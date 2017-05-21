Hot Topics

    Opportunity Knocks In Xavier Grimble’s Second Offseason With Steelers

    By Matthew Marczi May 21, 2017 at 06:20 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers second-year tight end Xavier Grimble understands that this is going to be a pivotal offseason for him, and it got a whole lot more significant after the team released Ladarius Green with a failed physical designation last week. It should probably go without saying, but when the top player on the depth chart leaves, everybody else moves up a peg.

    It’s time for him to prove himself and to earn a significant role. He is, after all, not getting any younger. The 2016 season may have been his first on a 53-man roster, but he is actually entering his fourth offseason after originally going undrafted as an underclassman in 2014.

    The USC product, who will turn 25 on September, kicked around with the 49ers, Giants, and Patriots during the 2014 season. He was with San Francisco again in 2015, but did not make the 53-man roster. After the Steelers initially signed a different outside free agent tight end to their practice squad that year, they replaced him with Grimble in a four-player swap the day after initially setting their practice squad.

    And he has been with the Steelers organization since, though as you may have picked up, this is actually only his second offseason with the team. He did manage to stick around for the entire 2015 season on the practice squad, and even got a couple of shoutouts from coaches and teammates based on what he showed in practices.

    He stepped up enough during the 2016 season to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster while Green was on the PUP List, but he still stuck around when the free agent pickup finally made his debut. His snaps may have took a hit after that, but he was still present, and still ready to contribute.


    He did start to gain more snaps after Green’s concussion, but arguably his highlight of the season was also the hardest-earned. On a highlight-reel touchdown reception against the Ravens, he suffered bruised ribs that limited him the rest of the year and even saw him inactive down the stretch.

    He is now healthy and ready to attack this year, with a season of experience about how to prepare for a game, and how to get open against NFL starting defenses, already in tow. He knows what to expect, and so he knows what to do in order to produce better results.

    Grimble has shown flashes in games, with his two touchdown receptions last season both coming on plays that exemplified his athletic potential. But in order for him to take on a bigger role, he is going to have to show his coaches that he can also play with down-to-down consistency that will earn their trust. That is the task that now lay in front of him entering OTAs this week.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Terrible Towlie

      if Grimble can put it all together, he would be our most complete TE

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m trying to figure out why everyone thinks he’s more athletic than James, myself included. It must be the YAC that’s hampering people’s perception of Jesse.
      He tested better than Grimble in almost every event . Using the Pro Day results as Grimble didn’t get ET at the combine. 40yd, James 4.69..Grimble 4.90; 20yd James 2.78..Grimble 2.85; 10yd James 1.69..Grimble 1.70; Broad Jump, James 10’1″..Grimble 9’2″; Vertical Jump James 37 1/2..Grimble 30 1/2.
      James crushed him in Bench Press, too….26 to 16.
      I think Grimble appears to be a little more athletic…but he shouldn’t be. James just needs to learn to turn it upfield and to quit being tentative after the catch. That and improve blocking a bit and I don’t think anyone would have any complaints about JJ being the starting TE.

    • John Bennett

      His hands and his downfield blocking make him a threat. Bell ran extremely well with him in the lineup. And his big hands are very soft.There is a spot for both James and Grimble on this roster and here is to hoping they both make it and both improve this season.

    • SilverSteel

      JJ is already put together. He made some amazing catches down the stretch and blocking has improved. Grumble will be fine. He will be a serviceable backup. We don’t have a Gronk yet but the team improved post draft for sure. I like both our udfa TE picks. I did not expect a rookie TE to unseat JJ this season anyway without spending a top 3 pick. Maybe the situation is not as dire as it seems.