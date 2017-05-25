Hot Topics

    Mike Mitchell Drug Tested One Day After Mentioning James Harrison

    May 25, 2017


    File this under “things that make you go hmmm.” One day after Mike Mitchell mentioned he gained 10 pounds of muscle by taking on James Harrison’s workout regime, the NFL is subjecting him to a “random” drug test.

    Here’s exactly what Mitchell said yesterday.


    “I spent three months with Deebo [Harrison] and [I’m] about 10 pounds bigger,” Mitchell said during a Wednesday post-practice interview on Steelers Nation Radio. “I still feel like I can run a little bit and so it was productive for me for sure.”

    Harrison was frequently tested last year and one of its most outspoken critics. I imagine it’ll be the same story this year as the league still isn’t convinced that Harrison truly has one of the best weight room work ethics of anyone in football.

    Of course, this is all relatively meaningless. It just reinforces the league’s skittish nature of anything Harrison related. And perhaps their way of getting back at a player who is no fan of Roger Goodell.

    You wouldn’t expect the league to conduct such pettiness but well, here we are.

    • Steve Johnson

      Is this a Joke? The NFL PA needs to take a page out of the Steelers Locker Room on Unity. Take away Goodell’s Power, he is clearly abusing it.

    • sixnine

      Truly amazes me..they just hate everything Steeler

    • John Bennett

      Good for the goose is good for the gander…..test Goodell coming back from lunch a couple of times and see what turns up.l

    • Doug

      Who cares? It’s not a big deal

    • falconsaftey43

      I think some tinfoil hats are getting a little too tight.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      The laughing smiles in the tweet say It all, they knew this was coming!

    • Petherson Silveira

      Hahahahahahahahahahahhabahahaha

    • Dakoda Baxley

      I care because its clearly harassment

    • D.j. Reynolds

      This is getting too obvious.

      BTW, anyone else notice the names on the back of the Colts players’ jerseys? “Harrison Good” – how true!

    • barry foster

      Lol

    • Gluebucket

      I wonder if Alex picked that picture on purpose…

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Clever if so. Quite a coincidence if not!

    • hojo

      The league isn’t even pretending to be random anymore

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha, I promise I’m not that clever.

    • Richard Edlin

      The difficulty is that Harrison is an outlier in terms of his training — and PEDs can be used to allow you to recover quickly/train much more. It’s fair that the league makes sure he’s clean and, yes, saying that you train with Harrison is inviting a test too.

      May not be fair, but it is reasonable.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      This really only matters if he fails the test. You would think that if James was on something he would have gotten caught at some point. Plus if you are training with the guy and doing the same drugs, don’t you think the guy would show you how to beat the test if in fact he has discovered that?