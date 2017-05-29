Hot Topics

    Neurosurgeon, Former Steeler Myron Rolle Wants Players To ‘Fight The Team Culture’ Of Not Reporting Concussions

    By Matthew Marczi May 29, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    When you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first name that comes to mind is certainly not going to be Myron Rolle. It might not be the 500th name that comes to mind. But the former Florida State safety intends to have a bigger impact in his new field than most football players have in theirs.

    The Bahamian native is perhaps most well-known for earning a Rhodes Scholarship while with the Seminoles, but most who are reading this will no doubt be most familiar with him for the summer that he spent in the black and gold in 2012.

    Rolle ended up being drafted in the sixth round, and many believe that he would have gone higher had he not pursued his academic interests, but either way, he never carved out a career for himself on the football field. So after three years in the game, the 6’2”, 215-pound safety began the path that led to him recently accepting a residency as a neurosurgeon with Harvard Medical School.

    It doesn’t seem as though he regrets his inability to live out his football dreams for longer. He knows that he had two opportunities, and he was able to make the best of one of them. But he does regret not pursuing the other one sooner, and it has nothing to do with time wasted.

    Rolle was on ESPN about a week or go, during which he talked about the fact that he suffered two concussions while playing football, and he said that he regrets continuing to play after that. But it was about much more than just that, or just himself.


    I regret it because there’s an issue with self-reporting”, he said during the interview. “There are some acute symptoms that go into brain injury and concussions. You can tell when a player is knocked out on the field, they have a concussion, everyone sees that. But it’s the times where you walk around and you may be a little bit off-baseline, cognitive decline, memory might be out of whack, you might have some balance issues”.

    Rolle understands the minutiae of the football locker room and the camaraderie and the peer pressure involved in the game as well. He was both an observer of it, as well as a part of it. It contributed to his choosing not to report symptoms, as well as to the advocacy that he now hopes to engage in.

    “I wish I reported it”, he said of his concussion symptoms, “and I think now that maybe I have more of a voice on this issue, being a neurosurgeon and resident and having researched and studied about concussions and traumatic brain injury” then perhaps his words will be heeded

    “I’d like for players to get over this culture of trying to be macho, and fight the team culture of not wanting to report these things because they might feel ‘soft’”, the neurosurgeon and former football player said. “Talk about it. Tell the trainer, tell the team doctor, get off the field, and protect yourself, because you have a future”.

    I’m sure not many who are already attuned to the message are listening just yet. But perhaps someday down the road, he will have a bigger part to play in the discussion about football and brain injury. Who knows. Few could claim to have more insight on the topic than he.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • walter

      Surely everyone has been hit in the head at some point in their life. I suffered at least 6 severe concussions that I can think of, off the top of my head (no pun intended), and no telling how many small ones. I would imagine any kid did back in the days it was common to play outside or get into fist fights. Twice my face hit the pavement from bicycle accidents, another playing baseball, another hit in the head with a bat, a golf club that smashed my eyeglasses and i still carry a slice of glass in my eye, another a pool stick in a bar to my temple and another at work. I was knocked out cold on 2 of them and couldn’t even remember how I got back on my bicycle.. After the bar fight, I couldn’t keep my balance for several weeks. The way I look at it, stuff happens. I didn’t look for someone to blame or sue. Even though the kid that threw a stick into my spokes was definitely wrong. I crushed my nose and cracked my skull when I hit the pavement face first. On the job, I never missed any work after being hit in the head. Sorry but Im kinda tired of hearing about football players and how bad they have it.. Its a tough game definitely, I have no argument there, but they get paid very well.. If they are worried about concussions, they shouldn’t be playing. After all, they can quit anytime.
      Actually they could sit on the bench like Green did and get paid.. The system in place in the NFL is good. I just don’t understand why you think football players have it so bad and something needs to be further changed. You mentioned the billionaire owners ethics in one post and I don’t know what you are trying to say. Are you suggesting the owners are unethical for allowing this to continue?

    • Matthew Marczi

      I simply don’t know how many times it will require being said, but no amount of compensation is suitable in exchange for irreparable cognitive impairment. Perhaps you should listen to the interview I wrote about the other day with the widow of Justin Strzelzcyk to give you an idea of what it’s like to live in that world. It doesn’t matter how much they’re paid or how easily they could not play. Your lack of empathy doesn’t impress me.

    • Jaybird

      Yeah but obviously ther IS an amount of compensation that players are willing to take in exchange for cracking their skulls for living. There’ s a whole line of guys waiting and wishing and trying their hardest to make it in this game, even knowing what we now know about head trauma. There is no shortage of guys who are willing to take that risk.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Part of the conversation is about properly informing them of what they are actually getting themselves into, which is something that I don’t think is sufficiently done. Players are required to largely self-educate about cognitive health. And the NFL doesn’t do enough when it comes to post-career care and in research (or failing to not obstruct research).