’s a bad cover guy. Rarely in position to make a play on the ball.
      We’re not a very athletic defense. He’s a below average to average athlete.
      We’re terrible in space. He’s terrible in space.

      I’m not saying he sucks, he’s serviceable, but just isn’t a very good fit as far as what the defense needs. Maybe if he was the SS and played more in the box it’d be a better fit, but whenever I see him playing the deep middle I get really nervous.