Hot Topics

    Optimism Growing For Cameron Sutton To Make Immediate Impact

    By Alex Kozora May 16, 2017 at 11:58 am


    Despite being the Pittsburgh Steelers’ third draft pick in this year’s class, some think Cameron Sutton has a chance to make the most immediate impact. The PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo had a really great chat yesterday afternoon and kept circling back to Sutton anytime he was asked about this year’s rookie class.

    Though it was only a couple practices in shorts, he commented he “liked what I saw from Cam Sutton” when asked if anyone stood out in camp.

    Later on, when asked point blank what rookie will have the largest impact, he mentioned Sutton again. His full answer.

    “Sutton because of his man coverage skills. All dependent, of course, on him learning the playbook and being able to play fast. That’s not a given.”

    The Steelers have stressed their desire to play man coverage more effectively, specifically off the heels of the New England Patriots’ loss, and Sutton is viewed as a strong man corner who will likely wind up playing in the slot. Though Fittipaldo makes a good point about needing to pick up the playbook, and slot cornerback is one of the most difficult spots for a rookie to start at, Sutton’s high IQ should easy the transition.


    His willingness and ability to absorb the playbook is something he spoke to in conversation last week with Missi Matthews.

    “Big pat of my game is the film. Breaking down the film, breaking down my opponents. That’s where it all starts at. That makes the game the easy part. All your work is done throughout your preparation. Once I get through that, it’ll make things on the field slow down for me.”

    Being able to reflect on all the draft picks weeks removed from the draft, there is a chance the Steelers could get similar production from this class as they did last year. T.J. Watt is already locked in to playing heavy snaps with James Harrison and I’ve written several times about the chances JuJu Smith-Schuster has of capturing the starting slot role. If Sutton can nab a starting gig early, not to mention James Conner’s work as Le’Veon Bell’s backup, the team’s first four selections could play key roles in driving the team back to a deep playoff run.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • pittsburghjoe

      Our two cb picks have the potential to be steals imagine if 3rd round cb has an immediate impact.

    • nikgreene

      I’m wondering what people think about Dave Bryan’s comments in yesterday’s Terrible Podcast regarding Sutton. He said he would be disappointed if Sutton isn’t the starting nickel CB by the halfway point of the season, but I think there is room for nuance there. What if Golson is healthy and beats out Sutton for the starting nickel corner job? Doesn’t competition make players better? If Sutton only plays 200 snaps this season, but the secondary play improves overall due to contributions from other players, isn’t that a good thing?

      Would it be a disappointment if Smith-Schuster isn’t the starting slot receiver? No, not if Eli Rogers catches 80 ball this season.

      Maybe I’m setting up a straw man. Would be interested to hear Dave’s response… 🙂

    • Conserv_58

      Cam Sutton, (their first of two third round picks) has an excellent opportunity to see significant playing time and depending on how their 5th round CB, Brian Allen fares in camp he could get some game time reps too.

    • Conserv_58

      I have an issue with fans that automatically assume that JuJu Smith will be the starting slot receiver. How soon they forget that as an undrafted free agent, Eli played exceptionally well in his first season as a starter. There is no doubt in my mind that he will be even better this year. So given that, the competition for the starting slot position is going to be intense this coming training camp.

    • D.j. Hoy

      That’s why I can’t see how more people aren’t considering Coates as being on the bubble this year. Eli probably has the second best pair of hands on the team. He isn’t a big YAC guy, but man can that dude snag the ball. The competition will definitely be great.

    • spicyitln

      Im not sure JUJU will be a starter at any WR spot but he will probably play them all in the course of a game…..

    • spicyitln

      Not sure Sutton will be pro bowler someday but I think he will be solid at slot…

    • falconsaftey43

      I think the WR battle is pretty simple. Coates vs Hunter for backup Z. Ayers vs DHB for 6th WR/ST guy.

    • MattHat121

      In this photo is Sutton doing his best impersonation of Ben at the Pen’s game?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I don’t understand your issue with the JJSS>Eli assumption.

      You are right that Eli is and should be the starter until displaced. And, I like the guy. I root for the underdog UDFA. But, JJSS brings so much more physically that I believe he will easily beat out Rogers. I mean the easy answer why I believe this is 2nd round pick vs. UDFA.

      Your post assumes 2 things I disagree with. (1) Eli played “exceptionally well” – maybe for an UDFA (and I think this bloats perceptions), but he was only average (and that is generous) for a starting NFL slot receiver; (2) Eli will get markedly better in year 2 – maybe, but with an UDFA, I doubt that until I see it and I’m not convinced his better can match up to what JJSS will bring immediately.

      All that said, I hope Eli shows me wrong, outplays even what J. Cotchery did in the slot with Ben and JJSS becomes a great do-it-all reserve.

    • Rob H

      Agreed.
      Some people forget Sutton broke his ankle last year, and came back before it was completely healed, just to help his team during the last 3 games. If he had been able to put a whole season of game tape like his season the year before, he would have easily been a second round pick, in a draft loaded at cornerback. He showed during senior bowl week that he was all the way back from the injury, and was reported to look “extremely quick and fluid in his movements” during the rookie minicamp. With those attributes combined with his football intelligence and film study, the guy is a complete natural for playing slot in today’s game, which was our biggest weakness in the secondary last year, not the outside.

      Same with Allen being available in the fifth, would have never happened most years. I could see him possibly playing a role at some point this this year similar to what Cortez Allen did in his first year, covering TE’s like Gronk. I highly doubt they’ll be able to stash a guy with his measurable on the practice squad, especially if he shows progress during the preseason.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think you have to consider that JuJu is a rookie, there will be a learning curve. At this point Rogers is a much better router runner than JuJu and has just as good of hands. JuJu is obviously bigger and a better blocker. Rogers has a full two years in the play book also.

      Not sure why you don’t think Eli can get any better, it was his first year, almost everyone grows to some degree.

      Also, just think about this, if JuJu comes in as the starter week1 and puts up stats equal to Rogers’ per game stats for last year, he’ll set the Steelers rookie record for receptions and yards. (would project to 59 rec, 731 yards). To expect JuJu to put up those kind of numbers is a very, very high bar.

      Just from a curiosity stand point, what else were you looking for from Rogers that you didn’t see? Why do you feel he’s only average etc.

    • Lambert58

      If Golson is healthy, it should make for some good competition with Sutton.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      YAC (1st and foremost) and (seemingly) always getting open in the clutch and better blocking (he seemed willing, but I think he is too small too be good at it). That is what I was looking for but didn’t see.

      I will grant you that part of my JJSS>Eli assumption comes from my blind faith in the front office not to choose a position in the 2nd round that won’t help immediately where there were significant needs elsewhere. This could be a poor assumption. Idk.

      Also, I’ve always thought Cotchery was the best slot Ben has ever had, and I think JJSS is Cotchery with better physical skills.

      My assumption about Rogers’ inability to get better has more to do with physical (size/speed) limitations than his desire.

      Again, I wouldn’t mind being wrong so long as it means Rogers is great!

    • Lambert58

      Good problem to have. JuJu should push for playing time. Eli was good, even very good at times, but he did not perform at a high level consistently.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      You do make a good point that maybe i expect too much out of a rookie who still has a lot to learn.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, I think long term, JuJu probably offers more than Rogers does, but I’m not confident he could match him as a rookie, good thing is they’ll both likely be out there, might even see some 4 WR sets this year, should be fun.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’d really love to go back through the tape last year to really focus on Rogers (sadly I don’t have the ability). The thing I don’t know is if he wasn’t targeted enough, or if he wasn’t open enough.

    • Milliken Steeler

      I really think Senquez is the wild card. He’s gonna know our system better than the rooks. If he is 100% healthy and does what the Steelers thought he could do when they drafted him, this could be huge if both him and Sutton can contribute.

    • Game_Time

      Not mention… Eli is physically limited in comparison to JJSS when it comes to being a Red-zone target, 50/50 balls and blocking capabilities.

    • Dshoff

      I think Eli should be the starter this year because it takes time to develop a chemistry with Ben, knowing how quickly they come out of their cuts and stuff. Ben and Eli should be clicking much better this year.

    • 2winz

      I like Eli, but physically and in every way, JuJu is a superior athlete. Bigger, faster, stronger, good blocker, more potential. Like D.j. Hoy mentions Eli is not a big YAC guy, thats probably the difference between JuJu and Eli. But we will see if JuJu can live up to that at the nfl level which is not impossible.

    • 2winz

      that would probably be best. Our offense was at it’s best when we had Bryant to take coverage off of AB and then had AB moving around all over the place. teams were forced to put their best outside corners out in the slot against AB and that’s not easy. So if we can have JuJu play multiple positions well, that will help this offense.

    • 2winz

      what JuJu has over Eli besides better potential and better measurables is that he could potentially play inside or outside.

    • Kevin Artis

      How about Golson? I know. He hasn’t played in 2 years but I see him as an additional CB selection this year.

    • 2winz

      can Golson play man? that’s the biggest concern for me. Sutton can play man or zone, which is what Steelers want to do. they want to be able to play either one depending on opponent imo. Golson was a great zone corner in college and has been nothing but injured in the nfl. plus he is 5’8 or 5’9 and so if the Steelers are trying to be a multiple defense that can play both zone and man, I’m not sure about Golson.

    • RickM

      Football Outsiders ranked 93 WR’s after the 2016 season and Rogers came in 34th of 93 in DYAR (Defence-Adjusted Yards Above Replacement) and 10th of the 93 in DVOA (Defence-Adjusted Value Over Average). For simplicity, the site defines DYAR as a WR with more total value, and DVOA as a WR with more value per play.

      Even at 34th of 93 on the DYAR chart, he ranked higher than guys like Cobb (44), Sanders (51), Crowder (42), Fitzgerald (56), Edelman (65), etc. And in value per play he beat all but 9 of 92 other players. And he has a 73% completion rate on balls thrown to him. But hey, he’s not good enough because some guys – with lower average gains per catch – get an extra yard or yard and and a half after their shorter receptions. Go figure. It was a very good ‘first’ season for Rogers and hopefully he’ll improve on it in 2017 and maybe move into the 70 catch range if can stay healthy.

    • RickM

      I was so wrong about Sean Davis last year that I won’t even take a guess on Sutton. It would be great if he could contribute in Year 1 like Burns and Davis did.

    • Michael Conrad

      I’m going to make a call on this draft class , Dobbs will be the only one not getting playing time this year. I think all the other make the team and will play some. Dobbs will be third string and not active.

    • RSteelerz

      Rodgers definately has the edge at the slot. I am fully expecting him to start week 1.

      Rodgers knows the playbook, has good hands and is a better route runner than JuJu right now.

      At this point, the only advantages that JuJu has over Rodgers is his size, physicality, blocking ability and a better COMBATIVE catcher.

      Those things don’t help you much if you don’t have a solid enough knowledge of the playbook. I feel that JuJu will be eased into play selections at the slot according to what he is able to pick up.

      I think he will have limited snaps in the beginning at the slot splitting time with Eli there. As he gets more comfortable during the season, I believe his snap percentage with Eli will increase and which one that is used in certain situations will depend upon their strengths and/or the opponent.

      This is what I expect to happen with Eli and JuJu this season.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think Juju will start over Eli. I like Eli a whole lot, but just think if Wheaton wasn’t injured Eli wouldn’t have even started.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m excited about the kid to be honest with you. He just plays like he has it all together! He has always started in all levels of football for crying out loud!