    The Older He Gets, The More Headlines James Harrison’s Workouts Draw

    By Matthew Marczi May 22, 2017 at 09:00 am


    No matter how many times he talks about his workout regimen; no matter how many videos that he posts detailing the ins and outs of virtually every exercise he undertakes that speaks to the intensity of his process and the resulting physical bulk; one thing remains inevitable: James Harrison is going to be ‘randomly’ drug tested with great regularity.

    But that doesn’t stop the Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker’s workout habits from attracting attention, which is seems to be doing increasingly lately. While he may have drawn headlines for landing back in Pittsburgh by way of Kansas City only to commence working out, or for repeatedly thwacking a large ball against the wall on either side of his body, his seemingly improbable motor for weight training only becomes more compelling as he gets older.

    When Harrison takes the field this year, he will be doing so at the age of 39, the oldest, I believe, that a defensive player has ever played in team history. If somebody can find information that contradicts that, please let me know. According to the 40 and Over Club page of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s website, only five defenders have played into their fifth decade of life, which Harrison can do in 2018.

    When we talk about the former undrafted free agent and the insane work that he puts into maintaining his body, we do so with the understanding that it is made both all the more impressive and all the more necessary as he advances in years. In terms of football, he is well advanced in years, and should have assuredly already retired. Of course, he already did that once, but retirement lost.

    So that’s why it’s no surprise that we see articles like this one from Dan Hanzus on NFL.com pop up, titled “Catching up with James Harrison’s Instagram, Vol. 1”, in which the End Around writer highlights some of his workouts, including a pelvic thrust that has my groin aching in sympathy pain.


    And Hanzus wasn’t even the only one to write about it, as Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers writer for ESPN, covered it yesterday as well, in an article he titled “No Steelers dare try James Harrison’s insane 675-pound hip exercise”.

    The idea behind the exercise is to increase your explosion and quickness from your midsection. “Shoot thru the tackle not to the tackle!”, Harrison wrote in his caption to the video.

    There is no doubt that in the world of professional football, the Steelers outside linebacker is and has become something of a marvel. While the world has become nonplussed from all the videos of people jumping out of pools, Harrison manages to continue to find new ways to wonder just what the hell is wrong with him to put his body through all that.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • VaDave

      I kind of wonder what his weight is abut now? Years ago I took a picture with him. Standing side by side we are the same height. But at the hips, no joke, he was a good 10′ wider. Truly a marvel.

    • AndyR34

      Wow, Dave 10 feet wider…was that circumference or diameter? 🙂

    • Milliken Steeler

      lol

    • mem359

      It might help if there were more articles about his recovery between the monster workouts.

      Some people are getting the impression that other players only need to spend more time lifting more weights to be like Harrison. The hundreds of thousands of dollars he spends on nutrition, stretching, (whatever else) is needed too.

    • george

      He has a Hyperbaric chamber in his house! I saw one for sale for $74,000.00. I saw an article where he estimated he spends about $450,00.00 per year maintaining his body.

    • Ryan Alderman

      I will say as someone into lifting and running that the older you get the harder it is to keep the intensity of those workouts up and avoid injury, and I’m not including the third and very obvious variable: Being an NFL player to boot!! I could not imagine and have no idea how he does what he does, and I’m factoring in the money he spends on his money and tons of supplements he takes. I get it. Even if he WAS taking buckets of steroids (hypothetically of course) it would STILL be remarkable to me how he’s maintained his current level of overall conditioning. I’m going through a SLAP tear injury three months in, am 40, contemplating surgery, still trying to lift the best I can, and that’s small potatoes overall to what an OLB in a 3-4 takes to his body during any given football season. Just remarkable in every sense!

    • VaDave

      I never said my keyboarding skills were all that…lol!! Apparently my proofreading skills aren’t much better. I need an editor.

    • AndyR34

      Autocorrect is what gets me! I hate it when a machine thinks it is smarter than I am! Lol

    • VaDave

      As much as I would like to claim that defense, I have to admit this was operator error LOL!!!