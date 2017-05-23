Hot Topics

    NFL Owners Vote To Remove 75-Man Preseason Roster Cuts; Shorten OT

    By Dave Bryan May 23, 2017 at 02:00 pm


    While the Pittsburgh Steelers 90-man offseason roster is sure to undergo quite a few changes throughout the remainder of the summer, a new resolution passed on Tuesday by NFL owners now means they’ll carry 90 active players through their final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

    According to several NFL reporters, owners passed a resolution on Tuesday that now eliminates teams having to trim their 90-man rosters down to 75 players following the fourth week of the preseason, which for all but the two NFL teams who play in the annual Hall of Fame game, is after their third preseason game. In short, teams will now trim their active 90-man rosters down to 53 players after their final preseason game.

    This is a welcomed move by the NFL owners as not only will it give several players one extra week to prove they belong on a 53-man roster or 10-man practice squad, it will also likely result in several other players who are deemed as roster locks being able to completely sit out a team’s preseason finale should that be necessary.

    While preseason finales were already viewed by many fans as being pretty much unwatchable ahead of Tuesdays rule change, teams keeping an extra 15 players one additional week won’t stop me from watching the games and charting them.

    On a related note and as expected, owners also passed an overtime rule proposal on Tuesday and that now means that extra periods will be shorted to 10 minutes from the traditional 15.


    • Steelers12

      now let all 53 men be active on game days

    • Gluebucket

      I’m fine with the OT being shortened, but they should also add a “shootout” in the event of a tie after OT.

      Have the kickers lineup for 40 yarders, then move back 5 yards until someone misses. If both miss, continue to kick at that distance until one makes it. And the opposing team can try to block the FG.

    • Cartman54

      I agree with the ot change but I remember reading it was due to the players being tired for Thursday’s. If that’s the case they should’ve gotten rid of Thursday games too

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I like Thursday games. Gives me something to look forward to.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Wow, so 1184 players hitting the waiver wire simultaneously. Talk about pure chaos.

    • CP72

      Good point….

    • george

      That makes too much sense. I heard Cowher say on several occasions that if he were allowed to activate all 53 players it would cut down on some players being “rushed” back from injury too soon.

    • JNick

      But the quality of the games is so poor. Teams on really short weeks, some battling injuries in the middle if the season. It’s just not good for the league or the product.

    • Terrible Towlie

      among other things…no justification for not having your full roster available

    • T R

      then u risk having a broke up kicker for the next game.. even though that’s all they do.. kicking probably is a real strain on your legs. expecially the longer the kick is.

    • T R

      never understood this, except for having a true injury report of the 7 folks if they are injuried and also having the team have to guess what players to game plan for if u had like 4 running back on now you can use all 4 at anytime.

    • Steelers12

      Exactly

    • Joel Miller

      Give me power and I would smote the Thursday night games. All of them. Forever.

    • Joey

      The only reason the quality of games are poor is because of the matchups… Hard to get excited about the Browns and Jag….

    • Jim Foles

      Vegas?

    • Joey

      Many people upset about OT rule… I think it doesn’t allow teams to be so lackadaisical at the end of the game. Doesn’t allow them to live in their fears.

    • Alex Kozora

      I have seen some in the know (agents and such) talk about why the 7 inactive is a good idea. I forget the reason. Something to do with money. And there’s practice squad eligibility too.

    • ThatGuy

      I love College OT rules

    • Kevin Artis

      Any word on the definition of a catch……

    • Steelers12

      It is a dumb money saving rule

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I don’t care. Bad football is better than no football. Plus it gives me a chance to see players on other teams I wouldn’t normally get the chance to see play.

    • JB

      I understood that having a mandatory 7 inactive players helped to even out the playing field between the two teams. Example – Team A has 4 players injured and therefore unavailable to them. Their roster is essentially cut by 4 players. If Team B has all 53 available, then they have an advantage by having 4 additional players available to them. I think that might be the general reasoning behind the inactive roster – to ensure that both teams have an equal number of players available to them on gameday. I’m not sure why that number is 7.

    • Kevin Artis

      OT rule would be so simple. Each team gets a possession. If team A scores a field or touchdown team B gets a possession. After that its either a tie or someone has more points then the other.

    • ATL96STEELER

      True, but that’s no the only reason…traveling teams on short week is simply not the way teams have prepared for NFL games. Just listening to players that will talk about it…No way the players can be full tilt.

    • LucasY59

      agreed home team has a big advantage in those games

    • ATL96STEELER

      Definitely a cramp session. Puts a little more pressure on the FO, but teams pretty much know whose going to make the team after about the 2nd preseason game and they should know what they might be looking for off waivers.

    • LucasY59

      should expand the roster to at least 55 (that way teams can let players get healthy, so its a player safety thing …dont need to make a roster move because a player is hurt for a week or two) and with more sub packages and specialty players the extra spots would help

      an extra 5 player developmental squad (players safe from being poached) would be a good idea also (another safety thing that helps teams deal with injuries, having 5 extra guys for practice makes it so again a roster move isnt necessary for short term injuries and allows players to heal without being rushed back as fast)

    • LucasY59

      I think it helps with injuries *example, if the OL is dinged up they have to cut players at different positions (whether they wanted to cut the players or not an injury(ies) could dictate the roster decision in prev. yrs) so now having the full offseason roster makes it so they can give some guys a little more time to show what they can do (and like the article said rest some other guys that are going to be on the roster, which could/should reduce injury)

    • LucasY59

      expanding the roster a few spots and keeping the 7 could do the same thing

      *I would like to see the roster expanded to 55 and the inactives reduced to 5, gives the teams 4 extra guys to use in a game