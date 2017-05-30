Hot Topics

    Only One Thing Missing For Antonio Brown

    By Matthew Marczi May 30, 2017 at 09:00 am


    It would be safe to say that Antonio Brown has accomplished quite a bit over the course of his seven-year career to date with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just last season, he became the fastest player to reach 600 career receptions. In his second season, he became the first player ever to record 1000 receiving yards and 1000 return yards in the same year.

    To date, Brown has compiled a career stat line of 632 receptions for 8377 yards and 50 touchdowns. On per-season averages, that works out to roughly 90 receptions for 1200 yards and seven touchdowns, but the bulk of his damage has come over the last four years as he has continued to get better.

    Over that span, Brown has averaged roughly 120 receptions for 1580 yards and 11 touchdowns per season. I don’t think I have to say it out loud how ridiculous those numbers are over even a two-year span, let alone twice that.

    No matter how good his numbers are—or how big his contract is—however, Brown knows that there is still one very crucial element missing from his career, and it is something that he had a brush with very early on, no doubt well before he could fully appreciate what it would mean: as with nearly everybody on the current roster, he lacks a Super Bowl ring.

    The Steelers may have gone to the Super Bowl three times in this century, but they have only reached their destination once in the seven years Brown has played, in 2010, his rookie season. At that time, he was very low on the depth chart and had few opportunities to contribute.


    It’s been a while since they got even close. Between years two and five, the Steelers went one-and-done in the Wildcard round twice and also missed the playoffs entirely twice. Then in his sixth season, they finally won another playoff game, and it was due in part to a concussion that Brown suffered at the end of the game, forcing him to miss the following round, which the Steelers lost.

    Finally, last year, the team not only had Brown healthy, but made a bit of a playoff run, winning their first two games and advancing to the AFC Championship game. They have been getting incrementally closer for the past few years, and are hoping that this is the year that they break through.

    It’s necessary for Brown’s career resume in order to avoid the title of best Steelers receiver to never bring a title home, because the team already has a number of Hall of Famers and Super Bowl MVPs at the position who have helped win the Super Bowl.

    But, of course, it’s not just for the legacy, but also for the moment. The Super Bowl is the ultimate goal every season. For seven years now, Brown, a perennial first-team All-Pro, has come short of his goal. And lest we forget, Maurkice Pouncey who was from the same class, is right in the same boat.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steve Johnson

      Defense Wins Championships. If he wants to win a Super Bowl, the F/O will have to fix the secondary, the scheme as well. Maybe this is the year they do it. Brian Allen, Cameron Sutton, Sean Davis, Artie Burns? Those four will have to step up big in 2017.

    • Disqussant

      A-B is an a-ass and will never get a ring.

    • Sam Clonch

      Guess you have a few things in common then.

    • 6 ring circus

      It’s one thing to hate on a player, but a totally different one to hope your team doesn’t win a championship in the next 5 or 6 years. The news is that AB is going to be a Steeler for a while. Are you a really a Steeler fan?

    • StolenUpVotes

      What in the world? lol

    • Disqussant

      You fanboys and girls are so predictable. Calm down: I breathe long-term black and gold. They should have canned him post-FB. FO hopefully does it this year after he drops two endzone catches during the SB (in which MB receives MVP and comeback of the year accolades) because he was thinking about how to best execute his new dance.

    • Milliken Steeler

      You are calling people fan boys, that like AB and then in the same breath. go all in on Bryant, despite his issues off the field? He’s one strike away from stocking fixtures at Home Depot.

    • Disqussant

      Excuse me, but MB has demonstrated self-discipline.

    • Disqussant

      Irrelevant and cnn-ish? lol

    • 6 ring circus

      Fan boy, lol. Ok…

    • Ni mo

      So they should have gotten rid of ben for being accused of rape twice , he was in the wrong place at the right time . Bell for smoking pot , Bryant for smoking pot , Harrison for a domestic violence charge and being accused of ped’S , Pouncey for being question in the Aaron Hernandez fiasco , Porter for beating up a bouncer even tho he’s a coach . If they listen to you we would have not team oh and news flash Tomlin used to be up there with AB also talking about business is booming so he gets a pass . Brown mad a mistake just like all the rest you can’t just get rid of people

    • Ni mo

      Bryant will be fine